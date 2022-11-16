RINDGE — Three members of the Franklin Pierce women’s soccer team earned All-East Region honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), according to a press release Tuesday.
Junior Aino Martikainen landed on the All-East Region First Team, while sophomores Jasmine Perez-Acosta and Salome Kerguillec were both selected to the All-East Region Second Team.
Martikainen is now a two-time All-Region pick after earning Second Team honors from the D2CCA a year ago. Meanwhile, Perez-Acosta earns All-Region honors for the second straight year as well, after picking up First Team accolades from United Soccer Coaches in 2021. Kerguillec is a first-time All-East selection.
Martikainen, the NE10 Defensive Player of the Year, has headed a Franklin Pierce defense which has surrendered just 0.79 goals and 4.57 shots on goal per game over the course of the season, and has posted 11 shutouts on the way to a 15-3-3 record. A consensus All-East Region pick a year ago, she has started all 21 games this fall, and is the team’s second-leading scorer as well, with 15 points on six goals and three assists. The five goals is tied for seventh in the NE10, while the 15 points is tied for ninth.
Perez-Acosta, who was also an All-NE10 First Team pick earlier in the fall, earns All-East accolades as the team’s third-leading scorer, with 13 points on six goals and one assist, despite missing four games over the course of the season. The six goals are tied for seventh in the NE10, and three of them have been game-winners, which is tied for fourth in the league. Perez-Acosta has attempted 34 shots, including 24 on goal.
Kerguillec has taken over the team lead in scoring, with 17 points on six goals and five assists. The six goals are good enough to tie for sixth in the NE10, as are the five assists, while the 17 points are seventh-most in the league. She has attempted 22 shots, including nine on goal, and has one game-winning goal.
The Ravens are back in action for the third round of the NCAA Championship East Regional, as they travel to Saint Rose for a 3 p.m. kickoff of Friday in Albany, N.Y.
