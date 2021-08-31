With a string of up-and-coming boys soccer teams across the Monadnock Region, there are bound to be some pleasant surprises throughout the season.
Which underclassmen will step up? Who’s senior class will take the rein and lead their team? Can ConVal get back on the map after winning the state title in 2018 and 2019, but losing all of 2020?
All of this should make for an interesting and exciting boys soccer season.
Keene:
The storyline with this year’s Blackbirds team will be how well the young group can come together. Keene is going to turn to returning seniors Aidan Fauth, Brady Beldon and Liam Glodgette to lead the way as much of the rest of the roster gets varsity experience under their belt.
The key to this season, said first-year head coach Matt Schmidt, will be to get the underclassmen to believe in themselves.
“We’re not kind of young, we’re really young,” said Schmidt, but he has a lot of faith in his group.
Through the first few scrimmages of the season, Schmidt said he’s been impressed with what he’s been seeing on the pitch. The next step, he said, is to make sure the boys believe in themselves as the regular season gets underway.
Once that happens, who knows how high these Blackbirds can fly?
Last year: 0-2, no postseason participation
Key losses: Jonas O’Mara, Charlie Zwierzchowski
Key returners: Senior Aidan Fauth, senior Brady Beldon, senior Liam Glodgette, junior Cutler Ansevin-Allen
Newcomers: Sophomore Isaac Nelson, sophomore Trevor Voisine, sophomore Connor Fowler, freshman Christian Hennessey, freshman William Fauth
First game: Tuesday Aug. 31 vs. Manchester Central
Head coach: Matt Schmidt (first year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“We’re excited. The leadership is strong, the effort is strong, So I’m really excited about the group.”
“One of the core principals we lean on is ‘good people, good students, good teammates, good players.’ All of the players have really risen and bought into that this year.”
On preseason scrimmages: “I think the boys surprised themselves with how much closer they were than they thought. I think their ceiling is very high. They’re capable.”
Monadnock:
The big priority coming into this season will be deciding who will be playing between the pipes for the Huskies. Losing last year’s goalkeeper, Matt Trombley, left a big hole on the roster, so the number one question is who will fill that role.
The good news is, Monadnock returns two key players from last year’s team, Georgeos Pananos and Owen Manlove, now seniors, to lead the offense. It’s definitely a rebuilding year for the Huskies, which will give the underclassmen an opportunity to show off their skills on the pitch.
Last year: Lost to Conant in first round of playoffs
Key losses: Jamiah Harris, Matt Trombley
Key returners: Senior Georgeos Pananos, senior Owen Manlove
Newcomers: Freshman Hayden Bertolami, freshman Miguel Batista, freshman Francis Cardine, sophomore Mikie Cintron, sophomore Mason Hill
First game: Friday Aug. 27 vs. Conant
Head coach: John Naso (first year back, served as head coach from 2004-2012)
Coach’s thoughts:
“I want players that are going to enjoy the game and have an appreciation for the game. I want them to have fun and learn and be competitive.”
“We’re excited for [Georgeos Pananos] to come back for us and get some balls in the back of the net.”
“[Mike Cintron and Mason Hill] are going to give us some stability in the field.”
ConVal:
If you can think back to 2019, you’ll remember that the ConVal boys soccer won the Division II state championship. They won it in 2018 too. The Cougars were forced to sit out in 2020 due to the pandemic and have lost 15 seniors since they last fielded a team in 2019, but also bring back some key players — now upperclassmen — who will be tasked to lead the team.
Mix in a handful of talented first-year varsity players, and ConVal just might have a chance to make some noise in the state once again.
Last year: No season
Key losses: Ben Kriebel, Max Shumway
Key returners: Senior Zach Burgess, senior Fletcher Maggs, junior Jake Daniels, junior Bryson Boice
Newcomers: Sophomore Nate Pimental, sophomore Aidan McClusky, freshman Garrett Russeau
First game: Friday Aug. 27 at Kennett
Head coach: Josh Smith (fifth year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“We have a good group that’s played together awhile, and they’re focused and driven. If things fall into place, we should have a pretty good team.”
“Most of the [newcomers] would’ve played key roles on the team last year.”
“We’re in a bit of a tricky situation because we didn’t have a season last year, but we have a big group that has played together for a while.”
Fall Mountain:
Last year’s record does not do the team justice. Particularly in the latter half of the season, the Wildcats were losing close games that could have been wins had the ball bounced differently.
The defense was there — still is this year — but the key for this group will be to find the back of the net consistently. Losing Noah Gutierrez in the midfield will be a big hit, but there is a strong core of upperclassmen that will lead this group, led by seniors Jack Wilde and Will Bellows. Senior Brayden Ring will lead the defense in net this year again.
Last year: 0-8, lost to Conant in second round of NHIAA playoffs
Key losses: Noah Gutierrez
Key returners: Senior Brayden Ring, senior Jack Wilde, senior Will Bellows, junior Matt Hartwell, junior Derek Bader
First game: Friday Aug. 27 at Kearsarge
Head coach: Justin Parrott (second year)
Coach’s thoughts:
“We’ve got a good, hard-working group. We defend really well, so for us it’s about finding a way to get the ball to the back of the net. If we can do that, we should be in good shape this year.”
“[Brayden Ring] is a really talented goalkeeper and leader. [Jack Wilde] is a very dedicated kid. Definitely a huge leader for us, a leader by example. [Will Bellows] is a really technical kid. Really hardworking kid.”
“We have great leadership in Jack and Will. Kids look up to them. We’re pretty fortunate. With the results they get on the field, it’s hard for kids not to look up to them.”