Starting Saturday, the Greater Keene 14U All Star Team will be competing the 2021 Babe Ruth 14U World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa.

The World Series, which runs from Sat. Aug. 14 to Sat. Aug. 21, brings together the eight regional champions from across the country to compete for the championship.

Pool play runs from Saturday to Wednesday and the top three teams from each division advance to the bracket starting Thursday.

The Sentinel will be providing updates throughout the week on Twitter at @KeeneSentSports and on Sentinelsource.com.

Here is the World Series schedule for the week. All Times are EST:

Saturday

Opening Ceremonies at 2:30 p.m.

Bryant, AR. vs. Tri-Valley, CA at 3:30 p.m.

Eau Claire, WI vs. Greater Keene at 3:30 p.m.

Rapid City, SD vs. Tallahassee/Leon, FL at 6:30 p.m.

Ottumwa, IA vs. West Fargo, ND at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Eau Claire, WI vs. Bridgewater, NJ at 3:30 p.m.

Tallahassee/Leon, FL vs. Sandy, OR at 3:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley, CA vs. Rapid City, SD at 6:30 p.m.

Greater Keene vs. Ottumwa, IA at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Bridgewater, NJ vs. West Fargo, ND at 6 p.m.

Sandy, OR vs. Tri-Valley, CA at 6 p.m.

Rapid City, SD vs. Bryant, AR at 8:30 p.m.

Ottumwa, IA vs. Eau Claire, WI at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Tallahassee/Leon, FL vs. Bryant, AR at 6 p.m.

Sandy, OR vs. Rapid City, SD at 6 p.m.

Greater Keene vs. Bridgewater, NJ at 8:30 p.m.

West Fargo, ND vs. Eau Claire, WI at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Tri-Valley, CA vs. Tallahassee/Leon, FL at 6 p.m.

Bryant, AR vs. Sandy, OR at 6 p.m.

West Fargo, ND vs. Greater Keene at 8:30 p.m.

Bridgewater, NJ vs. Ottumwa, IA at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

Third Place American Division vs. Second Place National Division at 6 p.m.

Third Place National Division vs. Second Place American Division at 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship Game at 2 p.m.