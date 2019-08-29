Monadnock

Last year: 3-11

Coach: Heath Haskell (2nd season)

Key departure: Caitlyn Boucher

Top returning players: Carly Ayotte, Caitlin Stearns, Carly Bernard, Paige Beede, Emma Fuller, Alexis Keenan, Ashleigh Cournoyer, Izzy Sutton, Paton Cavanaugh, Maddie Swett, Emma Fontain

First game: Friday, 4 p.m., at Hanover

Coach’s summary: “We have some big potential to do really well this season. We only lost one player to graduation and have some new kids from soccer that have moved over to join us. The kids have worked hard all summer on conditioning and we should be a top-10 team for the playoffs this year in DIII. We are all super excited about the team and what will happen this fall for the Huskies.”

Conant

Last year: 5-9, lost in 1st round

Coach: Jackie Brown

Key departures: Mariah Chamberlain, S.J. Barney

Top returning players: Elizabeth Gonyea, Abby Wheeler, Teagan Kirby, Erin Weidner, Tiffany Marrotte

First game: Wednesday, 4 p.m., vs. Bishop Brady

ConVal

Last year: 6-8-1, lost in 1st round

Coach: Carrie Whittemore

Key departures: Dee Kashulines, Taylor Jarest, Julia Peters

Top returning players: Cruz Dellsanta, Jacquelin Madeja, Shannon Allen, Tessa Doherty, Tracie Dailey, Ashlie Chandler

First game: Sept. 3, 4 p.m., at Lebanon

Coach’s summary: “We are looking for a great deal from all of them. They have been hard at work already and despite their youngness and inexperience, they are ready to give it their best.”