One of the more exciting storylines to follow in the local girls basketball scene this season will be the renewed Monadnock-Conant rivalry. After last year’s championship matchup — and the two regular season games — it’s fair to say that the rivalry is back in full swing. That should continue this year, with both programs fielding strong teams once again. But look past that storyline, and you’ll find other exiting girls basketball teams to keep an eye on all season long. Here’s what you need to know:
Keene
Coach: Stacey Massiah (fifth year)
Last season: 3-15, missed playoffs
Top players lost: Elyza Mitchell
Top returners: Senior Marin Shaffer, senior Ashlyn Smith, senior Molly Chamberlin
Newcomers to watch: Junior Ella Scaggs, junior Desirae Pecor, freshman Harper Zalaski, freshman McKenna Nelson
First game: Tues. Dec. 13 at Merrimack, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: The Blackbirds lose a big name in Elyza Mitchell — the No. 3 scorer in Division I last season — but bring back seven seniors and a fresh crop of first-year players who will work to fill that void. Senior Marin Shaffer will undoubtedly take much of the leadership role this season — along with co-captains Ashlyn Smith and Molly Chamberlin — both on the court and off. All in all, Keene has 10 varsity returners from last season’s team, which always bodes well. Mix in a handful of talented freshmen who will be playing varsity for the first time, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see Keene in the playoff push come late February.
Thoughts from captain Marin Shaffer:
“I’m excited for this group. We have a lot of potential. … We have a lot of pieces that are missing from last year, like Elyza. She was a great asset to our team. But this year I feel like we’ll all work together to fill that gap that she left behind. I feel like we’ll be really positive this year.”
“We’re still trying to work to find [our identify]. Right now, we’re definitely more positive and energetic. Our bench is up and moving and helping the players on the floor get more excited to play.”
“Everyone will be positive towards each other and excited to play and loud. Definitely loud.”
Monadnock
Coach: Rob Colbert (first year)
Last season: 17-4, Division III state champions
Top players lost: Grace Furze, Grace LeClair, sophomore Cainen Avery
Top returners: Senior Bree Lawrence, senior Mea Carroll-Clough, sophomore Shaylee Branon, sophomore Bailee Soucia
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Marley Carroll-Clough, freshman Ella Santaw
First game: Friday Dec. 9 vs. Mascoma Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: The storyline of this season made a quick change about two days before the season started. Monadnock Athletic Director Tom Cote decided to make a coaching change less than a week before the opener, so it’ll be Rob Colbert — a former basketball coach at Keene High and Keene State College — taking over the program. Cote didn’t provide any details on the reason for the last-minute coaching change on Friday. This kind of turmoil so close to the start of the season could create some uncertainty coming into the year, but all signs indicate that the Huskies will be ready to hit the ground running. As a matter of fact, Colbert has previously worked with a couple of the seniors, as well as the assistant coaches, so that familiarity will help Cobert slide right in without missing a beat. Obviously, as state defending champs, the target is already on Monadnock’s back. But they bring back enough pieces from last year’s team to handle that added pressure. Outside of Grace Furze and Grace LeClair — two big leaders and impact players — the Huskies bring back pretty much the same crew that cut down the nets last winter. Seniors Bree Lawrence and Mea Carroll-Clough will have to step into those leadership roles, then the sophomore class which made its mark in last year’s championship run will complement the seniors. Sophomores Bailee Soucia and Shaylee Branon will be two big names to keep an eye on. Sophomore Cainen Avery — an important part of that class — has decided to take the year off due to personal reasons, so the Huskies will likely lean on their depth to fill those shoes. It’s fair to say Conant is still the favorite in Division III, but it’s also fair to say that the division is as wide open as it’s ever been in recent memory.
Coach’s thoughts:
“We’re definitely short on time, in terms of preparation, but the girls have been spectacular in terms of being very coachable and attentive and giving great effort. There’s really good leadership on the team, so I’m very encouraged that we’ll hit the ground running and compete over the next weeks as we ramp up and get ready for the full season.”
“[The familiarity] has definitely bode well with them understanding me and accepting me into their world a little bit quicker than perhaps someone who doesn’t have that familiarity.”
