Keene High, ConVal, Conant compete at UNH Invitational
Keene High junior Chris Stevens and ConVal sophomore William Simard headlined a number of area high school runners that competed in the UNH Invitational on Saturday in Durham. The 15-team invitational was limited to athletes who have posted NHIAA state qualifications in their respective events.
Stevens took home first place in the boys’ 300-meter race, finishing in 37.39 seconds, topping his closest competitor by more than a second. He also took home second in the 55-meter dash in 6.82 seconds, just .01 seconds behind Tim Kelm of Portsmouth Christian.
Simard won the boys’ 1500-meter run in four minutes, 25.83 seconds. Keene’s Daniel McIntyre placed eighth coming in at 4:50.02.
ConVal junior Tasha MacNeil finished third in the girls’ 55-meter dash at 7.74 seconds. She also finished third in shot put with a throw of 28-feet, 6.5 inches and fourth in the long jump at 14 feet, 6.25 inches.
In the relays, Keene’s Lucy Houston, Bri Hodgman, Anna Hildreth and McKenna Castor finished eighth in the girls’ 4x160-meter relay at 1:39.52. ConVal’s Aida Davis, Sophia Hatmaker, Lucille White and MacNeil were 11th at 1:40.88. In the boys’ 4x160 relay, ConVal’s Ryan Charron, Mason Deschenes, Cole Bouchard and Nathaniel Mao posted a 1:29.25 for seventh place. Jack Bates and Nolan Gillis teamed up with Stevens and McIntyre to post sixth in the boys’ 4x400 at 4:09.53.
Conant junior Kaden Colby posted sixth in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles at 9.38 seconds. He teamed up with Jon Ciglar, Bronson Cutter and Jacob Cruz for eighth place in the 4x160 relay at 1:31.95.
Keene High’s next meet is Saturday at the Division I Indoor Track relays at UNH.
Owls men’s hoops drops in rankings; Brito named LEC Player of the Week
The Keene State men’s basketball team fell to No. 6 in the Division 3 national rankings on D3hoops.com following the Owls’ first loss of the season in a 2-1 week.
Middlebury jumped from 11th to fifth in the rankings after its 86-82 win over Keene State on Jan. 16. The Owls, who previously were fourth in the rankings — a program high, were also leapfrogged by Christopher Newport which took the No. 4 spot. St. Joseph’s (Conn.) remained in the top spot with an 18-0 record.
The Owls (17-1, 9-0 LEC) bounced back after last Monday’s loss with a pair of convincing victories with a 102-49 win over Castleton on Wednesday and 93-68 win over Southern Maine on Saturday.
Sophomore Octavio Brito was named Little East Player of the Week for the third time this season. He averaged 21.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and a 46.6 percent shooting percentage from three-point range over the three-game stretch. Senior Jeff Hunter added 19.3 points per game with 13.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks on the week.
With less than a month left in the regular season, Keene State heads into the homestretch of its conference schedule this week with road games against in-state rival Plymouth State (8-10, 1-8) on Wednesday and Rhode Island College (6-11, 4-5) on Saturday.
The Owls’ next play at home on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Eastern Connecticut (7-11, 4-5) at 7:30 p.m.
