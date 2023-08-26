Kicking off the high school football slate for the second year in a row with a showdown between two Sentinel area squads in Division III. Both teams have some good size in the trenches, with Monadnock reloading a bit on its line and in its backfield. Monadnock will be looking to prove some doubters wrong. Fall Mountain will enter as underdogs seeking a program-defining win.
Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough at Monadnock, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito corrected himself when he said Inter-Lakes brought the Huskies to overtime last year. Rather it was the other way around with the Huskies rallying to a 22-20 OT win. The Lakers will come to Swanzey looking for revenge. Both teams are vying for top-four spots spot in Division III and this Week 3 matchup could go a long way in defining the early-season playoff picture.
Brattleboro Union at Keene, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.
A rare matchup with an old rival from across the Connecticut River is sure to spice up the middle of Keene’s season. Brattleboro, now the Bears, were 6-4 last season in Vermont’s second division. Keene likely won’t factor into the playoff equation in the Granite State, but getting a big win against the only team they’ll play that is within an hours’ bus ride would go a long way to spark excitement. Expecting this to be the best crowd of the season at Alumni Field.
Fall Mountain at ConVal, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.
Here is a matchup between two programs with the most hype either of them has have in quite some time. Both teams believe there is an outside chance they can make a play for the one of the bottom two seeds in the Division III playoffs, and to do so, they’ll both need a win in this game. Something’s got to give and all indications point to this one will be closer than last year’s 33-0 Fall Mountain shutout.
Kingswood at ConVal,
Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
ConVal picked up its lone win from last season against the Knights on the road. But there’s some bad blood after the Cougars’ star running back Eric McGrath suffered a hip injury that ended his season, and is preventing him from taking the field his senior year. It’ll be homecoming in Peterborough, and the Cougars have this one bolded and circled in red on their calendar.
Campbell at Monadnock, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Is there a better rivalry in Division III than the one between the Huskies and the Cougars? Since the two sides duked it out against one another in back-to-back state finals in 2017 and 2018, trading victories, every time these sides do battle it’s much watch. Campbell is a preseason favorite after winning another state title last year, knocking the Huskies out in the semifinals. Scott Herschberger is back at running back for Campbell. Monadnock, well, it’s Monadnock. The Huskies will be in the mix.
