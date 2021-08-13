Starting Saturday, the Greater Keene 14U All Star Team will be competing the 2021 Babe Ruth 14U World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa.
The World Series, which runs from Sat. Aug. 14 to Sat. Aug. 21, brings together the eight regional champions from across the country to compete for the championship.
Pool play runs from Saturday to Wednesday and the top three teams from each division advance to the bracket starting Thursday.
The Sentinel will be providing updates throughout the week on Twitter at @KeeneSentSports and on Sentinelsource.com.
Here is the World Series schedule for the week. All Times are EST:
Saturday
Opening Ceremonies at 2:30 p.m.
Bryant, AR. vs. Tri-Valley, CA at 3:30 p.m.
Eau Claire, WI vs. Greater Keene at 3:30 p.m.
Rapid City, SD vs. Tallahassee/Leon, FL at 6:30 p.m.
Ottumwa, IA vs. West Fargo, ND at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Eau Claire, WI vs. Bridgewater, NJ at 3:30 p.m.
Tallahassee/Leon, FL vs. Sandy, OR at 3:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley, CA vs. Rapid City, SD at 6:30 p.m.
Greater Keene vs. Ottumwa, IA at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Bridgewater, NJ vs. West Fargo, ND at 6 p.m.
Sandy, OR vs. Tri-Valley, CA at 6 p.m.
Rapid City, SD vs. Bryant, AR at 8:30 p.m.
Ottumwa, IA vs. Eau Claire, WI at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Tallahassee/Leon, FL vs. Bryant, AR at 6 p.m.
Sandy, OR vs. Rapid City, SD at 6 p.m.
Greater Keene vs. Bridgewater, NJ at 8:30 p.m.
West Fargo, ND vs. Eau Claire, WI at 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Tri-Valley, CA vs. Tallahassee/Leon, FL at 6 p.m.
Bryant, AR vs. Sandy, OR at 6 p.m.
West Fargo, ND vs. Greater Keene at 8:30 p.m.
Bridgewater, NJ vs. Ottumwa, IA at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Third Place American Division vs. Second Place National Division at 6 p.m.
Third Place National Division vs. Second Place American Division at 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship Game at 2 p.m.