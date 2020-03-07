The monthly fencing tournament at the Keene Family YMCA featured a combined adult-scholastic lineup in electrical spee.
Following a series of closely fought bouts, first place went to Curtis Hansen of Keene by a one-point margin. A three-way tie for second place was broken by an indicator count of individual touches with second place silver going to Russell Denney of Keene and third to Kevin Keane of Dublin.
The monthly weapons rotation now moves to sabre. Newcomers, veteran or novices are welcome. For information, contact the Y or Tom Cakouros at 352-4404.