2022 Boston Marathon local finishers
Sentinel Staff
Apr 20, 2022

Keene
Cara Weiner, 3:11:57
Ockle Johnson, 3:26:30
Emily Mills, 3:40:47
Jayna Leach, 3:45:36
Christine Linehan, 3:58:22
Ally McCall, 4:36:52

Jaffrey
Amanda Byrne, 5:12:42
Thomas Byrne, 5:17:21

Walpole
Sara Flynn, 3:39:03

Gilsum
Tom Julius, 3:50:23

Greenfield
Jaime Richardson, 4:07:50

Peterborough
Kristen Seitz, 3:55:02
Douglas Whitney, 5:30:12

Brattleboro
Halie Lange, 3:25:57
Maxine Stent, 4:00:34

— Compiled from the Boston Athletic Association website