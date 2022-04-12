BEDFORD — The Keene boys tennis team lost to the Division I frontrunners in Bedford, 9-0, Monday in Bedford.
With the loss, Keene moves to 2-1 on the season with a match at Manchester Central Friday.
Keene girls tennis team falls to Bedford
The Keene girls tennis team lost to Bedford, 8-1, Monday in Keene.
Nishi Matta picked up the lone win for the Blackbirds, an 8-3 triumph in first singles.
Keene (0-3) hosts Manchester Central Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Kirby sisters take care of business against Fall Mtn.
JAFFREY — Senior Teagan Kirby went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and her sister Graecen Kirby struck out 13 batters in the circle, allowing just one hit and one walk, as the Conant softball team beat Fall Mountain, 13-0, Monday in Jaffrey.
Conant (1-0) visits Campbell Wednesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal tennis team falls to Bow
BOW — The ConVal tennis team lost to Bow, 6-3, Monday in Bow.
Zach Burgess picked up the Cougars’ lone singles win at No. 5 singles, then earned another win with Jake Daniels in No. 3 doubles. Jaimini Viles and Wyatt Burbank won in No. 2 doubles for ConVal.
ConVal (0-2) hosts Hollis-Brookline Wednesday, then Portsmouth Friday.
Hinsdale baseball team shutout by Sunapee
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale baseball team lost its season opener to Sunapee, 12-0, Monday in Hinsdale.
Trace Tetreault recorded his first varsity hit.
Hinsdale (0-1) visits Farmington Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball falls to Sunapee in five innings
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team lost its season opener, 14-2, to Sunapee in five innings Monday in Hinsdale.
Malee Barcomb brought in both runs for the Pacers
Hinsdale (0-1) visits Farmington on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Oliver’s big hit helps KSC down Westfield
Sophomore outfielder Eli Oliver came through in a big way, clearing the bases with a two-out, three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Keene State College baseball team picked up a 4-3 victory over Westfield State University in non-conference action Monday afternoon at the Owl Athletic Complex.
Keene State (5-15) continues a busy stretch with a conference home game against Castleton University Tuesday at 3 p.m.