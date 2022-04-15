The story of this outdoor track season will be the fact that — with luck — it will mark the first “normal” season in two years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of outdoor track in 2020, then student-athletes were competing in masks and taking other precautions during the 2021 season.
With that comes low numbers and inexperience — even for the juniors and seniors — and coaches will be using the first few meets to evaluate where the teams are at and where they need to be.
There will be a handful of standout individuals — and maybe some dark horse teams — to follow along with this season.
Let’s take a look at the local track scene:
Keene High boys
The Keene boys will be led by their seniors and juniors — particularly the senior duo of Torin Kindopp and Jonathan Hills. There are a few underclassmen that will be in the mix, but head coach David Goldsmith will certainly be leaning hard on his veteran talent to lead the way.
“Everything we do will be generated by our senior and junior group,” Goldsmith said. “With some first years.”
The first challenge for this team will be to get everyone up to speed physically. This year marks the first fully normal outdoor track season since the COVID pandemic began, and with that comes small numbers and student-athletes who may need some time to readjust to the physical demands of the sport.
Plus, with so many first-year team members, picking up on technique will be part of the learning curve of this team.
Liam Glodgett and Gavin Gruber highlight a group of seniors who are participating in varsity track for the first time. Both guys have potential, Goldsmith said, and have the chance to be impact players this season.
“I have yet to see him hurdle, but Liam can be impactful and compete at the state level,” Goldsmith said. “From what I see [from Gavin], he has raw potential. He’ll be one of our most impactful throwers.”
Junior Erik Nolan will likely see most of his impact on the relay teams, while sophomores Jack Bates and Chris Stevens will have to make an everyday impact in their first full varsity season.
“I hope kids can pick up technique and maybe even surprise themselves,” Goldsmith said. “We’re primarily reliant on six to eight kids. They’ll be multi-performers and fill relays. They’ll be very active.”
As for his senior leadership, Goldsmith said he has high expectations, and they understand that.
“We’re looking for a state mile championship [from Kindopp],” Goldsmith said. “He’s fully aware of my expectations there and I’m fully aware of his expectations. That’ll be his focus this season.”
As a matter of fact, Kindopp will have the chance to break the school record in the mile, set in 1981 by Rob Edson, Goldsmith said. The school record is a 4:16.5 mile.
“I have some high hopes for the mile,” Kindopp said. “Going for the record as well as the state championship.
“One problem that I definitely had last year is that I came into the season a little bit too strong,” Kindopp added. “I peaked at a weird point where I was fast, but I could’ve been faster if I saved it for later. … Really spacing out where I’m planning to peak in the season is going to be a determining factor.”
Kindopp said he feels his best bet to break the record will be at the Londonderry Invitational on May 21.
“It’s a really fast track,” Kindopp said. “It’s nice and sheltered.”
Goldsmith understands that he’s going to have to ask a lot of his student-athletes this year (some will have to compete in up to four different events), and only time will tell how that will play out.
He’ll also have to lean on his freshmen and sophomores to also make an immediate impact. The underclassmen will be competing in the freshmen and sophomore meet on May 14 for the first time since 2019, which Goldsmith said will help him evaluate the future of the program.
“That’s an incredibly important piece of track’s success,” Goldsmith said of the underclassmen meet.
Keene High girls
The Keene girls will use their first few meets to evaluate where they’re at and where they need to be. Head coach Bill Derry believes there will be a learning curve for the team to start the year, given that this is the first normal track season since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
“It feels like everyone’s new to spring track,” Derry said. “There’s going to be a learning curve. It feels like even the most experienced girls on our team are sophomores.”
Lucky for Derry, that experienced group includes capable athletes and leaders like seniors Hannah Shepard, Marie Prock and Sofia Guardiano.
“We have a nice group of seniors,” Derry said. “Very good leaders.”
Seniors Jess Aug, Ali Hebert and Emma Burr will also contribute for the Blackbirds.
Freshman Corrine Kinson is expected to be an “immediate impact performer,” Derry said, in the relays and middle-distance runs, along with the Hoy sisters — Reagan (junior) and Ella (sophomore). Mix in sophomore Lily Hansen and junior McKenna Castor who will be running the sprints and hurdles, and Derry believes the Blackbirds can be in position to compete across the state.
But one meet at a time.
“Our main goal is going to be to try to win the freshman and sophomore meet and place top three at the [Connecticut Valley Conference] meet,” Derry said. “Then we can judge where we stand in the state meet and beyond.”
