Full marathon (26.2 miles)
Sunday
Gilsum to Keene
1. Conor Sleith, M, 35, Waltham, MA, 2:28:42; 2. Arthur Smith III, M, 26, Somerville, NJ, 2:43:35; 3. Mark Rabasco, M, 27, Pittsfield, MA, 2:45:37; 4. Neal Graves, M, 38, Stowe, VT, 2:45:38; 5. George Deane, M, 41, Waterbury Center, VT, 2:46:13; 6. Matthew Dudley, M, 26, Manchester, NH, 2:46:57; 7. Brent Wilmot, M, 39, Claremont, NH, 2:49:14; 8. Sean Burbank, M, 36, Watertown, MA, 2:51:46; 9. Morgan Galvin, M, 27, Cambridge, MA, 2:52:14; 10. Zachary Hastings, M, 31, Peabody, MA, 2:52:26; 11. Peter Bonito, M, 36, Westmoreland, NH, 2:53:00; 12. Anna Steinman, F, 31, Springfield, MA, 2:53:41; 13. Owen Gwizdala, M, 22, Wolfeboro, NH, 2:54:00; 14. David Herr, M, 56, Canaan, VT, 2:54:37; 15. Rebecca Dobbin, F, 27, Boston, MA, 2:58:17; 16. Michael Gamache, M, 31, Lunenburg, MA, 2:59:02; 17. Jeremy Huckins, M, 38, Waterbury Center, VT, 3:00:08; 18. Joe Iovanisci, M, 49, Williamstown, NJ, 3:01:54; 19. Matthew Harris, M, 39, Manchester, NH, 3:02:21; 20. Grant Gonzalez, M, 36, Mount Hermon, MA, 3:03:11; 21. Kristen Ramey, F, 40, Peterborough, NH, 3:03:38; 22. Ron Giles, M, 52, Rochester, MN, 3:04:58; 23. Justin Maly, M, 40, Ayer, MA, 3:06:46; 24. Ernesto Burden, M, 51, Manchester, NH, 3:08:32; 25. Joseph Reeves, M, 44, Surry, NH, 3:10:29; 26. Scott Besser, M, 26, Springfield, MA, 3:14:04; 27. Chris Barry, M, 41, Keene, NH, 3:16:33; 28. Ernst Linder, M, 66, Durham, NH, 3:17:16; 29. Daniel Farrar, M, 33, Stonington, CT, 3:17:35; 30. Jared Maxwell, M, 45, Marion, MA, 3:18:22; 31. Kerry Guay, F, 28, Lincoln, RI, 3:18:32; 32. Joshua Zwick, M, 48, Bolivar, OH, 3:20:15; 33. Ryan Leslie, M, 47, Concord, NH, 3:20:49; 34. Molly McCusker, F, 25, Portland, ME, 3:21:42; 35. Andie Hession, F, 28, Silver Lake, NH, 3:23:45; 36. Jesse Littlewood, M, 40, West Roxbury, MA, 3:23:49; 37. Zachary Adams, M, 45, Keene, NH, 3:24:18; 38. Sarah Wicheta, F, 29, Cambridge, MA, 3:26:00; 39. Gavin Thomas, M, 23, Seabrook, NH, 3:26:03; 40. Jennifer Small, F, 43, Goffstown, NH, 3:26:06; 41. Kevin Ellis, M, 37, Richmond, NH, 3:26:24; 42. Jayna Leach, F, 21, Keene, NH, 3:26:29; 43. Bridget Ybarra, F, 31, Amherst, NH, 3:27:01; 44. Scott Freeman, M, 61, Manchester, CT, 3:29:24; 45. Jarrod Zwirko, M, 39, Stratford, CT, 3:30:06; 46. Lindsay Mitchell, F, 40, Goffstown, NH, 3:30:18; 47. Kristen Seitz, F, 35, Peterborough, NH, 3:30:23; 48. Kim Marchand, M, 57, Winsted, CT, 3:31:10; 49. Colby Shores, M, 46, Penfield, NY, 3:31:51;
50. Alik Saring, M, 42, Westborough, MA, 3:33:08; 51. Jason Hebert, M, 36, Milton, VT, 3:34:01; 52. Yan Liu, M, 49, Lexington, MA, 3:34:21; 53. Marisa Debboli-Cop, F, 34, Southinton, CT, 3:35:05; 54. Linnae Horan, F, 27, Waterbury, VT, 3:35:23; 55. Kaitlin Halloran, F, 38, West Hartford, CT, 3:36:01; 56. Kelli Gibbs, F, 40, Missoula, MT, 3:36:40; 57. Sarah Tanner, F, 50, Bow, NH, 3:37:26; 58. Douglas Larsen, M, 58, New York, NY, 3:38:00; 59. Adrian Williams, M, 50, West Hartford, CT, 3:38:01; 60. Matthew Ruscitti, M, 35, Tyngsboro, MA, 3:38:07; 61. Andrew Wildman, M, 36, Austin, TX, 3:38:24; 62. Genevieve Kane-Howse, F, 40, Ashburnham, MA, 3:38:38; 63. Jeanne Marchand, F, 57, Winsted, CT, 3:38:58; 64. Katrine Hildebrandt, F, 39, Roslindale, MA, 3:39:16; 65. Meg Reilly, F, 38, Watertown, MA, 3:40:04; 66. Nancy Murphy, F, 39, Natick, MA, 3:40:48; 67. Veronica Li, F, 29, Waltham, MA, 3:41:08; 68. David King, M, 49, Maynard, MA, 3:41:24; 69. Molly Donovan, F, 48, Northampton, MA, 3:42:36; 70. Christopher Blais, M, 28, Brighton, MA, 3:43:42; 71. Jeremy Roche, M, 50, Westminster, MA, 3:44:35; 72. Aaron Cooper, M, 46, Keene, NH, 3:45:16; 73. Kay Evans, F, 59, Chocowinity, NC, 3:45:23; 74. Ashley Clough, F, 38, Morrisville, VT, 3:45:35; 75. Jonathan Bialek, M, 42, Clarence Center, NY, 3:46:17; 76. Emily Mazeau, F, 25, Newington, NH, 3:46:22; 77. James Morrissey, M, 51, West Boylston, MA, 3:46:36; 78. Rick Roy, M, 60, Nashua, NH, 