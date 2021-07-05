The 4 on the 4th Road Race, hosted Sunday in Keene, marked the first local in-person race since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Results by age group:
Rachel Coogan, 30, of Providence, R.I., won the overall female four-mile race with a time of 21:53.
Scott Mindel, 34, of Burlington, Mass., finished first in the overall male race with a time of 19:52.
Elizabeth Resner, 18, of Jamaica Plain, Mass., won the female 19U age group in 26:57 and Carly McCusker, 17, of Rindge finished second (27:40).
Marty Nelligan (18, Keene) finished in 22:21 to place first in the male 19U age group and Bennett Resner (15, Jamaica Plain, Mass.) placed second with a time of 25:06.
Chloe Maleski (28, Santa Monica, Calif.) paced the female 20-29 age group with a time of 24:28 and Jayna Leach (21, Keene) placed second in 25:17.
Jamie Moore (25, Saxtons River, Vt., 20:04) and Dawson Adams (22, Keene; 20:13) placed first and second on the male side.
Paige Mills (31, Westmoreland) ran a 23:18 race to win the female 30-39 age group. Amy Cole (37, Tucson, AZ; 24:09) placed second.
Thomas Paquette (30, Keene; 19:58) and Jesse Vondracek (39, Tucson, Ariz., 20:39) paced the male race.
In the 40-49 age group, Karen Jordan (40, Keene) won the female race with a time of 25:36 and Kelly Tonderys (45, Surry) placed second in 26:28.
Todd Pearson (44, Nelson; 24:21) and Michael Patek (44, Keene; 24:55) placed first and second in the male race.
Maxine Stent (Brattleboro, 30:36) and Kim Cotter (54, Spofford; 31:09) crossed the finish line first in the female 50-59 age group race while Charlie Herr (52, Spofford; 22:04) and Brad Fors (51, Ashby, Mass., 24:37) were the first two to cross in the male race.
Jody Mattulke (62, West Chesterfield; 33:01) finished first in the female 60-69 age group and Linda O’Donnell (61, Spofford; 34:03) was a close second.
John Matthews (64, Keene; 25:17) and Sean Radcliffe (61, Temple; 27:46) paced the male race.
In the female 70-79 age group, Peggy Wozniak (71, Keene; 41:17) won and Deborah MacRi (70, Alstead; 43:43) placed second.
Bill Tyson (71, Walpole; 31:57) finished first in the male age group and Tom Craigs (73, Manchester Center, Vt., 34:31) placed second.