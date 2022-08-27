Many local girls soccer teams will be fielding relatively younger teams this season, but that’s not stopping anyone from believing they are a playoff-caliber team.
With Keene moving to Division II, the Blackbirds are ineligible for the playoffs, but that is certainly an option for any other team.
Here’s your in-depth look at the six local teams:
Keene
Keene is moving to Division II this season to try and be more competitive. As first-time D-II members, the Blackbirds are not eligible for the playoffs this season, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t have anything to play for.
Namely, winning games. The move to D-II gives Keene an opportunity to reset and come into the season with a fresh mindset. A big senior class comes into the season with a renewed energy that head coach Shannon Summers hopes translates to some wins.
The Blackbirds will have a 1-2 punch in net to start the season with senior Sammy Panzer and junior Sidney Houser, and will be anchored by seniors Molly Chamberlin, Marin Shaffer and Jadira Betancourt.
The return of senior Kenzie Waterman after she lost last season due to injury gives Keene one more piece to use on the pitch this season.
Last year: 0-15, missed playoffs
Key losses: Justine Coulborn, Jess Shapiro, Elyza Mitchell, Jess Aug, Marie Prock, senior Paige Knapp (team manager due to injury)
Key returners: Senior Molly Chamberlin, senior Marin Shaffer, Jadira Betancourt, junior Rylee Day, sophomore Jocelyn Downing, senior Kenzie Waterman
Newcomers to watch: Senior Carina Walter, senior Autumn Benoit, sophomore Kaylee Percoco, senior Sammy Panzer, junior Sidney Houser
First game: Aug. 30 at ConVal, 4 p.m.
Home opener: Sept. 2 vs. John Stark, 4:30 p.m.
Head coach: Shannon Summers (3rd year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“I’d like to win. Starting there is doable. I think that’s a very easily measurable goal. Overall, I’d like to see them build their confidence and regain that.”
“Going Division II has given us a new energy. I’m looking forward to it and I know they are too.”
“I’m excited to see what this group brings.”
Monadnock
The Huskies were oh-so-close to a playoff spot last year, in coach Richard Hirtle’s first year at the helm, missing out on a playoff spot by one game, and Hirtle feels the team can earn a spot with the crew this year.
Bringing back a strong group of returners with an extra year of experience, the Huskies will be led by captain Bree Lawrence and the rest of the senior class, while a plethora of talented sophomores will continue to gain experience on the pitch.
Monadnock has a tough schedule in the regular season — including the reigning D-III champions in Hopkinton — but there’s no reason the Huskies can’t find themselves in the postseason bracket at the end of the year.
Last year: 4-8-2, missed playoffs
Key losses: Grace Furze, Emma Toscano, Emma Savola
Key returners: Senior Bree Lawrence, senior Trista Faulkner, senior Julia Hoden, senior Kathleen Newell, senior Addie Dubriske, senior Emma Loudermilk, junior Julianna Joslyn, junior Regan Kidney, sophomore Bailee Soucia, sophomore Cainen Avery, sophomore Shaylee Branon
Newcomers to watch: Junior Catrina Greene, junior Courtney Savola
First game: Aug. 30 at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Home opener: Sept. 6 vs. Conant, 4 p.m.
Head coach: Richard Hirtle (2nd year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“The whole team will get there. Right now, it’s great to just move pieces around, see who fits and works well together. … Those are things we can build on and create better strengths in those areas we are weak in.”
“I feel good about this team, I really do. … It’s a good foundation with the sophomores, the juniors have been with this team since before I got here so they’re already strong, they’ve bonded well, and then I have six seniors that are going to be the strengths of the team in general. … I’m looking forward to a good year, hopefully.”
“One of our ultimate goals is to make playoffs. Last year we missed it by one game. One thing I talked to them about is effort and compete level. That has to be on their list every time they step on the pitch. It has to be constant.”
ConVal
ConVal will field a young squad this year, but many of the girls played together last season, so first-year coach Derek Sorbello hopes that will help the team get off to a hotter start this season. The Cougars were a playoff team last year and, although they have to replace some key positions on the pitch (including their goalie), many of the girls from that playoff team will be back again.