3:46:47; 79. Robert Graham, M, 27, Portsmouth, NH, 3:46:56; 80. Eric Kidder, M, 18, Carlisle, MA, 3:47:21; 81. Caitlin Miller, F, 28, Leominster, MA, 3:47:29; 82. Jessica Webb, F, 42, Farmington, CT, 3:47:46; 83. Kate Von Pichl, F, 49, Londonderry, NH, 3:47:54; 84. Bethany Couto, F, 36, Mattapoisett, MA, 3:47:57; 85. Monte Pappas, M, 63, Richmond, VT, 3:48:09; 86. Katherine Hisey, F, 27, Nashua, NH, 3:48:29; 87. Matthew Hufford, M, 45, Ames, IA, 3:48:55; 88. James Murphy, M, 61, Portsmouth, NH, 3:49:16; 89. Ezra Ketola, M, 45, Rindge, NH, 3:49:17; 90. Thomas Zorn, M, 62, Plymouth, MA, 3:49:19; 91. Tim Glotch, M, 43, Stony Brook, NY, 3:50:13; 92. Logan Amaral, F, 23, Westport, MA, 3:50:57; 93. Sylvain Perret, M, 57, Austin, TX, 3:51:50; 94. Steve Sokoloski, M, 40, Pittsburgh, PA, 3:52:00; 95. Andrew McLaughlin, M, 67, Georgetown, MA, 3:52:21; 96. Kristin Selesnick, F, 36, Bow, NH, 3:53:11; 97. Alicia Brandon-Turner, F, 37, Hampstead, NH, 3:53:12; 98. Courtney Brinckman, F, 30, West Hartford, CT, 3:53:19; 99. Christopher Detwiler, M, 23, Keene, NH, 3:53:59;
100. Sarah Poplawski, F, 43, Wakefield, MA, 3:54:08; 101. Mia Fredricks, F, 27, New York, NY, 3:54:12; 102. John Straw, M, 46, Dudley, MA, 3:54:17; 103. Brian Kelly, M, 36, Colchester, VT, 3:54:40; 104. Jeffrey Block, M, 53, Milford, PA, 3:54:58; 105. Laurence Burnsed, M, 45, Glastonbury, CT, 3:55:10; 106. Ryan Duy, M, 51, Madison Heights, MI, 3:55:14; 107. Joel Connolly, M, 45, Manchester, NH, 3:55:24; 108. Beth Connolly, F, 39, Manchester, NH, 3:55:25; 109. Abbey Lesmerises, F, 36, Milford, NH, 3:55:37; 110. Drew Bryenton, M, 39, Keene, NH, 3:56:05; 111. Steve Honda, M, 62, Highlands Ranch, CO, 3:56:17; 112. Jason Moore, M, 46, Concord, NH, 3:56:39; 113. Jarod Toye, M, 45, Chester, VT, 3:56:44; 114. Helen Gorecki, F, 36, Rindge, NH, 3:57:59; 115. Carrie Lavigne, F, 57, Massena, NY, 3:58:09; 116. Julia Pothen, F, 38, Bow, NH, 3:58:30; 117. Jonalyn Baldwin, F, 38, Bow, NH, 3:58:34; 118. Tara Driscoll, F, 48, West Newbury, MA, 3:58:36; 119. David Sontag, M, 36, Keene, NH, 3:59:05; 120. Jeremy Joyce, M, 50, New York, NY, 3:59:08; 121. Laurie Lavallee, F, 53, Merrimac, MA, 3:59:10; 122. Rich Castor, M, 44, Surry, NH, 3:59:47; 123. Tammy McDonough, F, 53, Haverhill, MA, 3:59:50; 124. James Hamel, M, 34, Framingham, MA, 4:00:38; 125. Amanda Cook, F, 48, Dover, NH, 4:02:16; 126. Harsh Walia, M, 44, Acton, MA, 4:03:01; 127. Connor Snide, M, 31, Swanzey, NH, 4:03:12; 128. Alan Whittington, M, 41, Swissvale, PA, 4:03:58; 129. Richard Popovic, M, 47, Nelson, NH, 4:04:55; 130. Bridget Smith, F, 41, Strongsville, OH, 4:05:29; 131. Michaela Heath, F, 27, Troy, NH, 4:05:34; 132. Max Eisl, M, 46, Princeton, MA, 4:05:42; 133. Nicole Bryant, F, 35, Manchester, NH, 4:06:46; 134. Courtney Dunning, F, 39, Peterborough, NH, 4:07:27; 135. Brian Silver, M, 53, Sharon, MA, 4:07:35; 136. Rebeccah Hanna, F, 36, Greenfield, MA, 4:08:04; 137. Trevor Vonn, M, 38, Laconia, NH, 4:09:33; 138. Meghan Edmonston, F, 34, Middleborough, MA, 4:10:38; 139. Chip Boggs, M, 64, Bandon, OR, 4:10:48; 140. Beth Songer, F, 43, Sterling, MA, 4:11:22; 141. Susie Brooks, F, 39, Williston, VT, 4:11:28; 142. Maureen Tobin, F, 57, Washington, DC, 4:11:35; 143. Jeff Grosner, M, 54, Harrisville, NH, 4:12:49; 144. Caroline Benson, F, 22, Andover, MA, 4:13:36; 145. Cameron Ritter, M, 27, Austin, TX, 4:13:47; 146. Steve Quinn, M, 49, Sloatsburg, NY, 4:13:50; 147. Bob Kennedy, M, 73, Durham, NH, 4:14:23; 148. Noel Matthews, M, 49, McKinney, TX, 4:16:09; 149. Madel Dorn, F, 37, Merrimack, NH, 4:17:00;
