ConVal baseball team drops one to Milford
PETERBOROUGH — Walks and errors doomed the ConVal boys’ baseball team in a 12-1 loss to Milford Wednesday in Peterborough.
Junior Eric Stapelfeld got the start for the Cougars, going 3.1 innings and giving up four unearned runs. Only four of Milford’s 12 runs were earned.
ConVal had the lead after the first inning, after junior Zack Boyd scored on an error, but Milford got the run back in the second and scored in every inning after.
ConVal next travels to Milford Friday, weather permitting, for the second of the home-and-home series at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain baseball cruises past Newport
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain baseball team won its season opener, 11-1, over Newport Wednesday in Langdon.
Senior Hayden Chandler pitched five strong innings, giving up five hits and one run. Classmate Lucas Roy came in for relief and recorded the final three outs. Mitch Cormier was 2-3 at the plate with two RBI. Foster Willett went 2-4. Dominic Van Laere-Nutting was 1-3 with two RBI. Ryan Schadler was 1-3 with an RBI.
Fall Mountain visits Newport today at 4 p.m. for the second game of the home-and-home.
KHS softball moves to 3-0 with win over Trinity
MANCHESTER — For the second time this week, the Keene High softball team downed Trinity. This time, it was a 7-2 win in Manchester Wednesday.
The Blackbirds were up 6-0 after the sixth inning, trading runs with the Pioneers after that.
Senior Emma Bartlett looked sharp again, pitching for the third night in a row, with 10 strikeouts.
Seven different Blackbirds recorded hits in the win. Sydney MacLean had two hits and Maya Carey doubled and scored. AvaJean Symonds had two RBI.
Keene next travels to Swanzey Friday for a rematch against Monadnock, weather permitting. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Hinsdale softball team falls to Sunapee
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team lost to Sunapee, 6-2, in its home-opener Wednesday in Hinsdale.
Angelina Nardolillo pitched for the Pacers, giving up four hits. Delaney Wilcox recorded three hits and an RBI and Olivia Pangelinan had two hits and drove in the second run.
The Pacers next host Mascenic today at 4 p.m.
Keene girls tennis shut out by Hanover
The Keene High School girls tennis team showed improvement from Monday’s loss, picking up a few more games, but ultimately lost all nine sets against Hanover Wednesday in Keene.
The Blackbirds travel to Manchester Central next Monday to take on the Little Green starting at 4:30 p.m.
Keene boys tennis team falls to Hanover
HANOVER — In the second half of the home-and-home series, the Keene High School boys tennis team fell to Hanover again, 9-0, Wednesday in Hanover.
There were some individual improvements from Monday, but not enough to pick up the win in the early-season matchup.
The Blackbirds (0-2) host Manchester Central next Monday and continue the home-and-home by going there Wednesday.
FPC men’s golf team tops Saint Anselm’s
CANDIA — The Franklin Pierce University men’s golf team defeated Saint Anselm College, 306-302, in a dual match Wednesday afternoon at Candia Woods Golf Course.
Franklin Pierce’s Dylan Plis won the event with an even-par 71.
Conval girls softball drops one to Milford
The Conval Cougars took to the field against Milford Wednesday at home for in an opening day 5-0 loss.
Behind sophomore Lily Mandel on the mound, the score was still tied at zero after two innings with a great pick-off by sophomore catcher Morgan Bemont, and stranding two runners after a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Kendall Sullivan. The Spartans took the lead in the third after back-to-back doubles, which scored two runs and was all they would need for the victory.
The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Milford Friday — pending appropriate weather.
FPC women’s tennis defeats SNHU
RINDGE — Following a bye weekend, the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team was back in action Wednesday afternoon at home, dealing visiting Southern New Hampshire University a 4-1 loss in Northeast-10 Conference play.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 7-0 (7-0 NE10), while SNHU falls to 6-3 (6-3 NE10). The Penmen are the only team to score any points off the Ravens so far this season.
Freshman Maria Penalver Aguilo (Las Palmas, Spain) and sophomore Laura Alvarez Tello (Vigo, Spain) picked up a 6-4 win over junior Elizabeth Dwyer and sophomore Isabella Andrade. First doubles was left unfinished, with the doubles point already decided.
SNHU cut the deficit to 2-1, as Andrade picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win at fourth singles over Tello. Third singles went final first, as sophomore Liria Loria (La Paz, Bolivia) slipped past sophomore Mina Houge, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Graduate student Himani Mor (Sonipat, India) wrapped things up at second singles, where she chalked up a 6-4, 6-4 win over junior Alexxa Etienne.
The Ravens are scheduled to be back in action Sunday, when they host Assumption at 1 p.m.
ECSU deals KSC baseball team another loss
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Keene State College Owls (2-9) lost 15-0 in seven innings to surging Eastern Connecticut State University (17-2) in a non-conference contest Wednesday afternoon at the Mansfield Complex.
The Owls, who made three errors in the opening frame to aid ECSU’s cause, then trailed 8-0 after two innings before the Warriors piled on seven more in the fifth. Keene State was limited to four hits, all singles from four different players, and also made four errors.
Eastern Connecticut banged out seven extra base hits, including a pair of doubles by shortstop Owen Marica and two home runs by first baseman Dean Slavin. Luke Broadhurst was 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs batted in.
Simon Pierce (0-2) took the loss for Keene State, tossing 1.2 innings while allowing seven earned runs.
Keene State hosts No. 21 University of Southern Maine (12-6, 4-3 LEC) Saturday for a pair of non-league games that start at noon.