SEATTLE — As Arwen Mellor started answering an interview question while sitting in the bleachers at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team walked out of the field for the second half of the NCAA Division II national championship game.
Her answers were drowned out by cheers from the crowd. The game was about to start up again, so the interview was over.
Mellor and colleague Merrilyn Patch have worked together in the cafeteria at Franklin Pierce for the last eight years and made the trip out to Seattle to support the Ravens in their bid for a national title.
But Mellor and Patch aren’t your typical fans of the team.
They’ve been to every home game in the last five years and have taken the student-athletes on the men’s soccer team under their wings. They treat the students as their own children and even get together for lunch every Friday during the semester.
The Friday of the national tournament was the first time all semester that they hadn’t had lunch with the players.
“We were messaging yesterday about missing our Friday lunch,” Patch said at the game on Saturday Dec. 3. “First time all semester we didn’t get together for lunch.”
“But, you know, it’s the circumstance,” Mellor chimed in. “I think there’s something important going on.”
There was something special going on that day. The Ravens competed their national tournament bid with a 2-0 win over Colorado State University-Pueblo, capping off a nearly unblemished 25-0-1 season.
This strong relationship with the team started five years ago, when the cafeteria crew noticed that many of the international student-athletes didn’t have families around. So Mellor and Patch started making connections with the athletes while they were in the cafeteria, and it’s just grown from there.
“We fed them in the cafeteria every day and it becomes pretty obvious that the international students don’t have anybody,” Mellor said. “We try to be friendly and customer service, etcetera and a little over and above.”
“Then the ones that are already here help us with the next group,” Patch added. “When the next group of Spanish came, one of the guys who was already here would send me pictures and quiz me on who was who.”
Eventually Mellor and Patch were deemed the team moms. They even attend most senior nights for the student-athletes and escort them onto the field during the ceremony, as parents would if they could be there.
Even Noam Kolakofsky, who transferred out of Franklin Pierce to the University of Rhode Island, requested Mellor and Patch to escort him at his senior game in Rhode Island. They obliged.
“If my kid were halfway across the world, I’d hope somebody would reach out and give them love,” Mellor said. “You get out what you put in. And that’s exactly the philosophy. Like, OK, we’re going to put love out for these guys, and we get it back.”
As part of showing that love back, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team chipped in to get Mellor and Patch travel vouchers to Colorado for last year’s NCAA final four. While the team fell short of reaching the semifinals last season, Mellor and Patch made the trip to Seattle this year to support the team and their kids, if you will.
“It’s a huge family. It really is,” Mellor said. “We’re so privileged in so many ways. I have too many children.”
“I thank the coach all the time. I say, ‘Thank you for bringing these amazing young men into our lives,’ ” Patch added.
The team also includes them in all their successes. The team won the Northeast-10 conference championship for the second year in a row this past season, so Mellor and Patch got to take photos with the trophies. The team then won its region in the NCAA tournament, so Mellor and Patch again got to celebrate with the trophy.
Then the Ravens earned the big trophy. And, of course, the team moms were there to celebrate.
Where does the national championship rank in terms of Mellor and Patch’s experiences with the team? Well, that’s the question that Mellor’s answer to was drowned out by the cheering.
But it’s probably fair to say that it ranks pretty high up there.