150. Jane Lanford, F, 66, Fairbanks, AK, 4:17:38; 151. David Smith, M, 43, Merrimack, NH, 4:17:46; 152. Sarah Lavoie, F, 40, Pittsburgh, PA, 4:17:47; 153. Jennifer McGuiggan, F, 44, Carver, MA, 4:18:16; 154. Lori Roy, F, 34, Fitchburg, MA, 4:18:32; 155. Michael McCaffery, M, 49, Millinocket, ME, 4:20:09; 156. Steve Lines, M, 52, Summit, NJ, 4:20:29; 157. Julie Horton, F, 46, Littleton, MA, 4:21:32; 158. Steve Pepe, M, 64, Fort Myers Beach, FL, 4:21:39; 159. Norman Goupil, M, 43, Contoocook, NH, 4:22:14; 160. Timothy Racine, M, 32, Middleborough, MA, 4:22:58; 161. Bridget Combes, F, 31, Londonderry, NH, 4:23:31; 162. Julia Fifield, F, 20, Deerfield, NH, 4:23:57; 163. Rodrigo Calles, M, 28, Nashua, NH, 4:26:00; 164. Michael Barilla, M, 50, Ooltewah, TN, 4:26:01; 165. Stephen Barrett, M, 66, Canterbury, NH, 4:26:09; 166. John Kershner, M, 23, Reading, PA, 4:26:58; 167. Rose Paganelli, F, 50, Georgetown, MA, 4:27:32; 168. Ravi Pattabhi, M, 50, Acton, MA, 4:27:55; 169. Carrie MacLeod, F, 60, Windham, NH, 4:28:00; 170. Carolyn Sans, F, 32, Melrose, MA, 4:28:10; 171. Michaela Hurley, F, 26, Westmoreland, NH, 4:28:27; 172. Ramiro Pampo, M, 51, Albany, NY, 4:29:12; 173. Luzmila Cotrado, F, 68, Andover, MA, 4:29:20; 174. Meg Wilkie, F, 35, Liverpool, NY, 4:29:42; 175. David Fortin, M, 33, Billerica, MA, 4:29:43; 176. Lindsay Farrington, F, 37, Groton, MA, 4:29:49; 177. Eamonn Farrington, M, 38, Groton, MA, 4:29:49; 178. Cynthia Johnson, F, 36, Webster, MA, 4:30:24; 179. Peter Mahncke, M, 63, Snellville, GA, 4:31:21; 180. Jessica Raynor, F, 43, Harrisville, NH, 4:32:17; 181. Lynne Weiss, F, 42, Harrisville, NH, 4:32:24; 182. Angie Frazier, F, 43, Marlborough, NH, 4:32:24; 183. Lynn Ritchie, F, 55, Concord, NH, 4:32:35; 184. Michael Enright, M, 64, Portland, CT, 4:32:43; 185. Michelle McCarthy, F, 44, Windham, NH, 4:32:45; 186. Robert Beaulac, M, 68, Concord, NH, 4:32:47; 187. Marvin Wolfert, M, 66, Foxboro, MA, 4:32:52; 188. Nancy Zorn, F, 63, Plymouth, MA, 4:33:57; 189. Chris Velas, M, 37, Spring Grove, PA, 4:34:55; 190. Andrea Velas, F, 39, Spring Grove, PA, 4:34:55; 191. Scott Boggess, M, 58, Alexandria, VA, 4:35:33; 192. Eric Zablowsky, M, 35, Gilsum, NH, 4:36:55; 193. Benjamin Hirschman, M, 33, Somerville, MA, 4:37:07; 194. Eunja Rau, F, 50, Arlington, VA, 4:38:36; 195. Daria Cunningham, F, 45, Lunenburg, MA, 4:38:56; 196. Jessi Marquardt, F, 41, Stoneham, MA, 4:42:45; 197. Louis Salzberg, M, 26, Keene, NH, 4:43:27; 198. Amanda Reed, F, 38, Keene, NH, 4:43:30; 199. Michael Conti, M, 44, Westminster, MA, 4:44:21;
200. Gary Maser, M, 43, Farmingdale, NJ, 4:44:21; 201. Michael Magoon, M, 41, Hubbardston, MA, 4:45:40; 202. Liza Sargent, F, 41, Chester, VT, 4:46:47; 203. Anna Turner, F, 42, Springfield, VT, 4:47:09; 204. Paul Ethier, M, 46, Chesterfield, NH, 4:47:21; 205. Brennagh Dooley, F, 20, Concord, NH, 4:48:41; 206. Tim Prospert, M, 61, Concord, NH, 4:48:47; 207. Dayna Kendall, F, 40, Leominster, MA, 4:49:48; 208. Marian Sales, F, 57, Lynn, MA, 4:50:23; 209. Iris Rivero, F, 46, Rochester, NY, 4:50:37; 210. Mont McClendon, M, 49, Lubbock, TX, 4:50:38; 211. Jun Chen, F, 42, Hooksett, NH, 4:50:59; 212. Daniel Hunt, M, 47, Pittsburgh, PA, 4:51:49; 213. Erica Bizaoui, F, 46, Ludlow, VT, 4:52:29; 214. Sharon Combes-Farr, F, 53, Westmoreland, NH, 4:52:29; 215. Lauren Griffin, F, 53, Marlborough, CT, 4:55:20; 216. Darcy Polsinelli, F, 47, Grafton, MA, 4:55:29; 217. Jerry Holtz, M, 54, Hazlet, NJ, 4:56:19; 218. Patricia Clark, F, 61, Worcester, MA, 4:56:38; 219. Christine Shearman, F, 49, Merrimack, NH, 4:57:03; 220. Diane Phillips, F, 42, Goffstown, NH, 4:57:52; 221. Melissa Ollerman, F, 52, Littleton, NH, 5:03:00; 222. Amy Coey, F, 40, Keene, NH, 5:03:04; 223. Melissa Piantedosi, F, 33, Manchester, NH, 5:05:35; 224. Yvette Fratzke, F, 55, Chicago, IL, 5:06:03; 225. Marjorie Klar, F, 66, Hancock, NH, 5:06:13; 226. Patricia Toomey, F, 53, Fitzwilliam, NH, 5:10:53; 227. Julie Gallup, F, 38, South Weymouth, MA, 5:11:32; 228. Mary Brauchla, F, 38, Oak Park, IL, 5:12:58; 229. Sandy Lightner, F, 58, Dixon, IL, 5:14:04; 230. Kevin Koncilja, M, 32, Boston, MA, 5:15:50; 231. Jeannie Kwong, F, 46, Austin, TX, 5:20:16; 232. Richard Neal, M, 78, Woburn, MA, 5:24:18; 233. Gregory Moore, M, 40, Peterborough, NH, 5:29:44; 