Monadnock
Last year: 3-11
Coach: Heath Haskell (2nd season)
Key departure: Caitlyn Boucher
Top returning players: Carly Ayotte, Caitlin Stearns, Carly Bernard, Paige Beede, Emma Fuller, Alexis Keenan, Ashleigh Cournoyer, Izzy Sutton, Paton Cavanaugh, Maddie Swett, Emma Fontain
First game: Friday, 4 p.m., at Hanover
Coach’s summary: “We have some big potential to do really well this season. We only lost one player to graduation and have some new kids from soccer that have moved over to join us. The kids have worked hard all summer on conditioning and we should be a top-10 team for the playoffs this year in DIII. We are all super excited about the team and what will happen this fall for the Huskies.”
Conant
Last year: 5-9, lost in 1st round
Coach: Jackie Brown
Key departures: Mariah Chamberlain, S.J. Barney
Top returning players: Elizabeth Gonyea, Abby Wheeler, Teagan Kirby, Erin Weidner, Tiffany Marrotte
First game: Wednesday, 4 p.m., vs. Bishop Brady
ConVal
Last year: 6-8-1, lost in 1st round
Coach: Carrie Whittemore
Key departures: Dee Kashulines, Taylor Jarest, Julia Peters
Top returning players: Cruz Dellsanta, Jacquelin Madeja, Shannon Allen, Tessa Doherty, Tracie Dailey, Ashlie Chandler
First game: Sept. 3, 4 p.m., at Lebanon
Coach’s summary: “We are looking for a great deal from all of them. They have been hard at work already and despite their youngness and inexperience, they are ready to give it their best.”