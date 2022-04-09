There is a lot up in the air when it comes to the local softball scene this year.
Many questions won’t be answered until the season gets underway next week, but what we do know is that Monadnock and Conant both bring veteran teams to Division III, and Fall Mountain adds a revamped program to the mix.
How will things play out? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Here’s a deep dive on the local softball teams:
Keene
There are a lot of question marks surrounding this year’s Keene softball team, which likely won’t be resolved until the team takes the field, or at least until the team has a few more practices under its belt. After losing a strong core of seniors from last year, the Blackbirds are going to lean on their underclassmen to step up and compete. Pitching and defense will be the key for this Keene team, said head coach Peter Vearling. There’s a lot to figure out — and certainly some big shoes to fill from last year.
Coach: Peter Vearling (fifth year)
2021 record: 13-7, lost to Concord in Division I preliminary round
Top players lost: Emma Bartlett, Laurel Clace, Maddy Miner, Maya Carey
Top players returning: Sr. Briauna Clay, Jr. Sydney MacLean, Jr. Avajean Symonds, Soph. Cassidy Dunham
Newcomers to watch: Fr. Madi Testo, Fr. Lexi Lounder
First game: April 13 at Winnacunnet
Coach’s thoughts:
“It’s hard to say just how competitive we’ll be until we start playing. Our pitching is a bit untested at the varsity level.”
“It’s a mystery at this point. We’re just hoping our pitchers can hit their spots and change speeds and we’ll see what happens.”
Monadnock
If you skip down to the coach’s thoughts section, you’ll see the word “excited” used plenty of times. And what reason does fourth-year head coach Chad Beede have not to be excited about this year’s group? Only losing one senior from last year, Monadnock brings back the vast majority of talent that propelled this team to a semifinal appearance in the state tournament last year. Maybe that was a bit of a Cinderella run for the Huskies last year, but with this year’s group of senior leaders — who now have an extra year of experience — plus a plethora of talented freshmen that will be contributing right away, there’s all the reason in the world to believe that Monadnock can get as far as last year… and maybe farther.
Coach: Chad Beede (fourth year)
2021 record: 9-7, lost to Hopkinton in Division III semifinals
Top players lost: Paige Beede
Top players returning: Sr. Grace LeClair, Sr. Madison Swett, Jr. Shawn Bixby
Newcomers to watch: Fr. Shaylee Branon, Fr. Cainen Avery
First game: April 13 at Kearsarge
Coach’s thoughts:
“I feel very confident. I have a young group that is very athletic and exciting to watch.”
“This year will be interesting because we’re facing teams in our division that we haven’t seen in years. It’s going to be exciting. Our philosophy is to prepare as hard as we can and work on fundamentals and see where it takes us.”
“We’re excited. We can’t wait to get going. The girls are eager to get on the field and see what we can do.”
ConVal
This year’s ConVal team brings back a lot of talent from last year, including the strong junior class that will likely lead the charge. One of those juniors, Morgan Bemont, played a key role behind the plate last year, but will be moving to shortstop this season, with freshman Avery Moore potentially logging some innings behind the plate. Fourth-year head coach Amanda Hinton’s philosophy this season is defense, defense, defense, so expect the Cougars to keep things tight around the diamond. In a talented Division II, ConVal will ride that defense and see how far it gets them. Only one way to find out…
Coach: Amanda Hinton (fourth year)
2021 record: 6-7, lost to Bow in Division II preliminary round
Top players lost: Anna Bartsch, Nisse Anderson
Top players returning: Sr. Mairin Burgess, Jr. Morgan Bemont, Jr. Kendall Sullivan, Jr. Lily Mandel, Jr. Sam Henderson
Newcomers to watch: Fr. Avery Moore
First game: April 13 vs. Plymouth
Coach’s thoughts:
“We’re pretty solid with returning players. Good number of underclassmen returning which is very helpful. We have a lot of junior and seniors … and we’ll have some swing players.”
“I’m really excited [about the junior class]. They all play key position. They’re natural-born leaders.”
“Solid defense is going to be key to us. The team that makes the least number of errors wins the game. And being about to come out and make solid contact is really important.”
“We’re all really excited. I think it’ll be a good season.”
