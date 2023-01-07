Dear readers,
Over the last two years, I’ve had the opportunity to tell so many wonderful stories from across the region. From the elation of winning championships to the heartbreak of falling just short, we’ve felt just about every emotion together.
Now, my emotions are bittersweet.
Friday was my final day as your sportswriter here at The Sentinel, as I will soon be moving to New York City to start a job writing for the National Hockey League. Before I go, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support throughout my tenure in Keene.
It’s a cliché, but I truly couldn’t have done it without you.
When I first moved to Keene in October of 2020, back when the COVID pandemic still had high school sports on pause, I didn’t know what to expect. I grew up 400 miles away in Pennsylvania and went to college on Long Island in New York. I had never even stepped foot in New Hampshire before moving up here for the job.
But, excited for the opportunity to get back into sports reporting, I packed up my Honda Accord with everything I own and made the drive north.
With COVID still running rampant at the time, it was difficult to get a feel for what Keene had to offer. Eventually, though, as things started to open up, I realized how many opportunities this little town in southern New Hampshire was going to provide.
From countless high school playoff games and state championships to summer nights with the SwampBats at Alumni Field, to even an NCAA Division II men’s soccer national championship, the opportunities were endless.
Together, we’ve witnessed some one-in-a-lifetime stories from across the Monadnock Region.
Thank you for letting me tell those stories.
There truly are no words to describe how appreciative I am of the last two years. Here at The Sentinel, with you, I’ve been able to hone my craft and become not just a better journalist, but a better person. I’ve made countless friendships that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.
I reached many of my personal goals here, including running my first marathon — the Clarence DeMar, of course — which has been on my bucket list for a long time.
I’m incredibly proud of the work done by everyone at The Sentinel in building our sports coverage back up after COVID and turning it into what it is today, and I feel extremely fortunate to have started my career in a place like Keene.
These have been two of the most influential years of my young career, and no matter where I go, Keene will always hold a special place in my heart.
In life, you don’t always get the chance to properly thank those who have helped you along the way.
This is my opportunity to thank all of you.
So, thank you for filling the last two years with unforgettable moments and memories. You’ve all certainly had a positive impact on my life, and I can only hope that I’ve had the same impact on yours.
’Til next time.
