ConVal football picks up season’s first win
PETERBOROUGH — Eric McGrath ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead the ConVal football team to a 43-16 win over Winnisquam Friday night in Peterborough.
Wyatt Hutchinson also scored two touchdowns, and Cody Siegel had another.
“We just ran the ball,” said ConVal head coach Mike Jillson. “Our offensive line took over in the second half.”
ConVal’s offensive line, made up of Gareth Armstrong, Zach Allard, Louis Lefleur, Trace Borozinski and Fransisco Jaimes blocked well for the ConVal running backs.
Defensively, Damian Coleman, Caleb Cloutier and Noah Lambert all stepped up.
“We just executed really well,” Jillson said. “It’s coming late in the year, but we played with confidence tonight.”
ConVal (1-7) wraps up the season at Inter-Lakes next Saturday at noon.
Fall Mountain football cruises past Franklin
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain football team beat Franklin, 36-0, Friday night in Langdon.
Luke Gay scored three touchdowns: One on the ground, one in the air, and a pick-six as well.
Quinn Healy rushed for a touchdown and Josh Pillsbury returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Brady Elliott caught Gay’s touchdown pass.
The Wildcats (4-3) travel to Mascoma Valley next Saturday with the fourth playoff spot on the line.