Conant
This Conant team will be senior heavy, to say the least. Seven seniors will likely see the starting lineup for most of the year, the same seven seniors who have been playing together and with coach Wiley Billings since sixth grade. No matter how the season goes, this is the end of the road for this senior class and Billings said the athletes understand that and are ready to compete. Practices have been more focused, he said, and the girls are ready to go. Sophomore Grace Kirby adds a strong arm to the circle and will likely see a lot of innings as the team’s No. 1 pitcher. Freshman Shayla Seppala will have a chance to eat up some innings as well. A challenging regular season schedule will ideally have this veteran Conant team for a deep playoff run — “battle-tested” as Billings put it — but only time will tell how far these Orioles can go in a competitive Division III.
Coach: Wiley Billings (fifth year)
2021 record: 10-7, lost to Mascenic in Division III preliminary round
Top players lost: N/A
Top players returning: Sr. Tessa Spingola, Sr. Teagan Kirby, Sr. Mylie Aho, Sr. Kaylee Karns, Sr. Bella Hayes, Soph. Grace Kirby
Newcomers to watch: Fr. Shayla Seppala
First game: April 11 vs. Fall Mountain
Coach’s thoughts:
“I’ve had this group [of seniors] since they were in sixth grade. It’s basically been the same group.”
“It’s a senior-dominated team. Not worried about our defense. Usually our biggest weakness is hitting, but this year can be different. Our focus in practice has been good.”
“Our practices are more focused than I’ve ever seen. The seniors understand that this is their last ride. If everything plays out … we could be right there in the end.”
“We’ll have to come ready to play. I have a good feeling about this group.”
Fall Mountain
Don’t let last year’s record fool you. Fall Mountain’s biggest weakness last season was their pitching, but the Wildcats bring in freshman Kendal Cote, who will be the No. 1 pitcher in the circle this season. Along with Cote, Fall Mountain brings in three to four other girls who can pitch. If the freshmen can step up, don’t be surprised to see the Wildcats make a sneaky run in Division III.
Coach: Kevin Hicks (fourth year)
2021 record: 0-8, lost to Mascoma Valley in Division III first round
Top players lost: Kelly Ross
Top players returning: Sr. Ashley Putnam, Sr. Emma Oliver
Newcomers to watch: Fr. Kendal Cote, Fr. Skyelar Blanchard
First game: April 11 at Conant
Coach’s thoughts:
“We lost one senior and we gained a lot of new talent.”
“Prognoses is good. We have a lot of kids back and we have five or six solid freshmen joining our program.”
“Pitchers should be much stronger this year.”
“I think we’ll be super competitive. Last year we lacked pitching. We aren’t going to have that this year, so we’ll be competitive.”
“We’re just going to compete every day and the ultimate goal is to make the playoffs and see where we go.”
“The girls are working hard. They’re excited. This season is setting us up perfectly to get our feet wet.”
Hinsdale
The key for this Hinsdale team will be its pitching. Sarah Miller will take the ace role, with Addy Nardolillo and freshmen Kylie Hemlough and Daytona Boyd taking some innings as well. If the pitching is up to par, head coach Terry Bonnette expects his team to get in the playoffs. From there, anything can happen. The Pacers lost a lot of talent from last year, but bring back Megan Roberts and Brooke Pagach, who will again take leadership roles. There will certainly be opportunities for underclassmen to fill in the gaps and see how the lineup shapes up. Hinsdale lost its starting centerfielder for the year for injury, so Bonnette has some early adversity to deal with, but has some girls who can possibly fill that role. Might be some trial and error to find the ideal lineup for his squad.
Coach: Terry Bonnette (third season)
2021 record: 4-9; lost to Sunapee in Division IV quarterfinals
Top players lost: Angelina Nardolillo, Delaney Wilcox, Olivia Pangelinan
Top players returning: Megan Roberts, Addy Nardolillo, Sarah Miller, Brooke Pagach
Newcomers to watch: Kylie Hemlough, Daytona Boyd, Mallie Boucomb, Jenna Every, Emma Hammond
First game: April 11 vs. Sunapee
Coach’s thoughts:
“The key for us will be on the mound.”
“I’m counting on [the newcomers] and the freshmen to give us a lift this year.”
“We have others that’ll come out in and have their chance.”
“My expectation is playoffs. From there, who knows? We’re young, so it’s wait and see. Certainly, out goal is playoffs, and from there anything can happen.”