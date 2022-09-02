The Keene High Blackbirds took a big step forward last year, putting together a 5-4 season — the best record a Keene football team has had in quite some time.
Though the team just missed a playoff spot, the Blackbirds are looking to sneak in this year.
“If everything comes together, they can be respectable,” said fourth-year head coach Linwood Patnode. “If everything really comes together — and no injuries — we’d like to be a playoff team. We were right there last year.”
To make that happen, Keene has to lean on a relatively new offensive line to open things up for junior quarterback Aiden Tarr and juniors Wyatt Avery and Seamus Howard in the backfield.
Keene graduated five of its seven linemen from last season, a year that saw Jarrod Rokes rush for over 1,000 yards and Austin Morris not too far behind.
With both Rokes and Morris gone, the Blackbirds will have to find a way to try to replace that production. When it comes to the offensive line, some of those players are going to have to learn quickly and inexperience could be a factor, particularly early on in the season.
“It’s going to be all about the offensive and defensive lines,” Patnode said. “We’ve got some new guys trying to work in there and we’ve got some guys that are trying to work into a spot on those two lines who are going to be seniors who have never played football.”
With the system Patnode has implemented at Keene High, the running game — and naturally the offensive line — is going to be a big part of what the Blackbirds do on the gridiron this year. Keene is losing a bit of size in the backfield, but Patnode feels he has the talent back there to get the ball down the field consistently, despite losing both of the team’s top rushers from last season.
“The system and the offensive line provide for you,” Patnode said. “You are the beneficiary of the system that highlights the power running. We replace [Rokes and Morris] by playing well up front and opening up the offense a little bit. That’s how we do it.”
Patnode said the goal this season is to get upwards of 3,000 rushing yards. He said last year put them at around 2,600 yards on the ground.
Senior Emery Ray — playing tackle this season — will likely be the anchor of both lines, a role that could largely dictate how this season goes for Keene.
“I keep telling him he’s probably going to be the best all-around tackle offensively and defensively in the state,” Patnode said. “It’s going to take a heck of a player to prove me wrong. I think he’s that good.”
“The O-line is going to be a more inexperienced group, but we’ll mesh together better than in past years, which will be a big part of it,” Ray said.
Avery was injured early last season and missed most of the season but is back at 100 percent this year and will be a key component in replacing Rokes and Morris in the backfield.
“They’re bigger. They’re stronger. We’re going to have to rely more on quickness and agility,” Avery said. “This year, we have to be better at blocking. Austin came in at the end of the year and did a great job blocking, so we have to step up and do some good blocking this year.”
Physicality is key for Patnode this year — as always. If the Blackbirds can be physical in the trenches, that will give key players an opportunity to do some damage.
“Physicality is front and center on my radar,” Patnode said. “They have to want to be physical for us to be any good. We got over that hurdle last year, and I’m hoping that’s one trait that hung over. Usually when you establish that, the group behind the guys that graduated, they got it. They saw it. They know what we want.
“I want collisions. I want good technique and I want collisions,” Patnode added. “We’re not out there ballroom dancing. … You can’t just touch a guy, you have to move him.”
Keene opens its season at Goffstown Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., then hosts Concord Friday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. for its home opener.
“The important thing is that I like these guys,” Patnode said. “And I say that pretty seriously because sometimes there’s a group that’s hard to coach, whether they’re just set in their ways or they’re just the type of kids that want to question everything. Or they get in trouble or they’re academically a challenge. I don’t see a lot of troublemakers here. I see more kids that want to do it right than kids that want to do it wrong. … This team is coachable.”
