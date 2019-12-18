Alvirne High football Coach Tarek Rothe has been named coach of the New Hampshire team that will take on Vermont in the 67th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game in August.
Rothe has been Alvirne’s football coach for the last three years, but has been a teacher at the school in Hudson since 2001. A special education teacher, he is also the indoor and outdoor coach for both the Alvirne boys and girls track teams.
Rothe was born and raised in Mexico City and moved to Massachusetts in time to play on the 1988 Dracut High School team that won the state championship. He continued his playing career at UMass-Lowell, until a knee injury forced him from the game.
The Shrine game is set for Aug. 1 (5:30 p.m.) at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium, one day after Rothe’s wedding anniversary. “Of course, I had to talk it over with my wife but she understood,” he said. “I’m looking forward to representing New Hampshire in the right way, meeting a lot of new kids and hopefully bringing home a win.”
Rich Alercio, head coach at St. Johnsbury Academy and its assistant athletic director, will coach the Vermont team. His Hilltoppers went undefeated and won the state championship in 2017.