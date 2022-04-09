Baseball across the region is in good hands.
With Monadnock starting its state title defense, Keene bringing back some young talent that helped push the team to a semifinal run last year and Conant reloading after an unlikely quarterfinal run, high school baseball fans should be in for a treat this season.
The Huskies will be the team to watch, bringing back a majority of its starting nine from last year’s championship team, but all six local teams are in position to see some success on the diamond.
Here’s a deep dive into each team:
Keene
Last season was certainly a memorable one for the Blackbirds, catching fire at the right time and riding that wave all the way to the Division I semifinal game before running into the eventual champs in Concord. With veteran coach Dan Moylan stepping away, Ryan Boden will be taking the reins. Boden — the former JV coach — comes from a rich baseball background and has plenty of experience with this crop of players as many of them played for Boden in the past. The seniors will have to step up this year to help fill the gaps left by last year’s talented seniors, and they are capable of doing just that. Behind two senior leaders in Austin Morris and Jared Schmitt, combined with some underclassmen continuing to gain varsity experience, Keene is looking to pick up right where it left off last year.
Coach: Ryan Boden (first year)
2021 record: 13-8, lost to Concord in the Division I semifinals
Top players lost: Zach Mooers, Peter Haas, Alex Charles, Liam Conley
Top players returning: Sr. Austin Morris, Sr. Jared Schmitt, Sr. Jonah Frost, Jr. Cal Tiani
Newcomers to watch: Fr. Fitch Henessey
First game: April 12 at Bedford (delayed from April 11)
Coach’s thoughts:
“I see us right in the middle of the pack, hopefully the higher side of that. I have all the confidence in the world that we will have a good, winning season. The returning players have great leadership qualities because we have a lot of young guys coming in. Their leadership is going to be very important to the team this year.”
“We’re going to develop a great-quality pitching staff.”
“The main thing is our culture as a baseball program. Keep the wins coming. Develop quality players.”
“I know a lot of the players because they’ve played for me at some point, so it’s been a nice advantage for me to have a little preview of what I have for the season.”
Monadnock
There’s always some added pressure as the defending state champions. Luckily for Monadnock, the Huskies bring back a lot of that core that led them to their first state title since 2016 last season. Yes, Monadnock lost a lot of talent and leadership from last year, but this year’s senior class is certainly capable of leading Monadnock to another deep run, and maybe a repeat appearance in the state championship game. Recognizing that his team got lucky with its postseason draw last year, third year head coach Tom Cote said he feels confident in this team to compete with anyone in the division. The key, he said, is to prepare for the toughest pitchers during the regular season so that come playoff time, the team isn’t one-and-done. The title defense begins April 13 in Swanzey against Kearsarge.
Coach: Tom Cote (third year)
2021 record: 10-3, Division III champions
Top players lost: Trevor Heise, Nate Doyle, Victor Lotito, Will O’Brien
Top players returning: Sr. Kevin Putnam, Sr. Carson Shanks, Sr. Connor Branon, Sr. Hayden Haddock, Sr. Ryan Cornwell, Jr. Cam Olivo, Soph. Ben Dean
Newcomers to watch: Jake Hilliard, Ethan Brown
First game: April 13 vs. Kearsarge
Coach’s thoughts:
“It feels like a strong team. We return a lot, but we also lost a lot of senior leadership.”
“We have a great senior class. Lots of them. They’re all great players. They’ll all make their mark.”
“In my own head, there’s some pressure to have a good season. But we can do it because we’ll work our butts off.”
“The thing that I’m most satisfied with is our senior leadership. We’re going to lean on them. If those guys can produce like they always have, things should fall into place.”
“Everything seems to be going smooth so far. Kids understand my expectations this year. Our goal is to get a little bit better every day.”
ConVal
Pitching is going to be the key for this year’s ConVal team if it wants to turn things around from last season. The Cougars ended the year on a high note and bring back its entire roster minus one senior. Everyone picked up an extra year of experience, including second-year head coach Matt Harris, who believes his team can make some noise in Division II this year. Harris will be looking towards seniors Elias Niemela and Sam Scheinblum to step up as leaders this season — as well as classmate Eric Stapelfeld taking on the ace role on the mound. With junior Joe Gutwein’s speed and range in center field and a couple new faces that have potential to make an impact, the Cougars are looking to find a way to get hot at the right time and maybe make a run in an open division.
Coach: Matt Harris (second year)
2021 record: 2-11, lost to John Stark in the Division II quarterfinals
Top players lost: Austin Sloan
Top players returning: Sr. Elias Niemela, Sr. Sam Scheinblum, Sr. Eric Stapelfeld
Newcomers to watch: Jr. Wyatt Beaulieu, Sr. Remy Hall
First game: April 13 vs. Plymouth
Coach’s thoughts:
“As I told the boys, we’ve got a chance to make some noise in D-II. I think we’ll be very competitive.”
“I had all of them last year. They know what to expect from me.”
