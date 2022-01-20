The stage was set for the Fall Mountain girls basketball team to give Conant a run for their money Tuesday night in Jaffrey.
With both teams undefeated and widely considered the two best teams in Division III, the Wildcats had an opportunity to switch the narrative in the second half of the season. Instead, the Orioles handed Fall Mountain its first loss of the season, a 61-20 beating at Pratt Gymnasium in the teams’ only meeting of the regular season.
The Wildcats couldn’t get any shots to fall, shooting 8-for-48 from the field (16.6 percent), and did not amass double digit points as a team in any quarter during the night. While the Wildcat offense started out slow, the Fall Mountain defense helped the team survive the first quarter, down just 9-4.
But the Fall Mountain offense never warmed up, and Conant’s did, as junior Emma Tenters — who scored a game-high 25 points — and the Orioles exploded in the second quarter and things snowballed from there.
After the loss, Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney had a simple message for his team:
“It really doesn’t matter if you lose by one or 100, it’s just one loss,” Baird-Torney said. “It’s how you respond to it. Losing is bad enough, don’t make it worse. Get something positive out of it.”
Fall Mountain senior Avery Stewart, who scored five points in the loss, said that Baird-Torney told the team that there are two options after a loss like that: Let it get to your head and affect future play, or focus on the positives and move forward.
The message seemed to resonate.
“We need to turn this into something positive,” Stewart said. “Don’t dwell on it. Practice tomorrow and forget about it. We can all agree that we didn’t come out with energy, we didn’t listen to coach and what he prepared for us, so we just need to really improve on the little things.”
Conant — the two-time defending D-III champions — beat Fall Mountain in the state title game in each of the last two years. With last year’s adjusted regional schedule, the teams did not play each other until the championship round. That made scouting difficult, Baird-Torney said, so he looked at Tuesday’s matchup as an opportunity to prepare for another potential matchup down the road.
“We learned an awful lot about them that we don’t see on film, which is good,” Baird-Torney said. “The bad part is even the stuff we did know, they did even though we knew they were going to do it. They still made it look easy.
“But this group is not going to be surprised by the speed, they’re not going to be surprised by the physicality and the aggressiveness,” Baird-Torney added. “Not that they were surprised today, but it’s one thing seeing it on film and trying to prepare yourself … then when it happens to you, now you have to fix that but you have all this emotion while you’re trying to play.”
The Wildcats have a strong senior class, but also rely on their underclassmen to step up, including Avery’s sister, freshman Clara Stewart, who got the nod as a starter against Conant. Normally a confident group, the underclassmen seemed to lose a bit of that on Tuesday against an intimidating opponent.
“I definitely want them to keep working, keep their heads up,” Avery said of the underclassmen. “They got a lot of pressure on them tonight. They need to keep boosting their confidence, so they don’t play timid. A lot of people were playing timid tonight, which didn’t help at all.”
Depending on how the rest of the regular season goes, another Conant-Fall Mountain playoff game could be in the works, giving the Wildcats another opportunity to knock off their local rival that nobody has seemed to figure out at any point over the last two years.
Before that’s even a thought, Fall Mountain (8-1) still has half the regular season to get through, starting with Kearsarge (6-0) on Friday.