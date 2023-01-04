20230105-SPT-Ethier
Former Keene SwampBats outfielder and New England Collegiate Baseball League Hall of Famer Andre Ethier recently made his debut on the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) Hall of Fame ballot after his standout 12-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers that spanned from his debut in May of 2006 and culminated with his final MLB appearance in October of 2017.