“I wouldn’t even look at last year. Congratulations to that team, but this is a different group. Two key players graduated who were really intellectual in terms of how the game is played and in terms of outcomes. This team, as we go forward, is very guard-oriented, has the ability to shoot from distance. I’m very impressed with the defensive effort, and that’s really what we’re going to have to do.”
“My expectation is that we get better every single day that we’re together. Whatever that means in terms of outcomes, it means.”
“My focus over the last 48 hours has been the team in front of me. I think sometimes you can get lost or distracted by looking at other teams and records and rankings. None of that really matters until the end. I know it sounds like coach speak, but our job is to focus on what we can control and that’s ourselves. If that leads us into being one of the top teams, great. We’re going to do everything we can to be prepared to compete and whoever is on the side of the court, we’ll play.”
“A change for anybody — whether it be in sports, coaching, leadership or whatever — is difficult. Change is difficult. Once it happens, your job is to deal with what’s in front of you. I’ve been very impressed, to be honest, at least on the court with me, that we’re turning the page and moving forward.”
ConVal
Coach: Kyle Murray (first year)
Last season: 9-10, lost to Hollis-Brookline in Division II preliminary round
Top players lost: Mairin Burgess, Maddy Faber
Top returners: Senior Morgan Bemont, senior Jada Stevens, senior Ally Burgess, senior Ashley Cronin, senior Maddie Hatt
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Savannah McCarthy
First game: Tuesday Dec. 13 at Milford, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: Kyle Murray spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach on the varsity team and now takes over as head coach this season. Theoretically, that means he should step right in since he knows the program, knows the system and knows the girls. This team caught fire at the end of last season and snuck into the playoffs, and Murray feels like there’s more in the tank for the team this year. Losing Mairin Burgess and Maddy Faber hurts, but the Cougars bring back plenty of talent from last year’s team, including seniors Morgan Bemont and Ally Burgess. If the Cougars can carry over the rhythm they found at the end of last season, there’s no reason why the team shouldn’t be in the playoffs once again.
Coach’s thoughts:
“They’re a scrappy team and they have the willingness to win, and they have a lot of fun playing with each other. Good squad. We have a lot of good talent, too.”
“We have the talent to be an over .500 squad and maybe even win a couple playoff games. I think we can make another leap, hopefully. That’s my goal.”
“I think our identity is having fun, loving the game and being good teammates to each other. On the floor, that can translate to some gritty play, hopefully.”
Conant
Coach: Brian Troy (seventh year)
Last season: 18-1, lost to Monadnock in Division III championship game
Top players lost: Teagan Kirby, Mylie Aho, Reagan Despres
Top returners: Senior Brynn Rautiola, senior Emma Tenters, junior Bella Hart
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Hannah Manley, Amy Luriel, Lola Hayes, Ireyland Aucoin
First game: Friday Dec. 9 vs. Stevens, 6 p.m.
Outlook: A team that is certainly still feeling last year’s championship game loss, Conant brings back two key pieces in Emma Tenters (reigning Division III Player of the Year) and Brynn Rautiola — both seniors. Those two will be leading the charge as they have the last few years, will junior Bella Hart likely be filling a more important role this season as well. Hart got some playing time at the end of last season due to injuries but expect her to be a main piece of the puzzle this season. The Orioles are coming into the season as the favorites, but the road to the ‘ship won’t be as easy as it has been for Conant over the last couple of seasons (at least, they’ve made it look pretty easy). With Monadnock fielding another strong team, plus Stevens looking good and the reigning Division IV champions in Concord Christian now in the mix, the D-III standings are shaping up to be much closer than in years past. But which teams — if any — can take down this Orioles group that’s using last year’s championship game loss as motivation? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “It’s definitely going to be a different look than what we had last year. I think this team could really turn into a good team. It may be a little rocky to start the season, but the core group has really been working hard to keep everything afloat.”
- “Our identity last year was a little different than this year. We’re going to be more guard-heavy this year. We put a big emphasis on shooting, and hopefully it pays off. It’ll be a little bit of a different look than last year’s team.”
- “[Brynn and Emma] have never been hungrier. [The championship game loss] was almost the best thing to happen to us — weird to say about a championship game — but it really humbled us. We learned more from that game than we did in the 58-game win streak. It definitely put a fire under us.”
