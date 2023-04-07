Keene
Coach: Peter Vearling
Last year’s record: 6-12, missed D-I playoffs
Key returning players: Sydney MacLean, senior, C/3B; Avajean Symonds, senior, LF/2B; Cassidy Dunham, junior, P; Makenzie Neese, junior, P
Players to watch: Lexi Lounder, sophomore, SS; Asianah Gostyla, junior, C/CF
Outlook: The Blackbirds return nine players with varsity experience and are looking to make a dive back into the Division I tournament after coming up one game short of a berth last season. Sydney MacLean returns after leading the team in hitting last season while top pitcher Cassidy Dunham is also back. A junior-heavy group, the Blackbirds have just two seniors. “We’ll live and die with our defense,” said head coach Peter Vearling. “One of the biggest keys is going to be keeping opponents from scoring a lot of runs.”
First game: Monday, at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Monadnock
Coach: Chad Beede
Last year’s record: 13-4, first round loss to Mascenic in D-III playoffs
Key returning players: Julia Hoden, senior; Emma Loudermilk, senior; Shaylee Branon, sophomore; Cainen Avery, sophomore.
Players to watch: Arianna Druin, sophomore; Olivia Knightly, freshman
Outlook: Head Coach Chad Beede, last year’s Division III Coach of the Year, and the Huskies will be without graduated first-team all-state selections Grace LeClair and Madison Swett. The Huskies return a solid core from last year’s team that ripped off nine straight wins at one point.
First game: Monday, home vs. Hopkinton, 4 p.m.
Conant
Coach: Wiley Billings
Last year’s record: 12-4, first round loss to Berlin in D-III playoffs
Key returning players: Graecen Kirby, junior, P; Rylee Herr, senior, CF; Shayla Seppala, sophomore, P
Outlook: The Orioles are young and are not returning many starters, but they have experience where it matters most. Graecen Kirby had 163 strikeouts last season as a sophomore. Her and sophomore Shayla Seppala should give a coach Wiley Billings a reliable 1-2 punch. Kirby also hit .319 last season. “There’s a lot of moving parts,” said Billings. “We’re going to be patient.”
First game: Wednesday, at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain
Coach: Trey Dansereau
Last year’s record: 7-9, missed D-III playoffs
Key returning players: Kendal Cote, sophomore, P; Ella Livengood, senior; Skyelar Blanchard, sophomore.
Outlook: Last season ended on a devastating and unfortunate oversight when the Wildcats were disqualified from the Division III tournament for not having the minimum amount of games against D-III opponents (12). They would have been the No. 13 seed. They have 14 games against D-III teams on the schedule heading into this spring. The Wildcats return their ace, Kendal Cote, who figures to spend most of her time in the circle again this spring.
First game: Monday, home vs. Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.
Hinsdale
Coach: Terry Bonnette
Last year’s record: 5-14, missed D-IV playoffs
Key returning players: Daytona Boyd, sophomore, P; Sara Miller, senior, P.Lily Briggs, senior, INF; Addy Nardolillo, junior, C/INF; Aleah Owen, junior, OF.
Outlook: The Pacers will look to bounce back from back-to-back seasons below .500. Hinsdale has multiple games scheduled against competitive Division III teams like Fall Mountain and Newport. Sara Miller and Daytona Boyd are expected to be the 1-2 punch in the circle for the Pacers.
First game: Monday, home vs. Sunapee, 4 p.m.
