Braudilio Rodrigues’ clutch double vaults Franklin Pierce men’s soccer past SNHU
Things looked bleak for the No. 4 nationally ranked Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team on Wednesday evening at Sodexo Field, in the semifinal round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
Down a goal and with just 13:13 to play, Braudilio Rodrigues sailed a penalty kick over the top of the goal. The freshman would redeem himself and then some though, as he later found the 84th-minute equalizer and the 96th-minute game-winner, as the top-seeded Ravens stunned fourth-seeded Southern New Hampshire, 2-1 in overtime.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 18-1-0 and will host either American International or Saint Rose in the NE10 title game on Saturday at 6 p.m. With the loss, SNHU falls to 11-6-1.
Franklin Pierce dominated the possession battle throughout, to the tune of advantages of 18-3 in shot attempts, 7-1 in shots on goal and 9-1 in corner kicks.
The only goal on the board for much of the afternoon was a 28th-minute strike off a corner kick from SNHU junior Liam Evans, his first goal of the season.
Junior Kosta Maniatis was beaten on the only shot on his goal, but picked up the win (15-1-0) anyway for Franklin Pierce.
Franklin Pierce women skaters nab awards
The Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team picked up a pair of New England Women’s Hockey Alliance weekly awards on Tuesday. Sophomore Jenna Ruiz was tabbed as Player of the Week, while sophomore Brooke Remington picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors.
On the season, the duo stands as the team’s top two scorers through nine games. Ruiz leads the way at 4-4-8, while Remington has contributed 4-3-7.
The Ravens (4-4-1) are back in league play this weekend, as they host Saint Michael’s for a pair at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
KSC players named First Team All-LEC
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keene State College junior Denis Fleming and senior Benny Tamzarian were named as First Team All-Little East Conference players as the LEC postseason awards were announced this week.
Fleming finished the year as the Owls’ leading scorer with five goals and five assists for 15 points.
Tamzarian served as one of the Owls’ captains this season and led a KSC defense that allowed 24 goals in 18 games. The Owls’ defense recorded two shutouts with him in the lineup.
FPU women’s soccer earns All-NE10 honors
The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team had three players earn All-Northeast-10 Conference accolades on Wednesday as the league announced its annual end-of-season awards.
The Ravens’ honorees were highlighted by freshmen Jasmine Perez-Acosta and Aino Martikainen, who were both also named to the All-Rookie Team. In addition, junior Viridiana Vazquez Kloss (Veracruz, Mexico) was selected to the All-NE10 Third Team.
It marked the first career All-Conference selection for all three Ravens.
Perez-Acosta was the team’s leading scorer, with 16 points, on five goals and six assists, and attempted a team-best 49 shots.
Martikainen started all 17 games as part of a back line which has allowed only 0.67 goals per game on the season.
Vazquez Kloss, the team’s fourth-leading scorer, amassed 11 points on four goals and three assists, and attempted 23 shots.
The Ravens (9-4-4) were eliminated on penalties on Sunday in the quarterfinal round of the NE10 Championship at Assumption, and must wait on a possible at-large bid to the NCAA Championship.