NORTHWOOD — The ConVal girls lacrosse team beat Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in its season opener, 12-4, Thursday in Northwood.
Hayden Kaltsas had five goals to lead the Cougars and Molly Dishong had three goals.
Sarah Holdredge made seven saves in net and Laramie Wilson led team in caused turnovers.
ConVal trailed 4-3 at halftime, but shut out Coe-Brown in the second half.
The Cougars (1-0) host Manchester Memorial Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Hawks fly past Keene State baseball, 11-1
Roger Williams University took a 2-0 lead three batters into the game and expanded it to 5-0 after an inning and a half as they rolled to an 11-1 non-conference victory over the Keene State College baseball team Thursday afternoon at the Owl Athletic Complex.
Wyatt Daft (2-for-2, BB, HBP) and Brendan Eaton (2-for-4, RBI) each recorded multiple-hit efforts out of the top two spots in KSC’s order, but the Owls were limited to five hits in the game and went 0-for-9 with RBI opportunities as their bid for a three-game winning streak was halted.
Daft is hitting .400 (14-for-35) in his last nine games and now .358 on the season with a .500 on-base percentage.
Keene State (6-16) travels to the University of Massachusetts-Boston (16-6, 5-0 LEC) for a Little East Conference doubleheader this Saturday. First pitch is now at 1 p.m.