Former Keene SwampBats outfielder and New England Collegiate Baseball League Hall of Famer Andre Ethier recently made his debut on the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) Hall of Fame ballot after his standout 12-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers that spanned from his debut in May of 2006 and culminated with his final MLB appearance in October of 2017.
A 37th round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2001 MLB Draft, Ethier instead chose to attend Arizona State University. He spent the summer of 2001 with the SwampBats, who went 24-16 that year and reached the NECBL championship series for the second straight year. He returned to the Arizona State Sun Devils where he morphed into an All-Pac-10 player before again being selected by the A’s in the 2003 draft.
He was one of “those few world class athletes that passed through Keene’s Alumni Field,” Watterson said to The Keene Sentinel after the Dodgers honored him with a retirement ceremony in 2018. The ‘Bats president added that at, no matter what level, “he was a great teammate who carried himself with confidence but displayed humility that endeared him to fans and [his peers].”
Inducted in 2010, Ethier is one of 11 members of the NECBL Hall of Fame. He is also one of 35 SwampBats to have reached Major League Baseball. On Jan. 24, the MLB 2023 Hall of Fame Class will be officially announced.
