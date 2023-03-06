The New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association announced the Team New Hampshire rosters for the U16 Eastern Championships and Eastern High School Championships, featuring several area skiers.
Keene High senior Reagan Hoy, junior Ella Hoy, and freshman Sully Sturtz will represent the state at the Eastern High School Championships. Monanock’s Summer Bentley, Fall Mountain’s Ben Frithsen, ConVal’s Nathan Klonel and Holland Calcutt of the Dublin School also made the state rosters.
Keene freshman Maddie Carlson, Sturtz and Calcutt were selected for the New Hampshire U-16 Eastern team.
The New Hampshire teams represent the top 24 high school boys and girls and the top 24 U16 boys and girls. Over 200 boys and 200 girls competed during the season and were eligible for the state teams.
The Eastern High School Championship will take place March 10-12 at the Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton, Vt. The U-16 Eastern Championships will take place on March 17-19 at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center in Fort Kent, Maine.
Keene High and ConVal skiers will compete in the Division I state championships Tuesday morning at Great Glens Trails at 10 a.m. Fall Mountain will compete in the D-II championships on Wednesday, also at Great Glens.
