The 2020 American Legion Baseball summer season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. States were informed of the national decision Sunday night via e-mail from the national organization.
But Keene Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 is still exploring ways to potentially play this summer pending the stay-at-home orders from the state.
“Ever since this whole pandemic thing started I think teams were looking for contingency plans to at least explore what could happen if the Legion canceled baseball,” Keene Senior Legion coach Rick Stromgren said. “We’re still exploring that.”
One potential option that Stromgren listed was the New England Independent Baseball League (NEIBL), run out of Nashua. In 2019, the NEIBL had six official teams listed on its website, including a seventh team that was to be determined. The six teams were the Concord Capitals, ConVal, Hollis/Brookline Dodgers, Nashua Chiefs, Souhegan Valley Mutts and the Weare Nationals.
Additionally, the American Legion Baseball scholarships for 2020 have been canceled. The scholarships were originally due July 15 to the national headquarters. In 2016, the organization awarded $22,000 in scholarships, according to its website.
“It’s completely unfortunate. It’s another resource for kids that is unfortunately not going to be on the table for them,” Stromgren said. “That and just the season in general being lost is really disappointing, especially for the kids.”
If Keene continues to play this summer, it will not be under the official American Legion name or guidance.
While Keene will try to find a way to have some sort of summer baseball season, the national cancellation means all the 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments, including the regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., are canceled. The N.H. state tournament had been scheduled for Gill Stadium in Manchester.
A statement by the national organization reads, “As the coronavirus pandemic is creating unpredictability worldwide with its duration and public health regulations and restrictions across the nation, The American Legion is facing an improbable situation.”
In August, more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff travel to play in the eight regional tournaments and American Legion World Series. Additionally, with thousands of fans also traveling, it could not be made possible with all that is going on. Many of the individuals traveling are in a high-risk demographic, according to the American Legion website.
On the American Legion website, a final statement from Americanism Commission Richard Anderson reads, “These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”