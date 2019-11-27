A morning road race is a Thanksgiving tradition in many communities, and Keene is no exception.
The annual Wobble Gobble run and walk — a four-mile course that begins and ends at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street — will take place Thursday morning. Walkers will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the road race starts at 9.
Online registration is open until Wednesday at 11 p.m., and the cost is $25 for runners and walkers. The cost for those who sign up the day of the race is $30. As of Wednesday morning, 244 participants had signed up.
Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female racers, as well as in each age category. A free raffle for all participants will distribute gifts and gift certificates. And as tradition dictates in this race, all runners will be served pie after the race.
Proceeds will benefit the Keene High girls’ cross country and track teams.