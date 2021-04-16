Conant and Monadnock open season
JAFFREY — The Monadnock boys track and field team won the three-team meet Wednesday in Jaffrey with 28 points while the Conant boys finished second with 27. On the girls side, Conant placed first (29 points) while Monadnock finished second (22).
Mascenic was the third team competing in the meet and finished third in both the boys and girls competition.
Monadnock had several individual champions, both on the boys and girls side.
Zack Phillips won the boys 100 meters in 11.84 seconds, a personal best. Harry Ryan won the boys 1600 meters in 4:53.57.
For the girls, Liliana Chirichilla won both the 100 and 400 meters, in 13.47 seconds and 1:04.26 respectively, both personal bests. Delaney Swanson won the girls 1600 meters in 5:33.15, another personal best for the Huskies.
Keene State women’s lacrosse buries RIC
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Keene State women’s lacrosse team netted the first ten goals of the first half, including a hat trick from Brigid Casey, and two goals from both Haile Ratajack and Ali Daisy to lift the Owls to the 17-4 win over Rhode Island College at Alumni Field Thursday.
Ratajack wasted little time to get the scoring parade started for KSC (3-2, 3-1 LEC) as she opened the scoring just under two minutes into the contest, sparking a run that gave the Owls a comfortable lead at the half.
The second half brought more of the same offensive success for the Owls as they found the back of the net three minutes into the half.
With the loss, Rhode Island College (1-3, 0-3) drops their third straight conference game on the season.
KSC has now won three straight after dropping their first two games to open the season.
KSC goalkeeper Haley Terva made two saves on the afternoon for the Owls, only facing six shots on goal through the 60 minutes of play.
The Owls next travel to Southern Maine to continue their LEC play at Hannaford Field on Saturday. The opening draw control is set for noon.
KSC women’s soccer beats Castleton
With exactly five minutes to go in Thursday’s contest, Ashley Bates put the game away as the Keene State women’s soccer team defeated the Castleton Spartans, 2-1, at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
Keene State (2-0, 2-0 LEC) got on the board first in the first half. In the 28th minute, a shot from Bates was originally saved, but found the back of the net to give the Owls the 1-0 lead on an own goal by the Spartans. KSC held the one goal lead for all of three minutes before the Spartans responded, and the game was tied at one at the half.
Neither team scored in the second half until Bates hit the game-winner.
Freshman Maya Baker continues to impress on the field as she added an assist on the goal from Bates, marking three goals and one assist on the season.
Keene State goalkeeper Abbie Terrinca came up big in the Owls win, turning away nine out of ten shots faced on the rainy evening.
Keene State will next host UMass-Dartmouth on Thursday, April 22. The Corsairs will visit Dr. Ron Butcher field at 6 p.m.
KSC volleyball cruises past Castleton
Seven Owls recorded three or more kills as the balanced Keene State College women’s volleyball team started strong and flew by Castleton University 3-0 (25-6, 25-19, 25-16) in Little East action Thursday at Spaulding Gymnasium.
After the teams split the first four points of the match, the Owls (2-1, 2-1 LEC) rattled off 13 of the next 14 points and eventually won the opening set 25-6, hitting .417 and Castleton (0-3, 0-3) managed just three kills.
The second frame started similarly, with a kill and ace by Kelsey Harper helping KSC score the first three, but the Spartans managed to hang around far longer this time around, taking their first lead at 6-5.
The Owls eventually took control of the second set, and cruised through the third for the victory.
Keene State is scheduled to wrap up their spring home slate on Saturday when they welcome Plymouth State University (2-0, 2-0 LEC) for a 1 p.m. start.
KSC field hockey upends NEC again
HENNIKER — Ellie Hunkins and Jordyn Martin each scored their first goals of the brief spring campaign in the fourth quarter as the Keene State College field hockey team blanked New England College, 2-0, in non-conference action Thursday afternoon in Henniker.
After totaling just seven shots in the opening 45 minutes, Keene State (2-2) exploded for nine in the final 15, two of which found the back of the cage, as the Owls won in a rare second consecutive matchup at the same venue against the same team after the two sides played just last Friday, a 4-1 win for KSC.