Sophomore Ray Covey will step between the pipes to replace Mairin Burgess, while seniors Morgan Bemont and Eva McCullough will anchor the midfield. Sophomore Abby Rodenhiser — who started every game last year as a freshman — and junior Tasha MacNeil will be regulars on the defensive end.
Last year: 6-8-2, lost in D-II preliminary round (2-1 vs. Stevens)
Key losses: Mairin Burgess, Kendall Larson, Cara McCullough, Maddy Faber
Key returners: Senior Morgan Bemont, senior Eva McCullough, sophomore Abby Rodenhiser, junior Tasha MacNeil, sophomore Ray Covey, sophomore Eliza Bull, sophomore Allie Burgess
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Haley Mathewson
First game: Aug. 26 at Milford, 6 p.m.
Home opener: Aug. 30 vs. Keene, 4 p.m.
Head coach: Derek Sorbello (1st year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“We only have two seniors and a bunch of sophomores. We have some juniors in there as well, but I would say, experience-wise, it’s a young team. We lost our goalie and two center backs from last year’s group, so we have people coming into those roles who are newish.”
“It’s always to be competitive in every game. Soccer is a fun sport when you’re competitive, so that’s really our focus. … Last year, it look a little time to come together as a group, so we got off to a little bit of a slow start. I think this year most of these girls know each other from last year, so I think that’s going to help.”
“Our schedule is not easy. Every game is going to be a battle. Our main goal is to stay in these games and compete in these games and let the rest take care of itself.”
Conant
Conant brings in a small roster this year — only 14 girls — but first-year head coach Devon Spirka sees the potential in this group. The key to unlocking that potential is for the girls to see it themselves, and Spirka said she’s already seeing progress in that department.
Senior Kelly Williams will be between the pipes for the Orioles, and — along with classmates Jordan Morace and Iris Hill — will be role models for the younger girls coming up. Ultimately the sophomores and freshmen will be a key part of what kind of a season the Orioles put together this season.
Last year: 3-12-1, missed playoffs
Key losses: Heather Gonyea, Jenna Harvey
Key returners: Senior Kelly Williams, senior Jordan Morace, senior Iris Hill, senior Kim Chea
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Ava Rollins, freshman Riley Vitello, sophomore Jess Ang Yap, junior Irelynd AuCoin
First game: Aug. 27 at Sanborn, 10 a.m.
Home opener: Aug. 30 vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough, 4 p.m.
Head coach: Devon Spirka (1st year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“It’s a small group. And most of them are freshmen and sophomores, so it’s a very young group. But they’ve been working hard this preseason. There’s a lot of potential there, they just need to see it in themselves, and I think we’re getting there with that, day-by-day. Just gaining the confidence in themselves and that they are capable of whatever they decide to do as a group.”
“I’m excited for [the younger players] to realize the impact they have, even just as sophomores and freshmen. Hopefully they can step into those leadership roles, even though they are younger players.”
“I’m excited for them all to realize what they’re capable of as a group, because they are capable of quite a bit.”
“I want them to have a season where they aren’t holding themselves back. They’re very competitive, but … when there’s another team in front of them, they flip a switch to another level. I just want them to have a season that they’re proud of, and that they’re proud of the direction of the program and they’re proud of their efforts and they’re proud of what all their hard work gained them.”
“They’ve already come a long way. I’ve already seen a change in how they’re treating their season, how they’re treating themselves as a group and I think they’re already starting to build some of that confidence. Hopefully that carries through the hard times, because there will be hard times.
“It’s about us. It’s not about anyone else. It’s not about the other team, not about what they’re doing. That’s not going to change what we’re doing. That’s been my philosophy from the get-go has been to worry about us and … don’t worry about anything outside of what we’re doing. Then work hard … and then winning will just come easier.”
Fall Mountain
First-year head coach George Tsitsonis comes into the season with a young but hard-working group. With only three seniors and no juniors, the Wildcats will be lacking in experience. The good news is most of the sophomores have varsity experience from last year.
Sophomore Kendal Cote will step in between the pipes. Sophomore Mariella Tsitsonis — Coach Tsitsonis’ daughter — returns to the pitch as last year’s leading scorer. Sophomore Skyelar Blanchard will anchor the defense.