- “We’re excited for another season. Should be a good season for everyone to watch. I think it’ll be a very competitive division.”
Fall Mountain
Coach: Matt Baird-Torney (fifth year)
Last season: 14-2, lost to Monadnock in Division III semifinals
Top players lost: Avery Stewart, Makenna Grillone, Nora Dunnigan, Emilee Peck, Sydney McAllister
Top returners: Sophomore Clara Stewart, sophomore Madison Wilke, sophomore Mariella Tsitsonis
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Sophie Grillone, freshman Abby Jarvis, freshman Aubrey Thomas
First game: Friday Dec. 9 vs. Hopkinton, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: This is going to be a very different season than most Fall Mountain fans are used to. Normally a team that has loads of experience and can pencil itself into at least the final four will now be fielding a team with eight freshmen on varsity, four sophomores (one or two with previous varsity experience), one junior and no seniors. Needless to say, there will be some growing pains for this group, but that doesn’t discourage head coach Matt Baird-Torney in the slightest. He’ll be relying on his sophomore class to take a step up and lead the team, led by Clara Stewart. Mariella Tsitsonis — who’s coming back from an ankle injury but should be ready for Game 1 — will likely see a larger role this season. Well, pretty much everyone on the roster will see a larger role this season. The number of graduates from last year’s team, and the talent that each of those graduates had, is undoubtedly going to be missed on the court this season. The key for the Wildcats will be to defend well. If they can do that, they should at least be able to stay completive in these early-season games while the team finds its identity. And, hey, if the team finds some sparks at the right time, a deep playoff run is certainly not out of the question. We’re still talking about Fall Mountain here.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “It’s really, ‘Can we get these young, inexperienced girls ready for the speed and physicality of the division.’ … Winning really has to be a byproduct of those things. We’re not worried about anything other than us.”
- “Experience is the one thing that there’s no drill for. You can’t practice that. You have to go out there and experience losses. It’s definitely unique for this Fall Mountain program, but we’re still Fall Mountain. We’re not going to be outworked. We’re still going to do the things we’ve done in the past that made us great.”
- “Defensively, we know what we can do. And that’s where the girls are most excited about. We can make our lives a lot easier by being a defensive team that’s difficult to figure out. That’s our goal.”
- “We’ve had success [in the past] and the girls know that. They don’t want to drop off, but they also understand that there is not an expectation given the age of the group and the lack of experience. They want to work hard, and they want to play Fall Mountain basketball, but they don’t have that pressure. I think that mindset is healthy. … I’ve already seen enough signs that things will click. If they can stay together and continue to improve, then they will be rewarded at some point.”
Hinsdale
Coach: Terry Bonnette
Last season: 9-10, lost to Newmarket in Division IV preliminary round
Top players lost: Megan Roberts
Top returners: Junior Brookelynn Pagach, junior Lilee Taylor, junior Addy Nardolillo, junior Aleah Owen, sophomore Daytona Boyd
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Gabi Frain, eighth grader Reese Howard, freshman Daylyn Dupui (injured with torn ACL, missing 5-6 weeks)
First game: Tuesday Dec. 6 at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Outlook: The Pacers are young and will be leaning on their defense to get the job done this season. The junior class of Brookelynn Pagach, Lilee Taylor, Addy Nardolillo and Aleah Owen will likely make or break this team’s season. If the defense can keep Hinsdale in games, the offense will likely come along later in the season, once that unit has some time to gel together. In a relatively open Division IV, Hinsdale sees itself at least in the playoffs, maybe even with a round or two on its home court.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “We’re going to have to play our typical tenacious defense to stay in games. As the season goes on, hopefully we’ll gel together offensively.”
- “Obviously our goal is always playoffs, and that’s still our goal. And you’d like a home-court playoff.”
- “My expectation is to be able to play with everyone, and I think we can have a good season. It’s all relative to how we’re playing. We’re going to have to score off our defense and rebound.”
- “I’ve got girls last year who were more role players that are going to have to step into their own. And I’m looking for the new girls to step it up. We have the ability to improve. The girls want to win, they want to play hard. Everything is there. I’m looking got make a positive statement of some kind.”
