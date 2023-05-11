Blackbirds surge past Spaulding late
The Keene High baseball team scored four runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to surge past Spaulding 9-3 on Wednesday in Keene.
Cal Tiani’s RBI double in the fifth broke a 3-3 tie. Brandon Weeks then drew a bases-loaded walk that made it 5-3. Cam Tinnin then laid down a bunt that plated two runs on a fielder’s choice to make it 7-3.
Spaulding took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning on two hits and three Blackbird errors.
Zak Whitney pulled it even in the second with a bases-loaded double to right center field.
Tinning threw three innings of spotless relief, allowing no hits and no walks with five strikeouts in the win. Jack Riendeau started and threw two innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout. Weeks threw two innings, striking out two and allowing two walks.
Tiani finished 2-for-3 with two RBI. Brock Haynes also had two hits. Fitch Hennessey was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Keene (5-7) travels to Pinkerton on Friday.
Olivo, Hilliard homer in Huskies win
Cam Olivo mashed his sixth home run of the season while Jake Hilliard added his first-career home run as the Monadnock baseball team rolled 18-1 over Newport in five innings on Wednesday.
Olivo finished 4-for-4 with six RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle. Hilliard was 3-for-3 with the solo home run. Ben Dean was 3-for-5 with five RBI.
The Huskies (10-0) have now won 35 games in a row.
Olivo started on the mound and struck out the side in the first inning. Kaden Smith took over in the second and allowed one hit and one walk, striking out four over two innings. Hilliard also threw two innings, striking out five and allowing one run on one hit.
Monadnock travels to Kearsarge on Friday.
Keene High softball comes up short
In its third nail-biting contest of the week, the Keene High softball team had another late-inning rally come up just short, losing to Spaulding 6-5 on Wednesday in Keene.
Keene trailed 6-3 heading into the final frame. Sydney MacLean drove home two runs after base hits by Lexi Lounder and Jillian Goodnow. But the Blackbirds (5-8) could not plate the tying the run.
Lounder, Taylan Wheeler and Asianah Gostyla each had two hits. Gostyla had two RBI. Makenzie Neese went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts.
Fall Mountain grabs seventh win
The Fall Mountain baseball team picked up a 7-2 win over Somersworth on Wednesday.
Patrick Connors tossed a complete game and added two hits with an RBI for the Wildcats (7-3) in the win. Connors allowed seven hits, striking out seven with three walks.
Max Vogel was 1-for-2 with two RBI. Cole Garrow was 2-for-3.
Fall Mountain travels to Newport on Friday.
Keene girls lax rallies past Nashua North
The Keene High girls lacrosse team rallied from behind to defeat Nashua North 13-9 on Wednesday.
Keene (6-4) trailed 7-6 at halftime.
Ivy Keating had four goals and an assist. Ashlyn Comerford and Bailee Soucia each added three goals. Lucy Timmer had two goals while Molly Chamberlin also found the back of the net.
Sidney Hauser made nine saves.
Keene hosts Hollis-Brookline today at 4:30 p.m.
Conant baseball handles Hopkinton
Lane LeClair had three hits and four RBI and tossed four innings on the mound as the Conant baseball team breezed past Hopkinton 18-1 in five innings on Wednesday.
LeClair allowed one run on two hits in four scoreless innings. Drey Seppala pitched a spotless fifth. Seppala added two hits and two RBI at the dish.
Dylan Adams was 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Orioles (7-2). Joe Bergeron also drove in two runs.
Conant travels to face Raymond today at 4 p.m.
Keene High boys tennis edges Pinkerton
The Keene High boys tennis team snuck out a 5-4 win over Pinkerton on Wednesday.
Dillon Rodgers, Matt McGreer, Max Santos and Sam Bergeron all took singles victories for the Blackbirds (5-3). McGreer and Santos clinched the win with a win in the second doubles match.
Keene hosts Manchester Memorial today at 4:30 p.m.
Conant girls tennis grabs win
The Conant girls tennis team took a 5-4 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday.
Margaret Winiecki took an 8-0 win in the top singles match. Kelly Williams took an 8-6 win in the second singles slot while Nobley Walker won 8-4 at No. 4.
Winiecki and Williams took an 8-0 win in the top doubles spot while Walker and Grace Lewis clinched the win with a 8-5 victory in the third doubles matchup.
Keene High girls tennis falls to Winnacunnet
The Keene High girls tennis team fell to Winnacunnet 8-1 on Wednesday in Keene.
Justine Porowski lost her first match of the season, falling 8-1 to Ukrainian standout Polina Makarenko in the top singles spot. Andreea Rusu took the Blackbirds lone win, earning an 8-5 victory in the fourth singles slot.
Other scores from Wednesday
Baseball
Hanover 8, ConVal 0
Softball
Hopkinton 10, Conant 5
ConVal 12, Hanover 0
Mascenic 16, Hinsdale 3
Newport 13, Monadnock 0
Boys volleyball
Keene 3, Goffstown 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.