234. Nancy Rank, F, 49, Milford, NH, 5:29:51; 235. Kathleen Labonville, F, 47, Warner, NH, 5:30:22; 236. Rusty Rector, M, 47, Chicago, IL, 5:32:02; 237. Kathleen Gunning, F, 46, Keene, NH, 5:32:38; 238. Jennifer Comeau, F, 29, Manchester, NH, 5:33:29; 239. Peter Grant, M, 38, Danvers, MA, 5:41:20; 240. Clelia Sigaud, F, 32, Wilmot, NH, 5:43:20; 241. Nga Vu, F, 48, Lititz, PA, 5:44:10; 242. Sarah Cornell, F, 28, Lyndonville, VT, 5:49:47; 243. Nate Tandidjaja, M, 26, Haverhill, MA, 5:52:07; 244. Steven Ozer, M, 74, Tappan, NY, 5:54:09; 245. Holly Hodgkins, F, 31, Auburn, MA, 5:55:03; 246. Scott Clough, M, 31, Austin, TX, 5:55:29; 247. Yehezkiel Gunardi, M, 28, Rochester, NH, 5:55:36; 248. Amanda Bartolomei, F, 35, Worcester, MA, 5:57:43; 249. Amie Peloquin, F, 35, East Weymouth, MA, 5:57:44;
250. Gretchen Loebel, F, 54, Granby, MA, 5:59:01; 251. Dave Prahl, M, 42, Lorton, VA, 6:00:15; 252. Michelle Majewski, F, 47, Westmoreland, NH, 6:00:53; 253. Shirley Kramer, F, 50, Saint Peters, MO, 6:02:30; 254. Donna Sarasin, F, 69, Nashua, NH, 6:05:27; 255. Charles Perreault, M, 39, Bedford, NH, 6:05:43; 256. Melissa Perreault, F, 37, Bedford, NH, 6:05:43; 257. Mary Hennessy, F, 60, Bloomingdale, IL, 6:07:44; 258. Yeremia Reynaldo, M, 24, Rochester, NH, 6:08:12; 259. Ernest Farrar, M, 61, Lunenburg, MA, 6:12:13; 260. Heidi Thomas, F, 45, Milford, NH, 6:17:27; 261. Paige Anderson, F, 49, Wilton, NH, 6:17:27; 262. Claudine Nicholas, F, 53, Corinth, TX, 6:18:43; 263. Jen McComas, F, 48, Hudson, NH, 6:23:10; 264. Bradley Schwartz, M, 71, Bloomingdale, IL, 6:23:22; 265. Rachel Maccini, F, 54, Nashua, NH, 6:44:27;
Half marathon (13.1 miles)
Sunday
Surry to Keene
1. Thomas Paquette, M, 30, Keene, NH, 1:13:19; 2. Lukas Moscoso, M, 22, Whitman, MA, 1:17:32; 3. Charlie Herr, M, 52, Spofford, NH, 1:20:46; 4. Chloe Maleski, F, 28, Keene, NH, 1:24:08; 5. Lukas Sveikata, M, 32, Boston, MA, 1:24:21; 6. Matthew Quirk, M, 27, Collegeville, PA, 1:25:08; 7. Nick Ryder, M, 34, Keene, NH, 1:25:49; 8. Seth Seppala, M, 34, Rindge, NH, 1:27:31; 9. Jesse Edwards, M, 25, Antrim, NH, 1:27:33; 10. Jack Welnak, M, 35, Surry, NH, 1:28:36; 11. John Matthews, M, 64, Keene, NH, 1:29:01; 12. Isaiah Lees, M, 35, Springfield, VT, 1:29:22; 13. Tom Dolan, M, 53, Andover, MA, 1:31:05; 14. Don Arguin, M, 56, Sullivan, NH, 1:31:25; 15. Joe Montano, M, 42, Hancock, NH, 1:31:38; 16. Cara Weiner, F, 27, Keene, NH, 1:31:42; 17. Bradley Tetu, M, 39, Walpole, NH, 1:31:48; 18. Michael Patek, M, 44, Keene, NH, 1:31:56; 19. Matthew Manwaring, M, 22, Keene, NH, 1:32:44; 20. Jason Beiswenger, M, 33, Nashua, NH, 1:32:59; 21. Karen Jordan, F, 40, Keene, NH, 1:33:36; 22. Gavin Ketola, M, 21, Rindge, NH, 1:34:04; 23. Trey Snow, M, 40, Kenner, LA, 1:34:06; 24. Robert Clemens, M, 52, Jaffrey, NH, 1:34:15; 25. Hannah Munson, F, 33, Swanzey, NH, 1:34:19; 26. Claire Perreault, F, 26, Newton, MA, 1:34:24; 27. John Houston, M, 45, Keene, NH, 1:35:31; 28. Alfred Charles, M, 53, Boston, MA, 1:35:46; 29. Ockle Johnson, M, 67, Keene, NH, 1:36:59; 30. Peter Runez, M, 44, Keene, NH, 1:37:35; 31. Lily Runez, F, 14, Keene, NH, 1:37:35; 32. Dana Colson, M, 57, Swanzey, NH, 1:37:54; 33. Darvy Soignet, M, 25, Metairie, LA, 1:38:24; 34. Noah De Ruiter, M, 18, Bernardston, MA, 1:38:26; 35. Kelly Tonderys, F, 45, Surry, NH, 1:38:27; 36. Krystal Buckley, F, 30, Peterborough, NH, 1:38:43; 37. Nicole Bedard, F, 39, Dracut, MA, 1:39:03; 38. Tiffany Seppala, F, 33, Rindge, NH, 1:39:03; 39. Blair Harrington, F, 32, Keene, NH, 1:39:15; 40. Cayla Groeber, F, 39, Richmond, NH, 1:40:13; 41. Santiago Liceaga, M, 15, Munsonville, NH, 1:40:19; 42. Tim Snapp, M, 30, Keene, NH, 1:40:39; 43. Colleen Duffy, F, 27, Portsmouth, NH, 1:40:53; 44. Magan McCusker, F, 27, Portland, ME, 1:41:01; 45. Andrew Smeltz, M, 37, Keene, NH, 1:41:06; 46. Robert Goodell, M, 47, Swanzey, NH, 1:41:13; 47. Nicholas Germana, M, 46, Keene, NH, 1:41:24; 48. Stephanie Hardy, F, 42, Barre, MA, 1:41:28; 49. Heather Gladwin, F, 38, Holden, MA, 1:41:28;
