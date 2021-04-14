Keene girls lacrosse falls to Exeter
EXETER — The Keene High girls lacrosse team fell to Exeter, 12-2, Wednesday. Senior Kristen Leslie scored both goals for the Blackbirds.
Keene faces Exeter again Thursday in Keene at 4:30 p.m.
Conant baseball stumbles against Winnisquam
TILTON — The Conant baseball team fell to Winnisquam, 6-0, in its season opener Wednesday in Tilton.
The Orioles only mustered up one hit and struck out 13 times in the loss.
Senior Griffin LaBonte started for the Orioles, going an inning and two-thirds. Junior Kace Aho, freshman Jordan Ketola and sophomore Luke Lambert also got time on the mound.
Senior Colson Seppala had the lone hit for Conant.
“Not our best outing, but there were definitely some positives,” said head coach Aric LeClair.
They get another crack at Winnisquam Thursday in Jaffrey. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
ConVal track & field impresses against Milford
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal co-ed track & field team had 36 athletes compete Wednesday against Milford — 20 for the first time ever.
Freshman James Post picked up a second in the 400 meters and his older brother, Ian Post, was second in the 1600M and 800M.
Logan Decker picked up the win in the 3200M run, the only win for the team.
Freshman Aida Davis finished third in the 400M and junior Allison Bull was second in the 800M and 1600M in her first ever track meet. Emma Carpenter and Reagan Riffle went 2-3 in the 3200M.
Grace Shippee finished third in the discus in her first full throws since the 2019 season.
“We are definitely a young and inexperienced team but I was impressed with everyone’s effort and performances and think we will see a lot of growth this year,” said head coach Lance Flamino in an email.
Eastern Connecticut State drubs KSC baseball
Eastern Connecticut State University blew out the Keene State College baseball team, 19-3, in Little East Conference action Tuesday afternoon at Owl Athletic Complex.
Keene State (2-8, 1-4. LEC) was under fire right away, as the Warriors (16-2, 9-0) filled the bases early and had no trouble cashing in. The Owls were down 4-0 before even getting a chance to swing the bat.
The lead swelled to 8-0 in the third before Keene answered with three in their half of the inning to try to stay in the game.
But the Owls could not score against ECSU reliever John Parker in their trip to the plate and were then caved in by a massive fifth inning where the Warriors had six hits and scored nine times.
The two teams tangle again Wednesday in Connecticut at 6 p.m. for a non-conference contest.
No. 7 Eastern Connecticut blanks KSC softball
MANSFIELD, Conn. — No. 7 Eastern Connecticut State University downed the Keene State College softball team by scores of 9-0 (5 innings) and 5-0 in a pair of non-conference games Tuesday at Clyde Washburne Field.
The Owls (1-7) did not record a hit in the opener and the Warriors (18-0) put up three runs in the second and five more in the fourth, eventually posting a 9-0, five-inning win.
Alexis Blanchette (0-2) went three-plus innings for Keene State and took the loss in game one.
In game two, Keene State starter Olivia Albert built off her last solid outing with another on Tuesday, allowing just two earned runs and five hits in six innings, but the Owls eventually fell 5-0 despite keeping Eastern to their second fewest number of hits in a game this season.
The Warriors scored in the opening three frames to quickly put Keene in a 4-0 hole. That wound up being enough.
The Owls next face the University of Southern Maine (16-1, 6-0 LEC) this weekend. KSC will first travel to Gorham for two conference games beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday before the Huskies visit Keene Sunday at 1 p.m. for rescheduled contests that do not count toward the league standings.