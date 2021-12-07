The annual Keene Elks Hoop Shoot, a free-throw shooting contest offered by the Elks National Foundation for boys and girls ages 8-13, is a chance to show off basketball-shooting skills.
For local hot shots, this year’s competition is Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Keene Recreation Center.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the nationwide event and a return to normal contests.
Contestants compete in one of three ages groups, boys and girls. They must be at least 8 years old and no older than 13 as of April 1, 2022, to participate.
The event is hosted by Keene Elks Lodge 927.
Masks are required to be worn by everyone in the gym, except by competitors only while they are shooting their free throws.
The competition consists of each player attempting 25 free throws in alternating sets of 10 and 15 attempts at a time. Ties are settled with frames of five free throws in the same shooting order until a winner is determined.
Competitors in the 8- and 9-year-old division shoot from a foul line 4 feet in front of the regulation distance.
Participants have the chance to advance to district, state, regional and national competitions. Local winners advance to the South District Finals on Jan. 8 in Portsmouth.
Ultimately, regional winners advance to the national championship in Chicago. Names of the national age-group winners are enshrined at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
For more information, please contact Paul Miller at 209-5661.