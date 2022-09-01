SWANZEY — If there’s one thing this Monadnock football team has in mind coming into this season, it’s playoffs.
The Huskies missed out on the postseason last year for a handful of different reasons — including a couple of games that were canceled because of COVID precautions — but ultimately Monadnock couldn’t get the win they needed to earn a spot in the top four.
Lucky for the Huskies, many of the players from last year’s team are going to get another crack at it this season.
And they’re ready.
“We’ve been saying it since Day 1: This season is a war,” said senior captain Joe Lotito. “That’s what we’re getting ready for. We need to build warriors and we’re going to go out and battle to our deaths if we have to, every single game.”
“I feel like we’re going to be the most mentally prepared team that we have seen in a long time,” echoed senior captain Jack Lorenz. “Other teams might be faster and stronger, but we’ve got the will, we’ve got the heart and we’re the toughest team that’s going to be in this division. We’re going to punch every team in the face and we’re going to take it to the top.”
The top is where this team wants to be. Nothing less. With a lot of returning talent — including four of the five guys from last year’s offensive live — the Huskies feel like they have the pieces to get it done. Monadnock is known for its hard-nosed running of the football, and having that experience on the line will certainly help run that offense.
Seniors Ethan Brown and Ethan Jarvis will man the backfield, with sophomore Brandon Bernard stepping in as fullback.
“Overall, we want to get back to basics,” said second-year head coach Rob Lotito. “We want to run the ball the way we run the ball here at Monadnock. … That’s our goal is to run our base power offense and run everything else off that.”
The loss of All-State quarterback Carson Shanks looms large, and it will be sophomore Kaden Smith who will be filling that role this year. For a sophomore quarterback, an experienced offensive line can make the world a difference.
The line includes a 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard in Lorenz with Lotito at center, as well as 6-foot-5, 255-pound senior Gabe Sanchez.
“I love those guys,” Smith said of the O-line. “I know they’ll do anything to keep me up on my two feet, so I have to go out there and produce for them so they can get what they want and what we all want.
“Carson left big shoes to fill,” Smith continued. “I’ve been working really hard this summer, doing seven-on-sevens and stuff and working a lot with Joey [Lotito] on little small snaps and stuff like that. Big shoes to fill but I think we’ve got a great O-line in front of me and great backs and a great defense. We’re tough dudes.”
Smith will have senior Zach Phillips and junior Ben Dean as his main receivers.
To make the playoffs, Monadnock will likely have to beat Trinity, Campbell or Kearsarge. One or more wins over those teams should put the Huskies in decent shape at the end of the regular season — as long as they take care of business against other teams in a competitive Division III.
Monadnock hosts Trininty Sept. 24, visits Campbell Oct. 8 and hosts Kearsarge Oct. 14.
“We have to get to the playoffs this year, nothing less,” said Coach Lotito. “If we can get to the championship game, that’d be great. We play to win. Nothing but playoffs has got to be on our mind this year. We didn’t make it last year and that’s the urgency. They know it. They want to make the playoffs. … They want to win. This senior class wants to win. They’re working hard, so we’re happy about that.”
But before worrying about playoffs, the Huskies will kick off the season against Fall Mountain — a new addition to D-III this season. They play Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in Swanzey.
“We’ve got Fall Mountain coming in here, and they aren’t going to lay down for us,” Coach Lotito said. “It’s a natural rivalry because that’s who they are. [Orion] Binney (Fall Mountain’s head coach) is doing a great job up there. We’re looking at that game — we circled it — it’s a home game and we have to play hard. We know they’re going to come in and be physical and we’re going to go at it with them.”
Playoffs is a big goal for this team, of course, but the Huskies have their sights set even higher.
“Our goal this year is not to be in the top four teams, it’s to be the best team every single week,” Joe Lotito said. “Week in, week out. … We’ve got the baddest 11 dudes on the field at all times, and we’re going to punch people in the face.”
