Franklin Pierce Women’s Lacrosse Downed at Assumption, 18-8
WORCESTER, Mass. Riding a three-game win streak, the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team headed south to Assumption University for a Northeast-10 Conference matchup on Wednesday night. A strong offensive performance by the Greyhounds was too much to handle for the Ravens, who saw a three-game winning streak snapped with an 18-8 loss.
Assumption staked out a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, and added another goal in the opening minute of the second quarter to make it 8-0. The Ravens finally got on the board with their first goal of the game 3:35 into the stanza when junior Gabrielle Oswald brought the ball down the left side of the field and fed it out front to senior Morgan Baxendale.
Senior Megan Bacik played the first half in the Franklin Pierce net, made five saves against 17 shots and suffered the loss (3-2). Junior Erin Blake took over for the second half and stopped three of nine shots.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 3-8. Next up for the Ravens is a home date against American International on Senior Day at Sodexo Field.
Bats cook up doubleheader sweep for Franklin Pierce
RINDGE — Back in action for the first time in 10 days, the bats for the Franklin Pierce University baseball team showed no sign of any rust on Wednesday afternoon at Pappas Field. The Ravens hammered out 25 hits, including four home runs, and cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Saint Rose in non-conference play. In the first game, a grand slam from junior Graham Smith highlighted a 19-hit attack in a 20-10 Franklin Pierce victory. The Ravens utilized a five-run fourth to chalk up a 9-2 win in the nightcap.
The Ravens (16-8) next host Saint Anselm for a four-game Northeast-10 Conference series this weekend, with doubleheaders both Friday and Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday at Pappas Field.
Keene State women’s lacrosse falls to Westfield State
Junior Haile Ratajack netted a pair of goals as the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team fell to Westfield State University Wednesday evening at Alumni Field.
Westfield State began their offensive attack, netting four goals in the first five minutes of play. Mindy St. Marie put the Owls on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal with just over nine minutes remaining in the period. Westfield racked up seven more goals to lead 10-1 over Keene State after the first quarter.
Westfield State continued to put pressure on Keene State goalkeeper Haley Terva, netting four goals. Ratajack scored the lone goal for the Owls with an assist from Jackie DeAngelis in the second quarter. Keene State trailed 14-2 at the half.
Ratajack scored the single goal for the Owls in the second half, as Westfield State continued to overwhelm the Keene State defense. Westfield prevailed over the Owls with a final score of 19-3.
The Owls (2-8) next host Western Connecticut Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Owl Athletic Complex.
Franklin Pierce men’s tennis team silences Assumption
WORCESTOR, Mass. — Men’s tennis snagged a much-needed victory on the road Wednesday afternoon, silencing host Assumption College, 7-0. It was a clean sweep through singles and doubles rounds for the Ravens, who pick up just their second win in their last ten matches, improving to 5-8 on the season.
Five out of the six singles matches were finished in only two sets, with senior Preston Gordon claiming his second straight victory at fourth singles, winning by set scores of 6-2 and 6-4. In the bottom two singles matches, dominating efforts from Joshua Arnold and Paul McClellan saw their two set matchups finish with five-point differences, with McClellan shutting out opposer Lucas Caira 6-0 in each.
The Ravens also dominated in all three doubles matchups.
Men’s tennis inches closer to their season finale, coming up on Thursday, April 21, at 3:30 p.m. when they return home for another matchup with Stonehill College.