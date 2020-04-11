Twenty-nine students at Keene High School have been feted as NHIAA Senior Scholar-Athletes.
To be recognized, a senior has to maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA and participate in two or three varsity sports for at least two years, including their senior year.
Additionally, the athlete must be involved in their respective community outside of the classroom and athletics.
There was originally an awards ceremony scheduled for April 7, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Keene High School athletic director Michael Atkins is planning to hand out the awards at the Keene High School Special Recognition Night, which is scheduled for June 4.
The NHIAA counted spring sports for student-athletes who had signed up by March 23 this year.
Keene’s student-athletes who earned the recognition are:
Female Student Athletes:
Samantha Anger (Field Hockey, Lacrosse)
Olivia Auger (Field Hockey, Tennis)
Emily Boswell (Cross Country, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track)
Fiona Caffrey (Volleyball, Tennis)
Sophie Craven (Volleyball, Softball)
Isabelle Fleuette (Soccer, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track)
Reagan Gigliello-Roy (Alpine Skiing, Outdoor Track)
Hannah Harvey (Fall Spirit, Winter, Spirit)
McKenzie McGreer (Swimming and Diving, Outdoor Track)
Aubrey Mitchell (Field Hockey, Basketball and Lacrosse)
Makayla Panzer (Indoor Track, Outdoor Track)
Kate Perrin (Field Hockey, Ice Hockey)
Mikayla Randall (Cross Country, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track)
Emily Richardson (Soccer, Softball)
Emmaline Riendeau (Soccer, Tennis)
Male Student Athletes:
Thomas Randall (Golf, Outdoor Track)
Rahul Chalumuri (Cross Country, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track)
Jake Dennis (Soccer, Outdoor Track)
Matthew DeRaps (Unified Basketball, Unified Outdoor Track)
Rob Greenwood (Soccer, Volleyball)
Evan Holland (Cross Country, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track)
Henry Kostick (Volleyball, Volleyball)
Brian Langevin (Soccer, Ice Hockey, Baseball)
Taylor Maliska (Wrestling, Baseball)
Tyler Murphy (Unified Soccer, Unified Basketball and Unified Outdoor Track)
Camden Round (Golf, Ice Hockey, Volleyball)
Noah Timmer (Soccer, Basketball, Baseball)
Jake Velazquez (Cross Country, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track)
Nico Ramirez (Cross Country, Indoor Track, outdoor track)