50. Michele Gates, F, 49, Keene, NH, 1:41:57; 51. Dick Jardine, M, 68, New Boston, NH, 1:42:49; 52. Sallie Banta, F, 33, Westminster, MA, 1:43:04; 53. Michael Day, M, 41, Swanzey, NH, 1:43:05; 54. Lacey Liebert, F, 38, Westborough, MA, 1:43:07; 55. Kristina Scaviola, F, 37, Dracut, MA, 1:43:15; 56. Arne Johnnessen, M, 58, Keene, NH, 1:43:23; 57. Tom Spillers, M, 24, Putnam, CT, 1:44:15; 58. Elisa Gardner, F, 30, Surry, NH, 1:44:22; 59. Jess Hams, F, 37, Keene, NH, 1:44:51; 60. Sean O'Mara, M, 50, Keene, NH, 1:45:04; 61. Conor Odonnell, M, 27, Spofford, NH, 1:45:13; 62. Lucas Vacanti, M, 34, Keene, NH, 1:45:56; 63. Feng Spence, M, 23, , , 1:46:06; 64. Roxy Hannett, F, 21, Fitzwilliam, NH, 1:46:14; 65. Ezekiel Buckley, M, 35, Peterborough, NH, 1:46:19; 66. Ally McCall, F, 23, Keene, NH, 1:46:20; 67. Sean Cao, M, 55, Newton Center, MA, 1:46:33; 68. Jeff Saunders, M, 47, Munsonville, NH, 1:46:48; 69. Zachary Saunders, M, 16, Munsonville, NH, 1:46:48; 70. Tsuyoshi Oba, M, 54, Weymouth, MA, 1:47:29; 71. Scott Greene, M, 38, Surry, NH, 1:47:57; 72. Shaina Bendzewicz, F, 39, Haverhill, MA, 1:47:58; 73. Katie Hilo, F, 39, Keene, NH, 1:48:10; 74. Gregory Curry, X, , Spofford, , 1:48:11; 75. David Luscombe, M, 36, Keene, NH, 1:48:32; 76. George Tremblay, M, 60, Troy, NH, 1:48:34; 77. William Smedley, M, 30, Southern Pines, NC, 1:48:39; 78. Bryan Townsend II, M, 36, Merrimack, NH, 1:48:53; 79. Cameron Jessup, M, 25, Londonderry, NH, 1:48:57; 80. Brian Lee, M, 33, Keene, NH, 1:48:59; 81. James Siegel, M, 55, New York, NY, 1:49:11; 82. Brian Stoning, M, 47, Westmoreland, NH, 1:49:24; 83. Chris Keavy, M, 52, Yarmouthport, MA, 1:49:32; 84. William Calhoun, M, 47, Surry, NH, 1:50:05; 85. Antonio Liceaga, M, 44, Munsonville, NH, 1:50:09; 86. Maxine Stent, F, 58, Brattleboro, VT, 1:50:10; 87. Natalie Shea, F, 56, Amherst, MA, 1:50:18; 88. Justine Hayward, F, 34, Chichester, NH, 1:50:54; 89. Randy Rufener, M, 63, Bolivar, OH, 1:51:03; 90. Chris Miller, M, 30, Meriden, CT, 1:51:29; 91. David Belcher, M, 60, Northfield, MA, 1:51:30; 92. Jacob Herbert, M, 29, Boston, MA, 1:51:31; 93. Armando Rangel, M, 41, Keene, NH, 1:51:39; 94. Christopher Lucas, M, 55, Swanzey, NH, 1:51:40; 95. Michael Amaral, M, 55, Westport, MA, 1:51:52; 96. Brittany Leet, F, 36, Chesterfield, NH, 1:52:01; 97. Bean Leonard, F, 36, Arlington, MA, 1:52:08; 98. Rob Hart, M, 65, Swanzey, NH, 1:52:19; 99. Kevin Vanderwoude, M, 52, Swanzey, NH, 1:52:19;
100. Shengfang Jin, F, 54, Newton, MA, 1:52:19; 101. Ann Henderson, F, 64, Keene, NH, 1:52:29; 102. Emma Williams, F, 34, Shelburne, VT, 1:52:44; 103. John Kwamya, M, 34, Baltimore, MD, 1:53:04; 104. May Minard, F, 23, Keene, NH, 1:53:07; 105. Christopher Aguda-Brown, M, 62, Keene, NH, 1:53:13; 106. Leeann Minard, F, 23, Keene, NH, 1:53:16; 107. Larry Ullrich, M, 63, Westmoreland, NH, 1:53:33; 108. Laura Ruttle, F, 30, Troy, NH, 1:53:39; 109. Monica Foley, F, 36, Keene, NH, 1:53:48; 110. Katherine Domingue, F, 27, Fitzwilliam, NH, 1:53:52; 111. Danae Begley, F, 30, Manchester, NH, 1:53:52; 112. Elizabeth Bianchi, F, 54, W. Chesterfield, NH, 1:54:11; 113. Karen Trenosky, F, 39, Hartland, VT, 1:54:17; 114. Colleen Kelly, F, 26, Keene, NH, 1:54:19; 115. Alycia Hodgman, F, 32, Hinsdale, NH, 1:54:25; 116. Jonathan Routhier, M, 52, Dunbarton, NH, 1:54:37; 117. Bill Tyson, M, 71, Walpole, NH, 1:54:49; 118. Tim Amons, M, 35, Merrimack, NH, 1:55:04; 119. Rachael Benedict, F, 34, Hinsdale, NH, 1:55:14; 120. Joseph Wanja, M, 33, Lowell, MA, 1:55:15; 121. Jacqueline Richter, F, 21, Keene, NH, 1:55:30; 122. Nicole Dieckow, F, 43, Anniston, AL, 1:56:02; 123. James Dowd, M, 46, Worcester, CT, 1:56:12; 124. Alex Ketola, M, 23, Rindge, NH, 1:56:33; 125. Sue Benik, F, 58, Roxbury, NH, 1:56:40; 126. James Lawrence, M, 62, Winchester, NH, 1:56:44; 127. Courtney Jessup, F, 24, Keene, NH, 