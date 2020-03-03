High school boys’ basketball and hockey join the tournament party this week, as pairings were released Monday in Divisions III and IV basketball, and all three divisions in hockey.
The Monadnock Region will be well-represented, though several teams will be opening on the road.
In Division III basketball, Monadnock Regional High (11-7) drew the 10th seed and will play at No. 7 Mascoma Valley (12-6) in Canaan Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Conant High (9-9) is No. 11 and heads to No. 6 Campbell High (12-6) in Litchfield tonight for a 7 o’clock tipoff. Winners will advance to the quarterfinals Friday night. No. 1 Gilford High and No. 2 Mascenic High earned first-round byes.
Keene State College will host the semifinals and final in Division III. The semifinal double-header will be played Monday and the final is scheduled for Friday, March 13.
In unified basketball, Keene High is seeded fourth and will host No. 5 Londonderry High Monday at 5 p.m.
On the ice, the Keene High boys’ hockey team earned the No. 1 seed in Division II and secured a first-round bye. On Saturday the Blackbirds will host the winner of No. 8 Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal and No. 9 Portsmouth-Newmarket, who play Wednesday. Saturday’s faceoff at Keene Ice is scheduled for 7 p.m.
In Division III boys’ hockey, No. 7 ConVal-Conant will play at No. 2 Belmont-Gilford in the quarterfinals Saturday at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Division III girls’ basketball tournament heads into the semifinal round Wednesday, with both Conant High and Fall Mountain Regional part of the double-header at Keene State’s Spaulding Gymnasium. Fall Mountain tips off against Hopkinton High at 5:30 p.m., followed by Conant vs. Newfound Regional at 7:30.
Divisions I and II in boys’ basketball are wrapping up their regular seasons this week, with tournament play beginning next week. Both Keene and ConVal will earn tournament bids.