Last year’s boys basketball season was highlighted by ConVal’s run to the Division II championship game, where it was one shot away from bringing the title to Peterborough. Instead, the Cougars lost in overtime and have been waiting for their chance at redemption, which begins next week. Along with ConVal, there are a couple other local teams that will be looking to make a deep playoff run when the time comes. Let’s take a look at all six local boys basketball teams:
Keene
Coach: Ray Boulay (first year)
Last season: 3-15, missed playoffs
Top players lost: Nick Maiella, Andy Colbert
Top returners: Senior Lucas Malay, senior Sam Timmer, senior Jack Riendeau, senior Ben Hertzler, junior Andrew Prock, junior Isaac Nelson, sophomore Fitch Hennessey
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Javon Massiah
First game: Tues. Dec. 13 vs. Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Outlook: Last year’s Keene High team was 3-15, but had the ball bounced a different way a few times — or if the Blackbirds had found their groove earlier in the season — that record very well could’ve looked different. The Blackbirds bring back many of the same pieces from last year’s team with another year of experience, plus an entire summer playing together. The team showed some real potential in the middle part of last season, so if they can find that rhythm early in the year, the Blackbirds could potentially pick up some unexpected wins. First-year head coach Ray Boulay takes over the program, but he’s coached many of the student-athletes previously as an assistant coach (Boulay has been an assistant coach with the program since 2016). Theoretically, he should fit right in. It’s going to take just about everyone on the roster, but Boulay said he feels confident that Keene High can see some success on the court this year.
Coach’s thoughts:
“Overall, I expect us to surprise a lot of people this year. I’m not going to put a number on how many wins I think we’re going to have, but I’m pretty confident that we’re going to do a lot better than how we did last year, and people are going to be surprised with how Keene plays this year.”
“I’m really counting on [the seniors] to lead on the court and off the court to show these guys how we want our program to be run on and off the court.”
“My expectation is to be playing in the playoffs. Preferably a home playoff game to start, but we’ll see how it goes.”
“There’s a lot of talent in the state, of course, but that’s one of the things I try to emphasize with our team, at all levels: Whether they’re good or bad, we just need to play Keene High basketball. And if we’re more concerned with our play and not worried about the talent of other players, I think the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Monadnock
Coach: Jim Hill (ninth year)
Last season: 14-5, lost to Kearsarge in Division III quarterfinals
Top players lost: Kevin Putnam, Carson Shanks, Connor Branon
Top returners: Senior Gabe Hill, senior Nate Johnson, junior Ben Dean, junior Gavin Gomarlo, senior Evan Dumaine
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Koby Kidney, junior Carter Hillock
First game: Friday Dec. 9 at Mascoma Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: A quarterfinal team from last season, Monadnock lost three big names in Kevin Putnam, Carson Shanks, Connor Branon. Losing that much talent generally leads to some uncertainty, but head coach Jim Hill sees it differently. The last few years have had a “next man up” type feel for this program, and this year will be no different. Hill praised his team preseason for its coachability and dedication. He’ll be looking towards his seniors for leadership but feels like the scoring will be balanced all season and believes he has five or six guys who can score double digits on any given night. It’s a bigger team size-wise, with nine kids listed at six feet or taller, meaning the team should be able to matchup with just about any team in a tight Division III. The key for these Huskies — with a new look and many new pieces to work with — will be to find its identity quickly and run with it. With how competitive the division will be this season, one or two games could mean the difference between making the playoffs or not.
Coach’s thoughts:
“We definitely have a good core of nine kids who have been with us, so that’s really encouraging and exciting.”
“[The seniors] have been great in terms of leadership, competing in every practice.”
“My ninth year coaching this team, I’ve never heard so many ‘Yes, coach’. That has been so gratifying. Their willingness to be coached — regardless of skill level and compete level — is really there.”
“The saying we have right now is, ‘We believe we can by physical and fast.’ If we can be physical and fast, that’s tough to deal with from an opponent’s standpoint.”