1:56:46; 128. Jordan Geyster, F, 21, Philipston, MA, 1:56:51; 129. Jessica Jahne, F, 30, West Chesterfield, NH, 1:57:02; 130. Amanda Paul, F, 45, Swanzey, NH, 1:57:02; 131. Sara Donahue, F, 48, Brattleboro, VT, 1:57:04; 132. Beth Staudt, F, 53, Keene, NH, 1:57:05; 133. Elizabeth Richards, F, 47, Brattleboro, VT, 1:57:14; 134. Marissa Grumm, F, 30, Spofford, NH, 1:57:30; 135. Kayla Zwirko, F, 30, Stratford, CT, 1:57:34; 136. Sandra Allen, F, 51, Keene, NH, 1:57:53; 137. Brian Weitze, M, 42, Gardner, MA, 1:57:58; 138. Sarah Manning, F, 47, Walpole, NH, 1:58:07; 139. Linda Odonnell, F, 61, Spofford, NH, 1:58:23; 140. Bill Rodgers, M, 73, Boxboro, MA, 1:58:32; 141. Ronald Wright, M, 42, Keene, NH, 1:58:34; 142. Dave Gruender, M, 73, Keene, NH, 1:58:35; 143. Marc Jordan, M, 31, Austin, TX, 1:58:37; 144. Amy Bartlett, F, 46, Surry, NH, 1:58:41; 145. Alexander Judge, M, 30, Keene, NH, 1:58:42; 146. Nicholas Perra, M, 29, Sullivan, NH, 1:58:45; 147. Sheila Wilson, F, 42, Acworth, NH, 1:58:49; 148. Andrea Forney, F, 31, Denver, PA, 1:58:59; 149. Derek Forney, M, 32, Denver, PA, 1:59:01;
150. Laura Rounds, F, 36, Chester, VT, 1:59:16; 151. Becky Healey, F, 51, Troy, NH, 1:59:22; 152. Linda Miller, F, 61, Wellington, FL, 1:59:25; 153. Jocelyn Beiswenger, F, 33, Nashua, NH, 1:59:37; 154. Barry Camille, M, 64, Westboro, MA, 1:59:42; 155. Izabela Sypko, F, 34, Gilsum, NH, 1:59:48; 156. Jodi Josephs, F, 51, East Falmouth, MA, 2:00:13; 157. Amy Smith, F, 35, Lancaster, PA, 2:00:48; 158. Cody Smith, M, 32, Lancaster, PA, 2:00:49; 159. Zachary Rimsa, M, 22, Watertown, MA, 2:00:52; 160. Ryan Owens, M, 42, Walpole, NH, 2:01:03; 161. Nina Sayles, F, 26, Brighton, MA, 2:01:17; 162. Elvin Ramey, M, 68, Peterborough, NH, 2:01:22; 163. Tim Greene, M, 41, Keene, NH, 2:01:30; 164. Evan Chadwick, M, 38, Brattleboro, VT, 2:01:33; 165. Tena Goen, F, 60, Jaffrey, NH, 2:01:54; 166. Stephen Noungun, M, 34, Andover, MA, 2:01:54; 167. Jennifer Justice, F, 35, Hamburg, NY, 2:02:34; 168. Andrea MacMurray, F, 32, Keene, NH, 2:02:38; 169. Jarod Libby, M, 41, Fitchburg, MA, 2:02:55; 170. Derya Deane, F, 32, Sterling, MA, 2:02:56; 171. Ralph Fico, M, 53, Walpole, NH, 2:03:08; 172. Steve Gilbert, M, 60, Keene, NH, 2:03:28; 173. Katlin Luscombe, F, 36, Keene, NH, 2:03:45; 174. Richard Maino, M, 56, New Ipswich, NH, 2:03:49; 175. Ben Lord, M, 43, Putney, VT, 2:03:56; 176. Eric Schlim, M, 52, Troy, NH, 2:03:56; 177. Catherine Dorian, F, 27, Northborough, MA, 2:03:56; 178. Jaren Haber, M, 36, Marlow, NH, 2:04:10; 179. Hannah Parker, F, 43, Dummerston, VT, 2:04:12; 180. Connor Salema, M, 30, Keene, NH, 2:04:15; 181. John Fitzgerald, M, 58, Rutland, MA, 2:04:22; 182. Robyn Andersen, F, 46, Fitzwilliam, NH, 2:04:42; 183. David Bernstein, M, 53, Hancock, NH, 2:04:46; 184. Clark Davidson, M, 47, Austin, TX, 2:04:49; 185. Deena Chadwick, F, 46, Brattleboro, VT, 2:05:06; 186. Carly Leonard, F, 33, Somerville, MA, 2:05:12; 187. Karen Gillespie, F, 64, Boxborough, MA, 2:05:16; 188. Dave Breslin, M, 41, Lowell, MA, 2:05:25; 189. Bruce Daley, M, 58, Ashburnham, MA, 2:05:37; 190. Beverly Ells, F, 52, Spofford, NH, 2:05:43; 191. Julia Oberst, F, 29, Alstead, NH, 2:06:03; 192. Seth Wilner, M, 54, Newport, NH, 2:06:23; 193. David Harris, M, 35, Keene, NH, 2:06:34; 194. Kelsey Plifka, F, 35, Keene, NH, 2:06:34; 195. Kristy Nordstrom, F, 42, Keene, NH, 2:06:38; 196. Rick Carter, M, 62, Hudson, WI, 2:07:10; 197. Kristina Pedone, F, 39, West Boylston, MA, 2:07:46; 198. Lisa Jackson, F, 55, Perkinsville, VT, 2:08:04; 199. Marcy Curtis, F, 39, Dover, NH, 2:08:22;
