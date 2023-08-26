Keene
Division I, West
Head Coach: Linwood Patnode, fifth season at Keene
Last year’s record: 1-8, missed D-I playoffs
Key returners: Aiden Tarr, 12, RB/LB; Trey Jewett, 12, ATH/DB; Owen Hope, 12, OL/DL; Wyatt Avery, 12, RB; Jasiah Sales, 12, WR/DB; Dylan Cushman, 12, OL/DL; Evan Ray, 11, OL/DL; Sawyer Lepple, 11, RB; Eli Kopcha, 11, RB/FS
Newcomers to watch: Kasen Abbott, 10, QB; Jacob Worcester, 12, OL/DL
Outlook: The Blackbirds won’t intimidate many with their numbers, with about 50 players in the program this year. And Keene will be undersized in Division I. “We have the market cornered on 5-9, 165,” joked head coach Linwood Patnode. But Keene does have a healthy dose of returning athletes in the backfield and in the secondary. The defense will move to a 3-down set to unleash some of that athleticism in the second and third level. Aiden Tarr moves to running back to make way for sophomore Kasen Abbott at quarterback. Playoffs might be a lofty goal for a program that still is a year or two away from seeing it’s youth foundation come to fruition, but there’s more winnable games on the schedule this year than there were a season ago.
ConVal
Division III
Head Coach: Matt Harris, second season
Last year’s record: 1-8, missed D-III playoffs
Key returners: Francisco Jaimes, 12, OL/DL; Bishop Benham, 11, OL/DL; Kendrick Edwards, 11, WR/DB; James Healey, 11, OL/DL; Roman Cadwallader, 11, TE/LB; Bradley Brunelle, 11, QB; Kai Reitnauer, 11. WR/DB
Newcomers to watch: Sammy Davis, 10, ATH/DB; Anthony Cadwallader, 12, WR/DB, Ellliot Featherstone, 11, RB/LB.
Outlook: The Cougars enter their fourth season in Division III and are playoff eligible in the second year of the current NHIAA two-year petition cycle. With a big, talented junior class, this could be the season for the Cougars to make their playoff push. ConVal will miss running back Eric McGrath, who will not play his senior year after a hip injury last fall. But the Cougars’ spread offense will feature three legs of the school-record-setting 4x100 meter dash with Kendrick Edwards, Anthony Cadwallader and Elliot Featherstone all suiting up. For the first time in a while, the Cougars have consistency on the sidelines with Matt Harris back at head coach and a full staff supporting him. For the first time in the better part of a decade, there’s some hype around Cougar football.
Fall Mountain
Division III
Head Coach: Orion Binney, seventh season
Last year’s record: 4-5, missed D-III playoffs
Key returners: Owen Waysville,12, OL/LB; Murray Spaulding, 12, OL/DL; Owen Riendeau, 12, TB/CB; Josh Devore, 12, WR/LB; Evan West, 12, WR/LB; Jacob Hearne, 12, TE/LB; Tyson Patch, 11, TE/LB; Finnegan Brodeur, 11, OL/LB; Austin Guerriere, 11, OL/DL.
Newcomers to watch: Eric Franklin, 12, QB/FS; Charlie Dussault, 12, RB/LB; Patrick Connors, 10, RB/LB; Josh Town, 10, OL/DL; Garrett Asanowicz, 10, OL/DL; Max Wyman, 10, WR/DB.
Outlook: Credit to head coach Orion Binney, who in five years took the Wildcats from a junior varsity-only program to Division IV finalist. Now, the Wildcats look to prove they belong in Division III. Last year’s senior core of Zach Patch, Max Vogel and Danny Farnham were massive in rebuilding the program and will be missed. But seven starters return on offense, which adds Eric Franklin under center after the senior missed last season. The Wildcats have some size up front and enough speed at the skill positions that they could be a dark horse in the middle of the D-III field.
Monadnock
Division III
Head Coach: Rob Lotito, third season
Last year’s record: 8-2, lost to Campbell in D-III semifinals
Key Returners: Ben Dean, 12, TE/LB; Brandon Bernard, 11, FB/LB; Kaden Smith, 11, QB; Brayden Dion, 12, OL/DL.
Newcomers to watch: Matt MacMaster, 11, OL/DL; Gabe MacMaster, 11, OL/DL; Koby Kidney, 10, RB/DB.
Outlook: The Huskies graduated a lot of star power and experience from last year’s run to the state semifinals. But Monadnock will once again play its disciplined, hardnosed style of football that has made it one of the more successful programs in Division III for over a decade. Kaden Smith is a capable quarterback in the pass game and in the option, with Ben Dean providing one of the best and biggest receiving options D-III has to offer. The line has size, but is inexperienced. Sophomore Koby Kidney will be the lead back with three-year varsity player Brandon Bernard at fullback. The Huskies are perhaps being slept on a bit this year and are out to prove their mettle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.