Keene State got a combined nine stops from goalkeepers Molly Edmark and Victoria Watson, both of whom played a half. The freshmen backstops have split time in each of Keene State’s four contests this season.
The Owls’ freshmen goalkeeping tandem has made 33 saves in four games while allowing 10 goals.
Keene State visits Plymouth State University (0-2, 0-2 LEC) and their new turf facility on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s soccer beats AIC
RINDGE — Sophomore Tess McKenzie found the net just 108 seconds into the proceedings to get the Franklin Pierce women’s soccer team off on the right foot and on their way to a 3-2 victory over visiting American International Thursday in Rindge.
With the win, Franklin Pierce opens its campaign at 1-0-0, while the Yellow Jackets fall to 1-1-0. The win marked the first victory as a Raven for new head coach Matt Johnson, who won 76 games at the helm of AIC from 2006 through 2013.
After McKenzie’s early goal, AIC evened things up in the 24th minute, and the game went to halftime 1-1.
In the second half, Franklin Pierce struck twice in a span of 15 minutes to take control of the game. In the 55th minute, freshman Hailey Goodman scored her first collegiate goal. In the 70th minute, junior Viridiana Vazquez Kloss had plenty of room to work with, stepping into her shot and blasting it into the left side of the goal to make it 3-1.
The Yellow Jackets cut the final deficit to 3-2, with a goal in the 82nd minute.
Freshman Kasey Donnelly made two saves against four shots on goal to pick up her first career win (1-0-0) in front of the Franklin Pierce net.
Franklin Pierce track & field claims victory at ECSU
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Franklin Pierce University track & field program, both the men’s and women’s teams, claimed victory at the Eastern Connecticut State Invitational Thursday.
On the men’s side, freshman Stephen Harris dominated the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as he took first spot in both after running 11.01 seconds and 22.72 seconds, respectively. In the 200, he was followed by junior Devin Jones, who took second for his 23.90-second time. Jones returned to claim fourth in the 100, after running the race in 11.25 seconds.
Meanwhile, the Ravens swept the top five in the 800-meter dash. Junior Riley Fenoff led the pack, as he came in at a time of 2:07.67 to claim first.
Right on his heels was freshman Evan McNeice, who took second with a 2:07.96 race.
Freshmen Ryan Walker, Wondu Summa and Tad Darrah rounded out the top five for the Ravens.
Fenoff took first in the 1500 after running a time of 4:14.02, and the 5K race, finishing in 16:42.63.
In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Sekou Veillard finished first with a 16.82-second time.
Freshman Connor Nordmann took top spot in the pole vault, with his mark of 3.81 meters.
In the shot put, junior Croix Albee took first for his 15.07-meter mark. He also claimed top spot in the discus for his 41.67-meter mark, along with second in the hammer for a 38.62-meter throw.
Freshman Brogan Bonsaint claimed top spot in the javelin for his 53.66-meter throw.
For the women, sophomore Destini Hill-Edwards took first spot in the 100-meter dash with a 13.35-second performance.
Sophomore Nyjah Young-Bey took first place in the 200-meter dash for her 26.77-second time as well as the 400, with a time of 1:01.70.
In the 800, graduate student Bethaney Donnelly took first spot with her 2:27.99 time. Donnelly also clinched first in the 1500, with her 5:05.66 time, and first in the 5K, finishing the course in 18:58.12.
Sophomore Victoria Van Houten took first in the steeplechase with her time of 14:01.44.
Freshman Fadima Kaba ran the 100-meter hurdles in 17.14 seconds to take first.
Junior Paola Brena cleared 1.55 meters in the high jump to take first place. She also took top spot in the triple jump for her 10.23-meter mark.
Meanwhile, junior Stephanie Phoenix cleared 2.74 meters to win the pole vault.
Julieth Nwosu took first in both events for her 12.55-meter throw in the shot put, and 40.10-meter throw in the discus, the latter of which represented a new school record.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 20-21, when they host the Teamsgiving Relays-North, at Murdock High School in Winchendon, Mass.