200. Casey Ells, F, 23, Keene, NH, 2:08:56; 201. Peera Voravittayatho, M, 39, Keene, NH, 2:09:12; 202. Linda Beese, F, 64, Chicago, IL, 2:09:18; 203. Shawn Litchfield, M, 52, Worcester, MA, 2:09:25; 204. Nathaniel Weaver, M, 28, Somerville, MA, 2:09:51; 205. Kelsey Salmon Schreck, F, 28, Somerville, MA, 2:09:55; 206. Lucy Koester, F, 17, Northfield, MA, 2:09:57; 207. Faith Conley, F, 44, Marlow, NH, 2:10:13; 208. Allie Gilbert, F, 30, Dover, NH, 2:10:13; 209. Bryan Clarke, M, 36, Keene, NH, 2:10:34; 210. Stu Weiner, M, 52, Stoughton, MA, 2:10:53; 211. Jocelyn Frain, F, 39, Hinsdale, NH, 2:11:08; 212. Abby Kirby, F, 33, Weare, NH, 2:11:13; 213. Sarah Korek-Lemay, F, 44, Alstead, NH, 2:11:20; 214. Patrice Aguda-Brown, F, 61, Keene, NH, 2:11:23; 215. Carl Majewski, M, 48, Westmoreland, NH, 2:11:23; 216. Debbie Kelly, F, 59, Keene, NH, 2:11:52; 217. Jennifer Chase, F, 36, Keene, NH, 2:11:55; 218. Steven Jenkins, M, 58, Rindge, NH, 2:12:19; 219. Andrea Asai, F, 30, Keene, NH, 2:12:21; 220. Jason Gardenier, M, 36, Boston, MA, 2:12:23; 221. Charla Stevens, F, 61, Bedford, NH, 2:13:15; 222. Dan Harper, M, 69, Hancock, NH, 2:13:23; 223. Teresa Starkey, F, 59, Keene, NH, 2:13:25; 224. Becca Pearl, F, 30, Cambridge, MA, 2:13:30; 225. Kaitlin Wright, F, 25, Haverhill, MA, 2:13:31; 226. Ciara Hoye, F, 25, Boston, MA, 2:13:38; 227. Michelle Mitoraj, F, 47, Chicago, IL, 2:13:45; 228. Deanna Hoke, F, 32, Keene, NH, 2:14:02; 229. Gina Johnson, F, 53, Leyden, MA, 2:14:12; 230. Eric Lindquist, M, 49, Keene, NH, 2:14:14; 231. Ann Lent, F, 62, Chesterfield, NH, 2:14:25; 232. Michele Siegmann, F, 58, Mason, NH, 2:14:25; 233. Steve Gryczka, M, 50, Keene, NH, 2:14:26; 234. David Kasiske, M, 37, Peterborough, NH, 2:14:46; 235. William Smedley, M, 54, Keene, NH, 2:15:09; 236. Susanne Olson, F, 52, Keene, NH, 2:15:10; 237. Ethan Frock, M, 47, Keene, NH, 2:15:12; 238. Jodi Hirschman, F, 65, Holden, MA, 2:15:26; 239. Kari Olsen, F, 31, Keene, NH, 2:15:52; 240. Eric Goodman, M, 52, Walpole, NH, 2:15:56; 241. David Olson, M, 38, Keene, NH, 2:16:01; 242. Jennie Vanderhooven, F, 42, Keene, NH, 2:16:14; 243. Jennifer Gnoza, F, 38, Jaffrey, NH, 2:16:17; 244. Carolynn Velas, F, 32, Allentown, PA, 2:16:35; 245. Melinda Savic, F, 37, Keene, NH, 2:16:46; 246. Sarah Winn, F, 39, West Chesterfield, NH, 2:16:47; 247. Kylah Lent, F, 40, Keene, NH, 2:16:47; 248. Amy Fitzpatrick, F, 45, Keene, NH, 2:16:51; 249. Courtney Tent, F, 45, Keene, NH, 2:16:53;
250. Moria Cappio, F, 41, New York, NY, 2:17:43; 251. James Burnett, M, 71, Canaan, NH, 2:18:02; 252. Patrick Knittle, M, 60, Keene, NH, 2:18:05; 253. Chad Nye, M, 51, Keene, NH, 2:18:12; 254. William Stroup, M, 53, Keene, NH, 2:18:20; 255. Nathalie Houder, F, 52, Walpole, NH, 2:18:21; 256. Carrie Dufrene, F, 41, Woburn, MA, 2:18:23; 257. Martha Barnard, F, 36, Keene, NH, 2:18:49; 258. Matthew Botler, M, 37, Brattleboro, VT, 2:18:56; 259. Rosemary Rittenhour, F, 36, Vernon, VT, 2:19:00; 260. Rilda Kissel, F, 40, Melrose, MA, 2:19:20; 261. Emily McLaughlin, F, 24, Keene, NH, 2:20:06; 262. Deana Pratt, F, 35, Troy, NH, 2:20:06; 263. Patrick Sho, M, 40, Estero, FL, 2:20:07; 264. Kristen Leach, F, 48, Keene, NH, 2:20:07; 265. Lisa Cook, F, 58, North Swanzey, NH, 2:20:07; 266. Tracy Croteau, F, 50, Surry, NH, 2:20:07; 267. Jim Butler, M, 57, Sullivan, NH, 2:20:29; 268. Stephanie Chamberlin, F, 46, Keene, NH, 2:20:40; 269. Jessica Pipp, F, 29, Keene, NH, 2:21:15; 270. Tim Pipp, M, 33, Keene, NH, 2:21:15; 271. Tavata Spiess, F, 33, Keene, NH, 2:21:23; 272. Ryan Prince, M, 32, Keene, NH, 2:21:31; 273. Cynthia Riccio, F, 51, Wethersfield, CT, 2:21:58; 274. Bill Ducasse, M, 45, Epsom, NH, 2:22:09; 275. Angela Olson, F, 47, Swanzey, NH, 2:22:19; 276. Erica Secord, F, 41, Keene, NH, 2:22:43; 277. Jennifer Moyse, F, 47, Brattleboro, VT, 2:23:04; 278. Maria Vijil Davis, F, 45, Hadley, MA, 2:23:09; 279. Steve Gilbert, M, 60, Keene, NH, 2:23:25; 280. Cathy Hart, F, 61, Swanzey, NH, 2:23:34; 281. Greg Hofer, M, 41, Denver, CO, 2:24:03; 282. Theresa Fletcher, F, 42, Swanzey, NH, 2:24:11; 283. Jessica Ethier, F, 32, Blackstone, MA, 2:24:14; 284. Molly Riordan, F, 28, West Boylston, MA, 2:24:14; 285. Jessica Foote, F, 44, Warwick, MA, 2:24:43; 286. Jill Bond, F, 66, Keene, NH, 2:25:15; 287. Jessica Gruda, F, 