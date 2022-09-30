PETERBOROUGH — The Huskies must’ve been upset with how things went last week. So upset they gave their punter the night off.
The Monadnock football team — after being shutout against Trinity last week — scored a touchdown on all but one drive on its way to a 63-8 win over ConVal Friday night at Cougar Stadium in Peterborough.
The one drive Monadnock didn’t score a touchdown was the end of the half.
“We didn’t play our best, not everyone was healthy,” said Monadnock senior Ethan Brown of last week’s game. “We wanted to come back, and this is a team we know that we can play our best against. We wanted to show that, get everything under our feet and gain some momentum for Campbell.”
Brown finished with 178 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.
“He’s a different person when he’s healthy,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito. “It’s good to have Jack [Lorenz] blocking for him too.”
Lorenz played his first full game in the backfield rushing for 132 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.
“Jack is one of the best players I’ve ever played with,” Brown said. “Probably the best. And it’s funny because now that he’s a running back, I have to help him. He’s asking me what he’s doing and it’s just really funny. He’s a good kid.”
It started with an onside kick by the Huskies on the game’s opening kickoff, a drive that ended with a Jack Lorenz touchdown run to put the Huskies up 8-0 after the two-point try.
Brown scored his first a few minutes later, then his second a couple minutes after that.
Monadnock had pulled ahead 24-0 by the end of the first quarter, 43-0 by the end of the half.
ConVal put together a couple solid drives in the first half, thanks to sophomore quarterback Bradly Brunelle’s 105 yards through the air in the first half. Sixty-eight of those yards went to sophomore Kai Reitnauer.
Brunelle threw the ball 22 times in the first half, including a 35-yard catch and run to Reitnauer.
He finished with 191 yards in the air, and a touchdown on the final play of the game.
“Bradley told me all along he wants to throw the ball, so I said, ‘Alright, let’s throw the ball,” said ConVal coach Matt Harris. “And he did a heck of a job.”
Despite gaining some momentum on offense in the first half, ConVal couldn’t finish any drives until the end of the game, a 47-yard touchdown throw from Brunelle to sophomore Kendrick Edwards to get the Cougars on the board and end things on a high note.
“We’ve been shutout three weeks in a row leading into this one,” Harris said. “Getting the ball in the end zone boosts the moral of the kids.”
Monadnock (4-1) travels to Campbell next Saturday in an important Division III matchup.
“Now we have to get ready for Campbell,” Lotito said. “That’s going to be a tough game and we’ll have to be ready to play. We have to deliver the same stuff as tonight.”
ConVal (0-5) visits Kingswood next Friday.
