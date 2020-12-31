CONCORD — On Wednesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least Jan. 31, 2021, according to a press release.
The release said the prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least Dec. 31, 2020, due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities.
The extended suspension will not likely affect area schools, as there are no interstate competitions currently scheduled.