“We’re excited. I think this division is going to be so tight. A game or two could get you into the tournament or get you out.”
ConVal
Coach: Jason Starr (second year)
Last season: 19-4, lost to Souhegan in Division II championship
Top players lost: Owen Michaels, Christian Buffum, Austin Knight
Top returners: Senior Joe Gutwein, senior Noah Stewart
Newcomers to watch: Senior Austin Kinnel, sophomore Ryan Close, Ethan Kinney
First game: Tuesday Dec. 13 vs. Milford, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: When head coach Jason Starr closes his eyes at night, he probably still pictures Austin Knight’s shot bouncing off the rim at the UNH gym at the end of regulation of last year’s championship game. Had that shot gone in, ConVal would’ve gotten its ring. Instead, they settled for second place in the state — a position most teams would die to be in. But Starr knew he had the team to win it all last year, and he feels the same this year. Despite losing loads of talent — including Knight — the Cougars bring back seniors Joe Gutwein and Noah Stewart who will both be impact players this year. As co-captains, Gutwein and Stewart will lead the charge in hopes of finishing high enough in the Division II standings to earn a home playoff game. At the Cougar Cave, home-court advantage is significant, so if ConVal can play enough during the regular season to earn that home postseason game, that could be the extra juice this team needs to make a run. With different personnel, the team will play a different style of basketball than last year’s team did — a little more structured, if you will. More guys will be competing for starting roles throughout the season, giving more guys the chance to earn the opportunity to do something special. D-II will certainly be competitive this season — as it normally is — which might put ConVal a bit under the radar given the talent the Cougars lost, but there is absolutely no reason to count them out.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “We’re really looking to [Joe] to lead us with scoring and all the other ways which he’s ready to do. He has so many good leaders last year that really set a good example for him. He’s been itching to go since we last that game last spring.”
- “We had a pretty big junior class on the JV team last year, so we’re going to have a really senior-heavy team again this year. Those guys were eager to go last year.”
- “They’re really excited to turn the page on last season — even though we had a successful year — and they’re excited to put their own mark on their senior season. They’re really excited to see what we can do this year.”
- “If we play well, we can be further towards the top [of the standings]. We can compete for a home playoff game, then goals stack from there. With some hard work, we could potentially host a playoff game. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but this group is up out for the challenge, and I don’t see why this group can’t be there in the end.”
- “We’re going to have to really lock down on defense. We’re going to have to execute plays a lot more than last year. Play a little more in control than we did last year. We’ll have to be a little more selective and play a little more team basketball.”
- “We’re going to be tough. These kids have played in some big games. That’s going to help us for sure. The sky’s the limit for what this team can do.”
Conant
Coach: Eric Saucier (15th year)
Last season: 10-9, lost to White Mountains in Division III prelims
Top players lost: Garrett Somero, Jacson Cross, Malique Motuzas
Top returners: Junior Manny Hodgson, junior Jordan Nagle, sophomore Ben Sawyer
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Dylan Adams, sophomore Jared Nagle
First game: Friday Dec. 9 at Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: Conant is going to continue its defense-first mindset this season, despite the loss of Malique Motuzas, who led the defense last year. Defense wins championships, and head coach Eric Saucier knows it. There are still some big question marks around the team, especially with the loss of three big names from last year, but Saucier said it’s a hard-working team that is willing to learn on the go. Much like last year, don’t be surprised to see Conant get off to a slow start before catching some momentum in the tail end of the year. If the Orioles can figure out how to defend efficiently, everything else might just fall into place.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “They’re working their tails off. We’ll be in great shape. The nine that I have are working hard.”
- “Our concentration is competing every night. If we do that and defend, we’ll be alright.”
- “Our identity should be to defend. That has to be the biggest thing. Good defense leads to good offense. We want to defend, we want to play hard, we want to play together.”
- “We all have to rebound. We can’t depend on one guy. And defensively we have to be one unit, because if one guy isn’t doing what he’s supposed to, they’re always going to find that one guy.”
