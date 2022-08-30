LANGON — What’s it like to lose four first-team All-State players in one season?
The Fall Mountain football team is about to find out.
With Luke Gay, Brady Elliott, Ben Robinson and Quinn Healy all graduating after the Wildcats’ state final run last season, Fall Mountain certainly has some big shoes to fill on the gridiron this season.
Gay, Elliot and Robinson were All-State first-team offense last year while Healy was All-State first-team defense.
Lucky for the Wildcats, six All-State players from last season will be back. Senior Zach Patch (second team offense), senior Max Vogel (second team offense), senior Dan Farnham (second team offense), senior Foster Willett (second team offense), senior Vincent Rende (second team defense) and junior Josh DeVore (second team defense) will all be suiting up again for Fall Mountain, with bigger roles this season of course.
Sixth-year head coach Orion Binney understands the kind of talent he lost after last season, but he also understands the amount of talent still on his roster this year.
“We’ve had some guys step up in leadership roles, but in terms of replacing those guys, I tell them not to worry about it,” Binney said. “We’re not going to replace a Luke Gay or a Quinn Healy, or a Brady [Elliott] or a Ben [Robinson], but we can kind of figure it out without them.
“I don’t need them to be Luke, I need them to be them, and we’ll work our offense around that and what our strengths and weaknesses are,” Binney added. “I try not to put that pressure on them, like, ‘You’ve got to be Quinn, or you’ve got to be Luke or Brady. Just play our game and everything will come together.”
This isn’t the first time the Wildcats have been in this situation.
In 2020, Fall Mountain lost some big names in Tyler Swain, Isaak Westover and Alex Flynn — all played in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game between New Hampshire and Vermont All-Stars — along with others in that talented senior class.
The year after losing those guys, the Wildcats were in the state championship game.
“It was kind of a similar situation,” Binney said. “You lose studs, but that’s what good programs do. You’re going to lose studs every year if you’re going to be good. It’s about who’s going to step up and replace that and be that next guy. I feel like I have a few guys who have that ability, it just depends on whether they can do that on the field or not.”
Fall Mountain will find out soon enough whether or not this year’s guys can do it on the field or not, moving to Division III this season from Division IV. Binney said the move was based on the talent he has this season, and the fact that if the Wildcats were to petition down to D-IV for this cycle, they would be ineligible for the postseason, based on Sect. 4-C of By-Law Article IV of the NHIAA handbook, a new rule implemented this season.
The By-Law reads: “Should a program be approved to petition to a lower division, the following will apply: Ineligible for tournament play during the first year of the classification cycle. …”
Binney feels his team can compete for a playoff spot in D-III, so why not give it a go?
“Doesn’t really make sense for us to go and be a really good team and not be able to make the playoffs coming into the season when I think we can be competitive in Division III as well,” Binney said. “That’s really what it came down to. I didn’t really think the effort was worth petitioning down so we can maybe win a few more games but not be able to make the playoffs. That takes some of the pizzaz out of it for the guys. And I think we can be a playoff team in Division III. At the very least we’ll be competitive.”
Fall Mountain opens its season against Monadnock Friday in Swanzey at 6:30 p.m. It’ll be a warm welcome back to D-III competition for the Wildcats, going up against one of the historically strong programs in the state. Plus, the local competition adds some excitement to the matchup.
It’s one the Huskies have circled on their schedule as well.
“We’ve got Fall Mountain coming in here, and they aren’t going to lay down for us,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito at a recent practice. “It’s a natural rivalry because that’s who they are. Binney’s doing a great job up there. We’re looking at that game — we circled it — it’s a home game and we have to play hard. We know they’re going to come in and be physical and we’re going to go at it with them.”
“We open up with Monadnock, and they’re always tough,” Binney said. “That’ll be a tough matchup, but it’ll be a good barometer to see where we are in the pecking order, so to speak.”
Binney feels his defense is ready to go, and behind senior quarterback Zach Patch, the offense shouldn’t be all that far behind.
“I feel pretty good about the team,” Binney said. “We’ve been doing a nice job for the first couple weeks figuring things out. … We’ve got a really talented roster and I think we should be able to compete for a playoff spot.”