Even one of the seniors — Ashley Rule — is coming into the program for her first year. Rule transferred from New Jersey. Seniors Miranda Anderson and Melodee Chambers round out the senior class.
Needless to say, the sophomores will likely be the X-factor of this Wildcats team, with maybe a few freshmen stepping up as well to fill the shoes of the talented graduating class from last year.
Last year: 9-6-1, lost in D-III preliminary round (7-2 vs. Kearsarge)
Key losses: Avery Stewart, Nora Dunnigan, Emilee Peck, Makenna Grillone, Sophia Bruzgis
Key returners: Sophomore Mariella Tsitsonis, sophomore Clara Stewart, sophomore Skyelar Blanchard, sophomore Selah Fredrick, sophomore Sydney Byrne, sophomore Emma Putnam, sophomore Kendal Cote
Newcomers to watch: Senior Ashley Rule, freshman Charlotte Reilly, freshman Sophia Grillone, freshman Addy Royce
First game: Aug. 30 vs. Monadnock, 6 p.m.
Home opener: Aug. 30 vs. Monadnock, 6 p.m.
Head coach: George Tsitsonis (1st year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“We are just about as young as it comes. … We are young, we’ve got an inexperienced first-year coach as well. … There’s going to be some on-the-job learning that I’m going to go through as well.”
“Despite the fact that we are super young, they’ve worked incredibly hard throughout the summer. Our goal is to be the hardest-working team in the state. We’ve put a lot of time in through our training sessions and some game play. The first couple days of preseason have shown me that we have a ton of potential as a group. … We’ve got the kids, we’ve got the characters. We’re very, very excited with how things can come together.”
“We won’t be picked by many people as one of the top teams to look out for, and we’ve got some work to do for sure to come together as a group, but I’m really confident that the more time we get as a team, we’re just going to keep growing and I’m really excited about the potential of this group of players.”
“I think everybody would be pressed to be a playoff team. We’re not going to hide the fact that we’ll be very disappointed if we’re not in the playoffs. That is certainly a goal that I’ll say for sure right off the bat. We’ll be aiming for that most definitely.”
“We want to create a program that we’re proud of, we want to create a culture that really rewards hard work where we’re competitors. … We’re always trying to push each other a little bit in that regard.”
“It’s an incredible group of kids. They’re going to be asked to grow quickly. … However, their potential is just sky high. The energy, the enthusiasm and the attitude that has shown so far bodes well for them. They continue to set the bar high for themselves. They’re meeting any standard that they set and they’re always trying to build on that. If they continue to do so as the season goes on, we’ll continue to see success. It’s a very, very promising group.”
Hinsdale
Hinsdale brings back its leading scorer (Brooke Pagach), its starting goalie (Addy Nardolillo) and a handful of others from last year’s playoff team, all with an extra year of experience.
Add in a couple of freshmen and even an eighth grader, and head coach Sam Kilelee feels like his Pacers can be competitive this season.
While Nardolillo will get the majority of starts between the pipes, Jenna Emery stepped into that role a few times last year, and Kilelee wants to use that depth at goalie as an advantage, depending on the matchup on any given day.
A goal for this team, Kilelee said, is to host a playoff game this season.
Last year: 6-9, lost in D-IV preliminary round (8-0 vs. Littleton)
Key losses: Megan Roberts, Madison Hughes, Chandra Burnham
Key returners: Addy Nardolillo, Brooke Pagach, Kiley Hemlow, Olivia Maillet, Liyah Sprague, Lilee Taylor, Lily Briggs, Jenna Emery
Newcomers to watch: Daylyn Dupuis, Gabby Frain, Reese Howard
First game: Aug. 30 at Sunapee, 6 p.m.
Home opener: Sept. 8 vs. Mount Royal Academy, 4 p.m.
Head coach: Sam Kilelee (5th year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“We’ll be competitive. We have a lot of returning players who are a year older. … I think we’re going to be deep and competitive throughout the whole year.”
“The biggest thing — like everybody else — is that we just need to stay healthy.”
“They really want to host a playoff game this year. That’s the team’s actual goal is to host a playoff game in Hinsdale.”
