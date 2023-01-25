College
Owls men’s hockey notches OT winner
The Keene State men’s club ice hockey team picked up a 2-1 overtime win over Northeastern on Sunday at Matthews Arena in Boston.
Nick Feliciano scored the winner on a 3-on-1 rush with assists from Ryan Tobeler and Jason Smith. Shane McCaffrey also found the twine for the Owls (14-3).
The Owls are back in action Friday for the first of a two-game weekend set against Liberty University in Virginia. Their next game at Keene Ice is slated for Feb. 10, also against Liberty.
High school
Blackbird boys’ toppled by buzzer beater
A three-pointer with three seconds remaining in overtime broke the hearts of the Keene High boys’ basketball team, which fell 70-67 to Goffstown on the road Tuesday night.
The Blackbirds (2-7) closed a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to force extra time.
Lucas Malay had a game-high 22 points for Keene while Ben Hertzler potted 14 points on the evening. Sam Timmer and Fitch Hennessy each chipped in with nine points.
Keene looks to snap a four-game skid Friday night on the road against Bedford. Its next home game is Tuesday against Alvirne.
Conant boys’ hoops bounce back with win
The Conant boys’ basketball team got back in the win column Tuesday with a 48-32 win over Belmont on the road.
Jared Nagle led all scorers with 22 points for the Orioles (9-3) while Manny Hodgson reached double figures with 10 points.
Conant travels to Gilford on Thursday for a chance to avenge Saturday’s 52-48 loss.
Quiet second half haunts Keene High girls’ hoops
The Keene High girls’ basketball team couldn’t keep pace down the stretch, falling 49-35 to Goffstown on Tuesday night. The Blackbirds (4-4) were outscored 28-14 in the second half.
Ivy Keating and Harper Zalaski led Keene with nine points each in the loss. Keene hosts Nashua on Friday at 7 p.m.
ConVal boys, girls fall to Coe-Brown Northwood
Despite putting four scorers in double figures, the ConVal girls couldn’t withstand a fourth-quarter comeback against Coe-Brown Northwood in a 51-49 loss.
Coe-Brown outscored the Cougars (2-6) 12-4 in the final stanza to seal the win.
Morgan Beamont had 15 points to lead the Cougars. Emma Johnson and Savannah McCarthy each chipped in with 11 points while Eva Lopez tallied 10 points in the loss.
The ConVal boys’ basketball team was handed its third loss of the season, losing 73-61 to Coe-Brown Northwood at home on Tuesday night.
Joe Gutwein led scorers on both sides with 21 points. Ethan Kinney and Noah Stewart followed with 14 points each in the loss.
Both teams will face Milford on Friday with the boys on the road and the girls hosting. Tip off for both games are set for 6:30 p.m.
Monadnock girls fall to hoops powerhouse
The Monadnock girls’ basketball met a similar fate as most that have gone up against the Concord Christian girls’ basketball team this season, falling 64-26 on Tuesday night to the 10-1 Division 3 power.
Bailee Soucia led the Huskies (4-7) with 16 points. Concord Christian has outscored opponents by 254 points over its last five games. Its only loss came against undefeated Conant on Jan. 5.
The Huskies travel to face Hopkinton tonight, and will host Newport on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Keene High unified recreational hoops closes season with win
The Keene High unified recreational hoops teams earned a 56-48 win against Milford on Tuesday.
Daniel Mason led Keene with 14 points. An eight-point fourth quarter from Colby Egounis helped seal the victory.
Vivian Neutra was chosen by Milford as the visiting MVP.
