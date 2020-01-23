The first fencing tournament of the new year took place at the Keene Family YMCA, featuring electric foil with a mixed adult-scholastic lineup of competitors.
The gold medal went to Gwen Shaw of Surry, with Keene High sophomore Sam Murray of Marlborough finishing second. He edged out Kevin Keene of Dublin on a point indicator to break a won-lost bout tie.
February’s featured weapon bill be electrical epee. Newcomers are welcome to join; for more information contact Tom Cakouros at 352-4404 or the YMCA.