“Right from the get-go, our pitchers are throwing strikes. Pitchers are hitting their spots. … The biggest thing is pitching. If we can have our pitchers throw strikes and get ground balls, we’ll be fine. That’s going to be a huge thing for us.”
Conant
Conant ended last season on a high note, taking down Bishop Brady in the first round of the Division III playoffs, then beating Mascenic in the next round before the Cinderella run came to an end against Hopkinton in the quarterfinals. The Orioles lose three key pieces of their team last year, but also bring back much of the same talent that took down two of the state’s best pitchers in the playoffs. With some of the new additions to the roster, it’ll be hard to count Conant out. There may be a bit of an adjustment period at the beginning of the season, but this team proved last year that it can get hot at the right time and make a run.
Coach: Aric LeClair (third year)
2021 record: 8-7, lost to Hopkinton in Division III quarterfinals
Top players lost: Colson Seppala, Hayden Ketola, Griffin LaBonte
Top players returning: Sr. Garrett Somero, Sr. Malique Motuzas, Jordan Ketola
Newcomers to watch: Sr. Jacson Cross, Soph. Lane LeClair, Fr. Dylan Adams
First game: April 11 vs. Fall Mountain
Coach’s thoughts:
“We’re going to be competitive. The question is, ‘Are our bats going to help us out?’ and ‘Is our defense going to help us out?’ ”
“We’re starting to build a culture around here where baseball is becoming a priority.”
“It’s early, but if [our pitchers] can take that next step, we’ll have a really good pitching staff.”
“It’s going to be about stringing hits together and staying in games late.”
“The hardest thing is going to be finding that on-the-field coach. Finding that player is what’s going to bring everything together.”
“Going into this year, we have our heads on a little better. They have a better idea of what’s expected of them on and off the field.”
“After the way last season ended, hopefully they have that grit and want.”
Fall Mountain
Fall Mountain is coming into the year as an underdog in Division III, but with the talent on the roster, who knows how far they can go? The biggest thing for this team is finding a way to gel together, said third-year head coach Lance Cormier. Not a lot of the guys on the roster have played together much in the past, so finding that groove early could be a deciding factor on how the season goes this year. Another factor will be how quickly senior catcher Luke Gay can recover from his injury sustained in the football championship game this past fall. Gay was sidelined for a majority of the ice hockey season, but Cormier is hopeful he can return to the diamond soon after the season begins. Luckily, the Wildcats have sophomore Porter Willett who can fill in behind the plate while Gay recovers. Along with Gay, junior Mitch Cormier and senior Domonic Van Laere-Nutting will once again play key roles for the Wildcats throughout the year.
Coach: Lance Cormier (third year)
2021 record: 6-5, lost to Monadnock in Division III quarterfinals
Top players lost: Hayden Chandler, Lucas Roy, Noah Blake, Curtis Hosley
Top players returning: Sr. Luke Gay, Jr. Mitch Cormier, Sr. Domonic Van Laere-Nutting
Newcomers to watch: Soph. Porter Willett, Jr. Hayden Anastacio, Sr. Hudson Willett
First game: April 11 at Conant
Coach’s thoughts:
“Overall, we’re looking to be competitive and improve throughout the season. We’re going to have to build the team as we go along, build experience together.”
“Seems like the group is excited to play baseball, just going to take some time to find out what we’re all about.”
“A lot of optimism. It’s a positive group. They want to play baseball and we’ll just work for results.”
Hinsdale
One of the top goals fifth-year coach Sam Kilelee has for this year’s squad is to host a home playoff game. Doable, certainly, but Kilelee said the main factor will be the Pacers’ defense this year. Give opponents 21 outs, no more. Seniors Aiden Davis and Brayden Eastman will lead the pitching rotation for Hinsdale, and they’ll need to rely on their defense to get those 21 outs without getting in too much trouble. Offensively, Kilelee said Hinsdale will be more aggressive in the box and on the basepaths, hoping to manufacture some runs. The Pacers kick off the season with a tough test against Sunapee, which will give Hinsdale an early look of what it will take to be competitive in Division IV.
Coach: Sam Kilelee (fifth year)
2021 record: 1-12; lost to Sunapee in Division IV preliminary round
Top players lost: N/A
Top players returning: Sr. Brayden Eastman, Sr. Aiden Davis, Sr. Dan Tetreault, Sr. Andrew Lindsell
Newcomers to watch: Christian Sprig, John Winter, 8th grader Trace Tetreault
First game: April 11 at Sunapee
Coach’s thoughts:
“We’ve got a good group of guys. Our seniors are in their sixth year of varsity. We’ve got a good group of guys to lead us.”
“We’ve got a good mix of guys with a lot of experience and guys without experience at this level.”
“We have to play good defense. Give teams 21 outs and not any extra by making mistakes. We have to get the outs that are given to us.”
“We’re going to try to be more aggressive on the base path and manufacture some runs.”
“I think we’ll be in the mix of things. We’ll be competitive. We’ll be in games and we’re going to compete. Our team goal is to host a home playoff game and really get after it.”