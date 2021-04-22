Keene State women’s lacrosse team wins their fifth straight
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Keene State women’s lacrosse team has now won their last five Little East Conference games, defeating the Castleton University Spartans at a snowy and wet Spartan Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Senior Ali Daisy and junior Brigid Casey continued to tear up the score sheet, with Daisy collecting six goals and adding two assists. Her teammate netted four goals and tallied five assists in the 16-4 win over Castleton.
The Owls (5-2, 5-1 LEC) are now in sole possession of second place in the Little East Conference with the win.
Keene State will next be on the road for a rare 11 a.m. matchup with Plymouth State on Saturday. This will be the final regular season game of the season for both teams.
KSC field hockey prevails in rain-soaked affair at Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — Sophomore Chase Lambert scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 8:46 remaining, her third tally of the brief spring season, as the Keene State College field hockey team (3-2, 1-1 LEC) edged Plymouth State University 3-2 in a rain-soaked Little East Conference contest at Panther Field Wednesday afternoon.
Keene State wraps up their spring schedule at the University of Southern Maine on Sunday at 1 p.m.
UMass-Dartmouth sweeps KSC in baseball doubleheader
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the bottom of the eighth and went on to beat the Keene State College baseball team 7-4 in a Little East Conference contest Wednesday at the UMD Baseball Complex, the first of two games on the day.
The Corsairs then scored nine runs in the final four innings to win the second contest, not counting toward the league standings, 12-2 in eight innings.
Keene State (2-13, 1-7 LEC) returns home for a conference doubleheader against Western Connecticut State University on Friday at noon.