The freshman and sophomore meet is scheduled for May 7 at the Alumni Field track, while the CVC meet will be the following week, May 14 in Hanover.
Monadnock Regional
Monadnock lost a good number of seniors from last year, but also brings back some talent who has the potential to compete at the state level.
The Huskies’ entire 4x1 relay team is returning from last year, coming off a fourth-place finish at states. Juniors Ethan Jarvis, Zach Phillips, Jack Lorenz and Luke Weston make up the relay team, although Weston may focus on his throws instead. If that’s the case, head coach Clint Joslyn will have to find someone to fill that spot.
“They should be a good relay team to watch at states,” Joslyn said.
Phillips and Lorenz were also part of the 4x4 relay team last year which earned a state championship. They are the only two returners from that relay team, but Joslyn believes that he can fill in those two spots and have the 4x4 relay again compete for a state title.
Senior Mitchell Hill and sophomore Jace Joslyn will highlight the distance events for Monadnock.
“Hill is a serious contender at states in long distance,” said Coach Joslyn.
Last year, the team finished third in the state, and Coach Joslyn said a big factor on how the team will do this year is how quickly they can adjust to the rigors of the first full track season in two years.
“The group coming back has a lot of room to grow and they’re excited,” Coach Joslyn said. “We’re going to do well; it just depends on how these guys can adjust to the training to be champions. We’ll continue to grow week by week and see where we end up.”
Monadnock only has six girls competing this season, including senior Liliana Chirichella and sophomore Alyssa Hall, who Coach Joslyn believes are capable athletes.
He said he used Tuesday’s season-opener to evaluate the other talent he is working with this season, and to begin the process of getting the newer girls up to speed with what is expected as the season progresses.
“We wanted to get a feel for how things will play out,” Joslyn said of Tuesday’s meet. “We saw some good things. We’re excited for the rest of the season.
“We’re trying to get the mindset back to what it used to be,” Joslyn added. “The training, commitment. It’s a whole new world, so we’re building confidence.”
Conant
The Orioles are ready to go.
Both the boys and girls teams have depth and will be looking to compete at the state level in multiple events. The girls have a plethora of talent on the track, while have the core to compete in both on the track and in the field.
“We have a really strong running contingency,” said Conant head coach Bill Edson. “That is showing depth in our running events from the 400 [meter] and up.”
The boys will be led by senior Ethan Vitello, who Edson believes can compete at states in multiple events. He will likely be competing in the 200, 400, long jump and triple jump, as well as the 4x4 relay, which is returning all four athletes from last season.
That 4x4 relay team is looking to break the school record this year, Edson said. One of the many goals for this boys team.
Senior Austin Poikonen will also be an impactful individual on the boys side, competing in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Poikonen is already committed to run at Holy Cross University in Worcester, Mass. next year.
To nobody’s surprise, senior Garrett Somero returns to defend his state title in the shotput from last year. He also finished second in the discus throw last year.
An X-factor for the Orioles will be freshman Ben Sawyer, who comes in as the middle school high jump champion and already set a personal record on Tuesday in Conant’s opening meet. Sawyer will also run in the 400 as well as on the 4x4 relay team.
“Overall, he’s a good athlete,” Edson said of his freshman. “He’s taking the same role as Ethan [Vitello]: multi-event athlete. Just a great asset to the team.
“Bottom line is the team is very deep and very hungry,” Edson added. “They have some strong goals that are not unrealistic. … This is the most comprehensive team of boys I’ve ever coached. There’s nothing they can’t do if they believe it.”
For the girls, junior Kylie Aho will lead the way in the 800 and 1,600 runs, as well as the 4x8 and 4x4 relay teams.
“She’s lining up to have a solid year this year to contend in her events,” Edson said.”
That 4x8 team returns all four of its members that will be looking to avenge a mistake in last year’s state meet, where the team was disqualified after a runner toed the line of the baton exchange area. They finished in third place, but the time did not count.
“Huge learning lesson,” Edson said. “You have to understand the rules. They definitely learned from that. … They’re a year older and more determined than ever to do well.”
The A-team of the 4x8 relay will be Aho, senior Lainey Holombo, freshman Neve Mormando and freshman Amber Gnoza, although Edson said his depth will allow that to be fluid throughout the year.
Junior Emma Tenters will run the 400, 800 and participate in some field events.
“We have some depth and it’s based on our success in cross country that’s transferring over,” Edson said. “Gives us some very capable athletes. It’ll be a fun team.”