- “I really like the chemistry of this team. I’ve really enjoyed coaching them and I’m excited for the season. We’ll see where we go.”
Fall Mountain
Coach: Mitch Harrison (third year)
Last season: 4-12, missed playoffs
Top players lost: Brady Elliott
Top returners: Senior Mitch Cormier, senior Foster Willet, junior Carmine Sweeney, senior Kyle Fisher
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Ledger Willett, freshman Josh Town, freshman Luke St. Pierre
First game: Friday Dec. 9 at Hopkinton, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: Fall Mountain looks to be a team that surprises people throughout the year, in addition to winning the game they are favored in. Of course, that’s how every team feels at the beginning of the season, but head coach Mitch Harrison feels like he has the pieces to make it happen. The team makeup might not look too different in terms of personnel — outside of the big loss in Brady Elliott — but Harrison said his returners have all significantly improved throughout the offseason and feels confident the team will be able to fill that gap. Division III will be tight, with lots of competitive matchups across the state, but Harrison feels that his team will be able to compete with the best of them. Unselfish, fast-paced basketball is what you should expect from the Wildcats this season.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “We’re bringing back a good core of seniors this year who have some varsity experience. We’re mixing in a good bunch of juniors, sophomores and even a few freshmen.”
- “We have a really competitive bunch all the way down the line, which leads to more competitive practices. It was a really competitive tryout. It was good, super competitive. People getting after it.”
- “We have a lot of diversity. Maybe not as one dimensional as we’ve been in the past. We can attack in a lot of different ways. You want to keep defenses guessing and I think we can do that.”
- “It’s hard to say we have an identity yet. We have a lot of speed, and I think we have the potential to get offense off of our defense using that speed. Pushing the ball up the court and trying to beat defenses. Those are some strengths. And a defensive intensity where we’re deflecting the ball a lot and getting opponents out of [rhythm].”
- “It’s going to be a competitive division. There’s no way around that and I don’t want a way around that. We certainly are going to have some challenges along the way. There are teams that are perennially good. They just reload and they’re just consistently good. … Even in those games, we have the potential — if we play to our potential and utilize our depth — I feel like we can be competitive even in those tougher games in the division. We stack up really well against some of the other teams in the division.”
Hinsdale
Coach: Carl Anderson
Last season: 7-11, lost to Woodsville in Division IV preliminary round
Top players lost: Mike Lugo
Top returners: Junior Brayden Eastman, senior Noah Pangelinan, senior Aiden Davis, senior Tanner Hammond, senior Alex Shaink
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore John Winters, junior Connor Clement
First game: Tuesday Dec. 6 at Franklin
Outlook: Hinsdale was a playoff team last year and bring back all five of its starters, now with an extra year of experience. Always a good thing. Head coach Carl Anderson is thrilled with how the offseason went for the Pacers, who got in almost a full season of summer ball. While the starting five from last year all return, Hinsdale also adds in a few new pieces who will likely see some more significant minutes this year to supplement an already-talented group. It’s a smaller team size-wise, but Anderson hopes to use speed to the team’s advantage and continue moving the program last year. It was a first-round exit in the playoffs last season for the Pacers, can they get even farther this season?
Coach’s thoughts:
- “We’ve set the goal of going from pretenders to contenders. Last year we made the playoffs, this year our goal is to make it to the second round. We have high standards; high goals and we’re going to work hard to achieve those.”
- “We’ve got nine or 10 guys that are going to compete every night for varsity.”
- “It was a great offseason for us and I’m excited to see where we’re going to go for that.”
- “We’re going to be a hard-working, fast group. The starting five is not big. Lots of energy. We did a lot of pressing last year. Our man-to-man was decent. That was the foundation last year.”
- “They’re excited. We have a good schedule. The big thing is we have to go out and compete every night. … They put some pretty hefty expectation and goals out. We’re hungry at the moment, we just have to stay hungry. This group wants to go places.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.