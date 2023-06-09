It's one of the longest active high school baseball winning streaks in the country.
Monadnock has won 43-straight games, claiming back-to-back NHIAA Division III state titles along the way. According to MaxPreps, the Huskies entered the season with the 14th longest winning streak in the country. Of that list, only Parkland, Fla.'s Stoneman Douglas — considered by many to be the best high school team in the country after its third straight state title in the Sunshine State — now has more consecutive wins than the Huskies.
Portsmouth holds the record for most consecutive wins with 89 straight from 2008 and 2012.
But while the big picture of what Monadnock has accomplished is a tremendous note to the team's story, it doesn't fully capture the essence of what this particular group of Huskies is about.
These Huskies still have a chip on their shoulder. They still feel the need to prove people wrong, and have done so all the way through the semifinals — where they heard doubts about their strength of schedule in the lead up to Wednesday's game against Campbell.
Now, it's all about win 44. The Huskies will take on White Mountains, Division III champs in 2018 and 2019, in the D-III final Saturday at 1 p.m. in Manchester.
The Huskies have their returning core — Cam Olivo and Ben Dean, along with junior Jake Hilliard and senior Ethan Brown — now in heightened roles.
But when they take the field Saturday, most of the Huskies will be stepping foot on Delta Dental Stadium in game action for the first time. They were on the sidelines for the previous two runs. Now, they are ready to take out a chapter for themselves.
Few encapsulate that spirit more than senior left fielder Joe Lotito, who was cut from varsity as a sophomore and was not a starter last season. He'll bat cleanup on Saturday for head coach Tom Cote and the Swanzey Center nine.
"We always talk about the championship. That's the only goal this program has," said Lotito. "For me, it's not really about legacy. This isn't my last go around, it's my only go around."
"I have given it absolutely everything I have every single day this season," he added. "I've been looking forward to this since I got cut from the varsity team as a sophomore. At the time I hated it, but I think it really turned me into the competitor I am today. ... This is everything. It was never really waiting around for my turn. It was working to earn my turn. Now that it's here, I am ready to run with it."
Without the top-to-bottom star power of last year's team, the Huskies quietly have put up gaudy numbers from one through nine in the lineup. The Huskies are batting .420 on the season with a .546 on-base percentage.
Going through each spot in the order, the names might be different, but the production has been similar in almost every spot.
"We have had to put in more work this year," said Hilliard, who remained in the leadoff spot from last season. "It wasn't handed to us on a silver platter. We've had to come out and prove ourselves."
Monadnock will be vying for the program's 10th state championship. The Huskies won back-to-back titles in 1984 and 1985, but never have won three straight.
"We got a state championship banner out there," said Brown, pointing out to the banner that hangs on the left field fence at Monadnock. "No team has put up a third straight. I think the best thing next to the 2022 would a 2023."
******
White Mountains advanced to the finals with a 4-0 win over No. 2 Bishop Brady on Wednesday in Laconia. The Spartans (17-2) scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Conant in the quarterfinals. they hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game before walking off on back-to-back base hits.
Karter Demings is expected to be on the mound for the Spartans. Conant scored seven runs off the righty in the quarters. The right-hander is a strike thrower who throws in the low 80s.
Monadnock is expected to run the same lineup on Saturday that it did in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Cam Olivo will start on the mound with Ben Dean likely to be the first arm in relief.
Projected lineup: 1. Jake Hilliard, CF; 2. Cam Olivo, P; 3. Ben Dean, C; 4. Joe Lotito, LF; 5. Ethan Brown, RF; 6. Torin Dubriske, 3B; 7. Alden Gibson, SS; 8. Koby Kidney, 1B; 9. Haden Bertolami, 2B.
