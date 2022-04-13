Keene High baseball shut out in season opener
BEDFORD — The Keene High baseball team lost its season opener, 10-0, in five innings to Bedford Tuesday afternoon in Bedford.
The Blackbirds did not record a hit in the game while Bedford racked up 10 hits.
Owen Aivaliotis got the start and pitched 1.1 innings, giving up five runs on five hits. Wes Frowein pitched the remaining 2.2 innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits.
Keene (0-1) plays its home opener Wednesday against Winnacunnet at Alumni Field at 4:30 p.m.
KSC claws back, walks-off against Castleton
Down three runs with just two outs remaining, the Keene State College baseball team staged a furious comeback, erasing a 5-2 ninth inning deficit to post an exciting 6-5 Little East Conference victory over Castleton University on Mike Collins’ walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday afternoon at the Owl Athletic Complex.
“The guys were resilient today,” said Keene State coach Justin Blood. “We did not have great at bats early but got some big hits when we needed them. I am very happy with how we have competed in the past week. We need to keep improving week-by-week.”
After an off day Wednesday, Keene State (6-15, 2-3 LEC) continues its busy week with a home non-conference matchup against Roger Williams University (18-3-1, 5-2-1 CCC) on Thursday at 3 p.m.
KSC men’s lacrosse comfortably beats Castleton
CASTLETON, VT. — The Keene State College men’s lacrosse team picked up their fifth consecutive win over Castleton University at Dave Wolk Stadium Tuesday night, 21-4.
Junior Nathan Sickles netted a career-high six goals to lead the Owls.
Senior goalkeeper Chase Chamberlin made four stops for Keene State.
The Owls (8-3) return to action to take on UMass Boston on Saturday at 4 p.m.
FPU softball team cards split with SNHU
MANCHESTER — Looking to continue their strong play through 2022 the Franklin Pierce University softball team travelled to Southern New Hampshire University for a Northeast-10 Conference doubleheader against the Penmen, splitting the two games.
Strong pitching in game one from sophomore Sabrina Gonzalez and senior Abby Primavera lifted the Ravens to a 4-2 win in Game 1 while Game 2 brought lots of offense for SNHU in the 10-4 decision.
With the split Franklin Pierce picks up win number 20 on the year moving their record to 20-2 (10-2 NE10) while Southern New Hampshire stays even at 14-14 (8-4 NE10).
Next up for Franklin Pierce is a trip to New York and a doubleheader against NE10 opponent Adelphi University on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. for Game 1 and 4 p.m. for Game 2.
Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse trips against Saint Michael’s
COLCHESTER, VT — The Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse slipped in an NE10 conference matchup to Saint Michael’s College, 10-4, on Tuesday afternoon.
After falling behind early, the Ravens found some signs of life late in the contest, but could not overcome the large deficit.
Freshman goalie Mike Masterpolo (1-2) was busy in his third start in a row, facing 27 total shots while making 17 saves in the effort.
With just four games remaining in the regular season, men’s lacrosse will remain on the road with a matchup this Saturday at No. 4 Adelphi University, with faceoff at 3 p.m.