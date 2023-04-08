Keene
Coach: Ryan Boden
Last year’s record: 6-14, missed D-I playoffs
Key returning players: Fitch Hennessey, sophomore, INF; Zak Whitney, junior, P, UT; Gavin Rigby, junior, P; Jack Riendeau, senior, P, OF.
Outlook: Two years removed from a state semifinal appearance, the Blackbirds will look to get back into the Division I tournament after missing out last season in head coach Ryan Boden’s debut season. Back is Fitch Hennessey, a third-team all-state selection as a freshman a year ago after batting .452. Juniors Zak Whitney and Gavin Rigby will be the Birds’ No. 1 and 2 starters entering the season for a junior-heavy roster. “Early interpretations say we are going to be a very good pitching team. We started to show that last year. We have a lot of guys that throw hard strikes.”
First game: Monday, home vs. Bedford, 4 p.m.
ConVal
Coach: Matthew Harris
Last year’s record: 5-11, missed D-II playoffs
Key returning players: Joe Gutwein, senior, OF; Oliver Theriault, senior, 1B/P; Brady Carpentiere, senior, INF/P.
Outlook: The Cougars graduated six seniors from last year’s squad, including top pitcher Eric Stapelfeld and catcher Elias Niemela, both Division II all-state selections a year ago. The Cougars struggled for offense at times last season, scoring one run or less in five games, missing the Division II tournament. This year’s group, with another six seniors, will look to turn that tide with the Cougars’ first winning season since 2019.
First game: Wednesday, at John Stark, 4:15 p.m.
Conant
Coach: Aric LeClair
Last year’s record: 8-10, lost in D-III quarterfinals to Berlin
Key returning players: Lane LeClair, junior, P/INF; Jordan Ketola, junior, 1B/P; Dylan Adams, sophomore, C; Corey Collins, sophomore, 2B/OF/P.
Newcomers to watch: Hunter Schultz, freshman, 3B; Drey Seppala, freshman, UT.
Outlook: The Orioles will be a young team with just two seniors — Joe Bergeron and Luke Lambert — on the roster. Head coach Aric LeClair believes he could have four or five freshmen starting. But there is talent returning. Junior Lane LeClair will be the team’s ace after a second-team all-state sophomore campaign. Jordan Ketola shifts to first base and will be the staff’s No. 2 pitcher after a first-team all-state year as a sophomore. LeClair expects his team could surprise some people in Division III. That’ll be put to the test early with a first-game matchup against two-time defending state champs and rivals Monadnock.
First game: Wednesday, vs. Monadnock, 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain
Coach: Lance Cormier
Last year’s record: 9-7, first round loss to Mascenic in D-III playoffs
Key returning players: Porter Willett, junior; Mitch Cormier, senior; Carmine Sweeney, junior; Foster Willett, senior; Eli Royce, senior; Jager Klema, senior
Newcomers to watch: Max Vogel, senior; Patrick Connors, freshman; Devyn Cheeney, freshman.
Outlook: There are plenty of starters back for the Wildcats, a Division III playoff team a season ago. The team is highlighted by two returning all-state selections — junior Porter Willett and senior Mitch Cormier. “With a mix of experienced players and some talented underclassman we hope to be competitive in Division III,” Lance Cormier said.
First game: Tuesday, home vs. Raymond, 4 p.m.
Hinsdale
Coach: Sam Kilelee
Last year’s record: 7-13, lost in D-IV first round to Newmarket
Key returning players: Aidan Davis, senior, P; Noah Pangelinan, senior, UT; Josh Southwick, senior, 1B; Brayden Eastman, junior, P/C.
Newcomers to watch: Trey Corey, sophomore, OF/P; Connor Dixon, 8th grade.
Outlook: The Pacers graduated two seniors that had been starters since the 7th grade in Dan Tetreault and Andrew Lindsell. But Hinsdale returns 12 players from last year’s roster and has five seniors to lead the way. Aidan Davis will be the team’s ace after being named second-team all-state in Division IV last season. Junior Brayden Eastman will slide into the catcher’s spot with Noah Pangelinan.
First game: Monday, home vs. Sunapee, 4 p.m.
—Sentinel Staff
