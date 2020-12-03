The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills is hosting its holiday 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The one-day double-elimination tournament has four divisions: High School Boys, High School Girls, Middle School and Adult. The high school divisions will run from 2-7 p.m., the middle school and adult divisions will run from 8-1 p.m.
Entry fee is $60 per team. There is a maximum of eight teams in each division.
For more information or to register, go to www.thefieldhousenh.com or call 338-0064.