40, New Ipswich, NH, 2:25:27; 288. Phyllis Ryder, F, 57, Takoma Park, MD, 2:25:35; 289. Kaytlyn Egan, F, 35, Keene, NH, 2:26:51; 290. Rory Symons, F, 41, Peterborough, NH, 2:27:19; 291. Elizabeth Kelly, F, 48, New Boston, NH, 2:27:19; 292. Rachelle Johns, F, 28, Keene, NH, 2:27:40; 293. Rachel Carroll, F, 32, Guilford, VT, 2:28:55; 294. Michael Maquera, M, 27, Boston, MA, 2:29:00; 295. Jessica Mack, F, 46, Marlow, NH, 2:29:17; 296. Leslie Swift, F, 53, Keene, NH, 2:29:50; 297. Keoin Barney, M, 49, Indialantic, FL, 2:30:09; 298. Charles Cloutier, M, 35, Littleton, NH, 2:30:17; 299. Devin Dibernardo, F, 40, Richmond, NH, 2:31:07;
300. Tami Sanborn, F, 43, Hallowell, ME, 2:31:19; 301. Kaitlyn Taft, F, 37, Keene, NH, 2:31:49; 302. Sarah Greene, F, 41, Keene, NH, 2:32:01; 303. A.J. Adams, M, 32, Philadelphia, PA, 2:32:40; 304. Susan Abert, F, 54, Sullivan, NH, 2:32:56; 305. Shayna Brown, F, 28, Nh, NH, 2:32:58; 306. Helen Dirusso, F, 55, Spofford, NH, 2:33:36; 307. Kelly Roe, F, 62, Keene, NH, 2:33:36; 308. John C. Sementa, M, 53, Rindge, NH, 2:33:45; 309. Margaretta Wilcox, F, 37, Philadelphia, PA, 2:33:52; 310. Katherine Kendall, F, 38, Keene, NH, 2:34:23; 311. Mary Hoke, F, 65, Lakeland, FL, 2:35:14; 312. Sheena Bushee, F, 37, Winchester, NH, 2:35:14; 313. Paula Jessup, F, 48, Keene, NH, 2:36:58; 314. Anthony Riccio, M, 54, Wethersfield, CT, 2:37:12; 315. Fran Gibson, F, 64, Leesville, LA, 2:38:37; 316. Scott Gibson, M, 35, Leesville, LA, 2:39:01; 317. Niomi Stanley, F, 32, Charlestown, NH, 2:39:42; 318. Cecilia Keady, F, 53, Charlestown, NH, 2:39:43; 319. Brandy Patterson, F, 33, Manchester, NH, 2:40:03; 320. Jeffrey Galvin, M, 49, Holden, MA, 2:40:39; 321. Bethany Vincent, F, 42, Keene, NH, 2:40:55; 322. Angela Ross, F, 41, Chesterfield, NH, 2:41:52; 323. Willie Fleetwood, M, 50, Spofford, NH, 2:41:54; 324. William Glover, M, 59, Middleton, MA, 2:42:36; 325. Richard Roth, M, 64, Keene, NH, 2:42:37; 326. Sandy Lang, F, 63, Hinsdale, NH, 2:45:47; 327. Aj McKinney, F, 50, Commerce City, CO, 2:46:38; 328. Laura Broffman, F, 25, Brookline, MA, 2:48:36; 329. Sonja French, F, 41, Rindge, NH, 2:50:46; 330. Amber Chaput, F, 39, Swanzey, NH, 2:50:51; 331. Alexandrin Zuser, F, 40, Harrisville, NH, 2:50:58; 332. Jeanmarie Rodriguez, F, 48, Keene, NH, 2:51:59; 333. Sheila Macie, F, 62, Harrisville, NH, 2:52:33; 334. Jamie Logan, F, 47, Anniston, AL, 2:52:59; 335. Jennifer McCalley, F, 52, Keene, NH, 2:54:54; 336. Tricia Nadeau, F, 47, Goffstown, NH, 2:56:27; 337. Karen Raymond, F, 43, West Peterboro, NH, 2:59:15; 338. Michelle Shea La Sala, F, 57, Antrim, NH, 3:00:25; 339. Lisa Profetto, F, 53, Walpole, NH, 3:01:07; 340. Edward Burke, M, 48, Groveland, MA, 3:01:30; 341. Julia Barney, F, 42, Indialantic, FL, 3:02:30; 342. Rachel Lakin, F, 57, Munsonville, NH, 3:03:10; 343. Jennifer Patek, F, 41, Keene, NH, 3:04:16; 344. Hollie Kemp, F, 38, Alstead, NH, 3:05:07; 345. Stephanie Tencati, F, 44, Clinton, MA, 3:13:28; 346. Jeanne Howarth, F, 55, Pawtucket, RI, 3:14:09; 347. Haley Howarth, F, 22, Pawtucket, RI, 3:14:09; 348. Tina O'Leary, F, 49, Lunenburg, MA, 3:17:17; 349. Carol Demar, F, 59, North Pole, AK, 3:17:20;
350. Maryanne Shirshac, F, 37, Cromwell, CT, 3:18:59; 351. Tracy Sherbrook, F, 54, Lyndonville, VT, 3:21:18; 352. Victor Sherbrook, M, 55, Lyndonville, VT, 3:21:18; 353. Lisa Ramey, F, 66, Peterborough, NH, 3:22:51; 354. Mandy White, F, 43, Keene, NH, 3:30:57; 355. Holly Palmgren, F, 46, Princeton, MA, 3:32:56; 356. Monique Tagliavia, F, 47, Fitchburg, MA, 3:32:56; 357. Kenneth Jue, M, 76, Keene, NH, 3:35:29; 358. Jaclyn Borrelli, F, 30, Walpole, NH, 3:35:55; 359. Brenda Beeler, F, 58, Dublin, NH, 3:35:55; 360. Monika Olszewski, F, 30, Terryville, CT, 3:35:56; 361. Sally Rinehart, F, 82, Keene, NH, 3:37:22; 362. Kendall Lane, M, 74, Keene, NH, 3:37:42; 363. Douglas Hisey, M, 62, Exton, PA, 3:39:23; 364. Jennifer Bidwell, F, 29, Keene, NH, 3:55:01